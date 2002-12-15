Management Accounting Case Study: Nov 2002 Exam Questions & Answers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781859715604

Management Accounting Case Study: Nov 2002 Exam Questions & Answers

1st Edition

Series Editors: Graham Eaton
Paperback ISBN: 9781859715604
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th December 2002
Page Count: 40
Description

Examiners, lecturers and students know that practice is vital to exam success, so why not test your knowledge with these useful books?

Key Features

CIMA Q&A series Management Accounting: Case Study Final Level (FLCS) question papers and suggested answers from November 2002

Will provide a helpful guide to both students and lecturers in preparing for examinations

Allows students to practice answering exam questions plus gives invaluable help in exam technique

Readership

CIMA students; Students studying for Chartered Accountancy exams; Lecturers.

Table of Contents

Question Paper; Examiners Brief Guide to the Paper; Examiner’s Answers

About the Series Editor

Graham Eaton

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants -www.cimaglobal.com

