Management of Complex Wounds, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 24-2
1st Edition
Authors: Janet Foster
eBook ISBN: 9781455745609
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455745500
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th June 2012
Description
This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Janet Foster, PhD, RN, CNS, will focus on Wound Care, with article topics including: Wound management; wound debridement; acute wounds; nutrition and wound healing; biology of acute wound failure; psychological stress and wound healing; chronic wound management in the elderly; and adjuncts to preparing wounds for closure: growth factors, skin substitutes, negative pressure therapy and hyperbaric oxygen.
About the Authors
Janet Foster Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Texas Woman’s University, College of Nursing, Houston, Texas
