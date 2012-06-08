Management of Complex Wounds, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455745500, 9781455745609

Management of Complex Wounds, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 24-2

1st Edition

Authors: Janet Foster
eBook ISBN: 9781455745609
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455745500
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th June 2012
Description

This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Janet Foster, PhD, RN, CNS, will focus on Wound Care, with article topics including: Wound management; wound debridement; acute wounds; nutrition and wound healing; biology of acute wound failure; psychological stress and wound healing; chronic wound management in the elderly; and adjuncts to preparing wounds for closure: growth factors, skin substitutes, negative pressure therapy and hyperbaric oxygen.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455745609
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455745500

About the Authors

Janet Foster Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Texas Woman’s University, College of Nursing, Houston, Texas

