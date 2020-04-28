Management of GERD, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 30-2
1st Edition
Description
In consultation with Consulting Editor, Dr. Charles Lightdale, Dr. Kenneth Chang has assembled top authors to provide a current update on the management of GERD. Clinical review articles provide updates on the these important topics: Mechanism and Pathophysiology of GERD; Personalized Approach in the work-up and management of GERD; Proton Pump Inhibitors; Radiofrequency Treatment for GERD; Trans-oral Incisionless Fundoplication (TIF); Innovations in Endoscopic Therapy for GERD; Laparoscopic Hernia Repair and Fundoplication, Failed Nissen; Laparoscopic Sphincter Augmentation (LINX); Refractory GERD and Functional Heartburn; and Extra-esophageal GERD and LPR. Readers will come away with the latest techniques and clinical applications to improve patient outcomes.
Details
240
- 240
English
- English
© Elsevier 2020
- © Elsevier 2020
28th April 2020
- 28th April 2020
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780323754644
- 9780323754644
About the Editors
Kenneth Chang Editor
Chao Comprehensive Digestive Disease Center
University of California, Irvine, Orange, CA
Affiliations and Expertise
