Management of Acute and Chronic Neck Pain, Volume 17
1st Edition
An Evidence-based Approach
Description
Until recently most attention was focussed on low back pain but now the key area of interest for new research is neck pain and related headache often associated with whiplash or poor posture in working environments such as using computers. This book presents the latest research findings and gives recommendations and guidelines on how to relate those findings to the prevention and management of neck pain. It also points the way of areas where more research is needed.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2006
- Published:
- 17th July 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444508461
About the Authors
Nikolai Bogduk Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor; Conjoint Professor, School of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy (Anatomy), Faculty of Health and Medicine, The University of Newcastle, Australia
Brian McGuirk Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Staff Specialist in Musculoskeletal Occupational Medicine, Hunter New England Area Health Service, Department of Clinical Research, Royal Newcastle Hospital, Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia