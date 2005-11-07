Management Accounting Official Terminology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750668279, 9780080492933

Management Accounting Official Terminology

2nd Edition

Authors: Graham Eaton
eBook ISBN: 9780080492933
Paperback ISBN: 9780750668279
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 7th November 2005
Page Count: 156
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
27.50
23.38
3600.00
3060.00
42.73
36.32
39.95
33.96
28.95
24.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
27.95
23.76
37.95
32.26
22.99
19.54
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

introduction

Description

The ever-evolving nature of accountant and emphasis on professional accountability means that all busness professionals need to ensure they are up-to-date with the latest developments. This latest revision of CIMA's Official Terminology addresses this need defining relevant terms used in today's business environment.

Key Features

  • Official Terminology clarifies the language of business to CIMA memebers and other professional accountants and is a useful glossary for CIMA students
  • It provides insight into current business techniques and practices for academic researchers
  • All the revisions in this extensively updated edition are based on the experiences of real management accountants, guaranteeing that each term accurately reflects what is happening in today's business world

Readership

This book is a concise dictionary of the most important terms and definitions that you are likely to encounter.

All the revisions in this extensively updated edition are based on the experiences of real management accountants, guaranteeing that each term accurately reflects what is happening in today's business world.

Details

No. of pages:
156
Language:
English
Copyright:
© CIMA Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
CIMA Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080492933
Paperback ISBN:
9780750668279

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Graham Eaton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants -www.cimaglobal.com

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.