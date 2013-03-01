Management of Acute and Chronic Headache Pain, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 97-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Medical Clinics covers the current best practices surrounding the management of patients with acute and chronic headache pain. Guest edited by Steven Waldman, MD, JD, the topics covered will include concerning factors in the diagnosis of headache pain, imaging techniques, tension headaches, migraine headaches, cluster headaches, postdural puncture headaches and more.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 1st March 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455772049
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455771189
About the Authors
Steven Waldman Author
Brief Author Bio: (150 words limit per author/editor) Steven D Waldman is an internationally recognized expert and pioneer in the specialty of Pain Medicine. Dr Waldman has received numerous awards and honors and is the author of over twenty textbooks and numerous academic articles on the specialty of Pain Management. His main clinical work is as an interventional pain management physician as well as being an active member of the medical staff at Truman Medical Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He is a former President of the Society of Pain Practice Management (SPPM) Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Medical Humanities and Bioethics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, Missouri U.S.A.