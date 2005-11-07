Management Accounting Official Terminology
2nd Edition
introduction
Description
The ever-evolving nature of accountant and emphasis on professional accountability means that all busness professionals need to ensure they are up-to-date with the latest developments. This latest revision of CIMA's Official Terminology addresses this need defining relevant terms used in today's business environment.
Key Features
- Official Terminology clarifies the language of business to CIMA memebers and other professional accountants and is a useful glossary for CIMA students
- It provides insight into current business techniques and practices for academic researchers
- All the revisions in this extensively updated edition are based on the experiences of real management accountants, guaranteeing that each term accurately reflects what is happening in today's business world
Readership
This book is a concise dictionary of the most important terms and definitions that you are likely to encounter.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 7th November 2005
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080492933
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750668279
