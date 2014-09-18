Management of Chronic Conditions in the Foot and Lower Leg
1st Edition
Description
Bridging the gap between undergraduate and postgraduate knowledge and experience, this new full colour resource uses an interdisciplinary approach to help manage chronic conditions osteoarthritis, Achilles tendinopathy, gout, rheumatic diseases, forefoot/rearfoot entities, stress fractures/reactions, cerebral palsy in the lower limb and foot.
Each chapter includes sections on predisposing factors, diagnosis, impairments, function, quality of life and management strategies while highlighting any complex features of a condition which may present. The latest advances are discussed with suggestions for new paths of research future directions. The text is further supported by additional commentaries from internationally renowned researchers who highlight the key elements of the work and provide a supplementary perspective of the particular clinical condition. A general view of the patients needs is offered throughout, connecting clinical realities to real-world patient experiences.
Management of Chronic Conditions in the Foot and Lower Legis a comprehensive, practical tool that can be used to inform daily decision making in practice as well as to support those who build policy and management strategies in the clinical areas covered.
"..this book is able to give a very detailed 'gold standard' education for the covered conditions." Reviewed by Tobias Bremer on behalf of In Touch, July 2015
Key Features
- Clear content and structure supported by full colour illustrations
- Includes less discussed conditions such as gout and cerebral palsy
- Focus on pain, impairment, function, quality of life and management strategies
- Critical reflections by experts highlight current clinical practice and thinking in research
- Provides a sound interpretation of research findings
- Features patient-reported outcome measures and health related behaviour strategies
Table of Contents
1. Osteoarthritis of the Ankle Joint
Peter McNair and David Rice
Invited commentary Mario Bizzini
2. Rheumatic Diseases
Anita Williams and Michael Corkill
Invited commentary Phillip Helliwell
3. Gout
Keith Rome and Mike Frecklington
Invited commentary Nicola Dalbeth
4. Forefoot Entities
Fiona Hawke and Vivienne Chuter
Invited commentary Tim Kilmartin
5. Rearfoot Entities
Bill Vicenzino
Invited commentary Karl B Landorf
6. Achilles Tendon
Shannon Munteanu
Invited commentary Nicola Maffulli and Angelo Del Buono
7. Stress Fracture / Stress Reaction of the Lower Leg and Foot
Mark W. Creaby, Peter D. Bruckner, and Kim L. Bennell
Invited commentary Robert Ashford
8. Cerebral Palsy
N. Susan Stott
Invited commentary Roslyn N. Boyd
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2015
- Published:
- 18th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060762
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060779
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702047695
About the Editor
Keith Rome
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Podiatry and Co-Director, Health and Rehabilitation Research Institute, Department of Podiatry, School of Rehabilitation and Occupation Studies, Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, Auckland University of Technology, Auckland, New Zealand.
Peter McNair
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiotherapy and Director of the Health & Rehabilitation Research Institute, Auckland University of Technology, Auckland, New Zealand