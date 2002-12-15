Management Accounting Case Study: Nov 2002 Exam Questions & Answers
1st Edition
Series Editors: Graham Eaton
Paperback ISBN: 9781859715604
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th December 2002
Page Count: 40
Description
Examiners, lecturers and students know that practice is vital to exam success, so why not test your knowledge with these useful books?
Key Features
CIMA Q&A series Management Accounting: Case Study Final Level (FLCS) question papers and suggested answers from November 2002
Will provide a helpful guide to both students and lecturers in preparing for examinations
Allows students to practice answering exam questions plus gives invaluable help in exam technique
Readership
CIMA students; Students studying for Chartered Accountancy exams; Lecturers.
Table of Contents
Question Paper; Examiners Brief Guide to the Paper; Examiner’s Answers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 40
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 15th December 2002
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781859715604
About the Series Editor
Graham Eaton
Affiliations and Expertise
Chartered Institute of Management Accountants -www.cimaglobal.com
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.