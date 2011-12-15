Management of Gastric Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 21-1

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Neal Wilkinson, MD, is devoted to the Management of Gastric Cancer. Articles in this issue will focus on Epidemiology; Genetics and Prophylactic Surgery; Endoscopic Diagnosis & Staging; Gastric Stromal Tumors (GIST); Management of Early Stage Gastric Cancer; Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR); Tailored Lymphadenectomy; Laparoscopic Resection Gastric Cancer - Western Experience; Gastric Cancer - Eastern Experience; Update of Gastric Cancer Clinical Trials; Preoperative and Postoperative Chemotherapy for Gastric Cancer; and Phase I and II Clinical Trials.