Management of Benign and Malignant Pleural Effusions, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773398, 9781455773664

Management of Benign and Malignant Pleural Effusions, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 23-1

1st Edition

Authors: Cliff Choong
eBook ISBN: 9781455773664
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773398
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics covers the management of benign and malignant pleural effusions. Expert authors review the most current information available about decision making in the management of pleural effusion, management of hemothorax, surgical management of malignant pleural effusion, surgical treatment of malignant mesothelioma, and more. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in this important aspect of thoracic surgery practice.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455773664
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455773398

About the Authors

Cliff Choong Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Monash University, Victoria, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.