Management Accounting- Information Strategy: May 2002 Exam Questions & Answers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781859715352, 9780080950303

Management Accounting- Information Strategy: May 2002 Exam Questions & Answers

1st Edition

Series Editors: Graham Eaton
eBook ISBN: 9780080950303
Paperback ISBN: 9781859715352
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th June 2002
Page Count: 30
Description

Management Accounting - Information Strategy May 2002 Examination Questions and Answers. The answers for the third set of exams under the new syllabus have been compiled by the Examiners. They provide an invaluable source for lecturers and students. This title is also available for immediate download at http://www.businesscases.org.

Key Features

  • CIMA Q&A series Management Accounting - Information Strategy Final Level (FLIS - Paper 14) question papers and suggested answers from May 2002
  • Will provide a helpful guide to both students and lecturers in preparing for examinations
  • Allows students to practice answering exam questions plus gives invaluable help in exam technique

Table of Contents

Question Paper
Examiners Brief Guide to the Paper
Examiner’s Answers

Details

No. of pages:
30
Language:
English
Copyright:
© CIMA Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
CIMA Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080950303
Paperback ISBN:
9781859715352

About the Series Editor

Graham Eaton

Affiliations and Expertise

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants -www.cimaglobal.com

