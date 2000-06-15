Management Accounting in Small Growth Orientated Service Sector Businesses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781859714560, 9780080950136

Management Accounting in Small Growth Orientated Service Sector Businesses

1st Edition

Authors: L. Perren M. Partridge Andrew Berry
eBook ISBN: 9780080950136
Paperback ISBN: 9781859714560
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th June 2000
Page Count: 42
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
3000.00
2550.00
25.95
22.06
21.99
18.69
36.95
31.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Readership

Professional accountancy students and business students

Details

No. of pages:
42
Language:
English
Copyright:
© CIMA Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
CIMA Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080950136
Paperback ISBN:
9781859714560

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

L. Perren Author

M. Partridge Author

Andrew Berry Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Business School, Manchester Metropolitan University.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.