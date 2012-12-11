Management of Benign and Malignant Pleural Effusions, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 23-1
1st Edition
Authors: Cliff Choong
eBook ISBN: 9781455773664
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773398
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2012
Description
This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics covers the management of benign and malignant pleural effusions. Expert authors review the most current information available about decision making in the management of pleural effusion, management of hemothorax, surgical management of malignant pleural effusion, surgical treatment of malignant mesothelioma, and more. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in this important aspect of thoracic surgery practice.
About the Authors
Cliff Choong Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Monash University, Victoria, Australia
