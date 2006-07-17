Management of Acute and Chronic Neck Pain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444508461

Management of Acute and Chronic Neck Pain, Volume 17

1st Edition

An Evidence-based Approach

Authors: Nikolai Bogduk Brian McGuirk
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444508461
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th July 2006
Page Count: 196
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Until recently most attention was focussed on low back pain but now the key area of interest for new research is neck pain and related headache often associated with whiplash or poor posture in working environments such as using computers. This book presents the latest research findings and gives recommendations and guidelines on how to relate those findings to the prevention and management of neck pain. It also points the way of areas where more research is needed.

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444508461

About the Authors

Nikolai Bogduk Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor; Conjoint Professor, School of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy (Anatomy), Faculty of Health and Medicine, The University of Newcastle, Australia

Brian McGuirk Author

Spécialiste de rééducation musculosquelettique: ' Senior Staff Specialist in Musculoskeletal Occupational Medicine ', Hunter New England Area Health Service, Departément de recherches cliniques, Royal Newcastle Hospital, Newcastle, Australie

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Staff Specialist in Musculoskeletal Occupational Medicine, Hunter New England Area Health Service, Department of Clinical Research, Royal Newcastle Hospital, Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.