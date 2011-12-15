Management of Gastric Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739400, 9781455743179

Management of Gastric Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 21-1

1st Edition

Authors: Neal Wilkinson
eBook ISBN: 9781455743179
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739400
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2011
Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Neal Wilkinson, MD, is devoted to the Management of Gastric Cancer.  Articles in this issue will focus on Epidemiology; Genetics and Prophylactic Surgery; Endoscopic Diagnosis & Staging; Gastric Stromal Tumors (GIST); Management of Early Stage Gastric Cancer; Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR); Tailored Lymphadenectomy; Laparoscopic Resection Gastric Cancer - Western Experience; Gastric Cancer - Eastern Experience; Update of Gastric Cancer Clinical Trials; Preoperative and Postoperative Chemotherapy for Gastric Cancer; and Phase I and II Clinical Trials.

About the Authors

Neal Wilkinson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Roswell Park Cancer Institute

