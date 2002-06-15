Management Accounting- Information Strategy: May 2002 Exam Questions & Answers
1st Edition
Series Editors: Graham Eaton
eBook ISBN: 9780080950303
Paperback ISBN: 9781859715352
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th June 2002
Page Count: 30
Description
Management Accounting - Information Strategy May 2002 Examination Questions and Answers. The answers for the third set of exams under the new syllabus have been compiled by the Examiners. They provide an invaluable source for lecturers and students. This title is also available for immediate download at http://www.businesscases.org.
Key Features
- CIMA Q&A series Management Accounting - Information Strategy Final Level (FLIS - Paper 14) question papers and suggested answers from May 2002
- Will provide a helpful guide to both students and lecturers in preparing for examinations
- Allows students to practice answering exam questions plus gives invaluable help in exam technique
Table of Contents
Question Paper
Examiners Brief Guide to the Paper
Examiner’s Answers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 30
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 15th June 2002
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080950303
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781859715352
About the Series Editor
Graham Eaton
Affiliations and Expertise
Chartered Institute of Management Accountants -www.cimaglobal.com
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.