Managed Pressure Drilling
1st Edition
Modeling, Strategy and Planning
Description
Managed Pressure Drilling Operations is a significant technology worldwide and beginning to make an impact all over the world. Often reservoir and drilling engineers are faced with the decision on how best to construct a well to exploit zones of interest while seeking to avoid drilling problems that contribute to reservoir damage or cause loss of hole. The decision to pursue a MPD operation is based on the intent of applying the most appropriate technology for the candidate and entails either an acceptance of influx to the surface or avoidance of influx into the wellbore.
In today's exploration and production environment, drillers must now drill deeper, faster and into increasingly harsher environments where using conventional methods could be counter-productive at best and impossible at worst. Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) is rapidly gaining popularity as a way to mitigate risks and costs associated with drilling in harsh environments. If done properly, MPD can improve economics for any well being drilled by reducing a rig’s nonproductive time. Written for engineers, drilling managers, design departments, and operations personnel, Managed Pressure Drilling Modeling is based on the author’s on experience and offers instruction on planning, designing and executing MPD projects. Compact and readable, the book provides a step by step methods for understanding and solve problems involving variables such as backpressure, variable fluid density, fluid rheology, circulating friction, hole geometry and drillstring diameter. All MPD variations are covered, including Constant Bottomhole Pressure, Pressurized MudCap Drilling and Dual Gradient Drilling. Case histories from actual projects are designed and analyzed using proprietary simulation software online.
With this book in hand drilling professionals gain knowledge of the various variations involved in managed pressure drilling operations; understand the safety and operational aspects of a managed pressure drilling project; and be able to make an informed selection of all equipment required to carry out a managed pressure drilling operation.
Key Features
- Case histories from actual projects are designed and analyzed using proprietary simulation software online
- Clearly explains the safety and operational aspects of a managed pressure drilling project
- Expert coverage of the various variations involved in managed pressure drilling operations
- Numerical tools and techniques needed for applying MPD principles and practices to individual projects
Readership
Petroleum Engineer, Production Engineer, Drilling Engineer, Completion Engineer, Operations Engineer, Drilling Manager, Operations Manager, Project Production Engineer
Table of Contents
Preface
About the Author
Chapter 1. Fluid Mechanics Challenges and Technology Overview
Challenges in annular flow modeling
Why computational rheology?
Broad principles and numerical consistency
Closing introductory remarks
Section 1.1 Managed Pressure Drilling Fluid Flow Challenges
Section 1.2 MPD Flow Simulator: Steady, Two-Dimensional, Single-Phase Flow
Section 1.3 MPD Flow Simulator: Transient, Two-Dimensional, Single-Phase Flow
Section 1.4 MPD Flow Simulator: Transient, Three-Dimensional, Multiphase Flow
Chapter 2. General Theory and Physical Model Formulation
Example 2.1 Newtonian Flow Circular Cylindrical Coordinates
Example 2.2 Shear-Thinning and Non-Newtonian Flow Effects
Example 2.3 Curvilinear Grid Formulation for Highly Eccentric Annular Flows with General Non-Newtonian Fluids without Rotation
Example 2.4 Curvilinear Grid Formulation for Eccentric Annular Flows with General Non-Newtonian Fluids with Rotation
Chapter 3. Numerical Analysis and Algorithm Development Strategies
Example 3.1 Grid Generation for Eccentric Annular Flow
Example 3.2 Mappings for Flows in Singly Connected Ducts
Example 3.3 Solids Deposition Modeling and Applications
Example 3.4 Finite Difference Details for Annular Flow Problems
Chapter 4. Steady, Two-Dimensional, Non-Newtonian, Single-Phase, Eccentric Annular Flow
Example 4.1 Newtonian Flow Eccentric Annulus Applications
Example 4.2 Power Law Flow in Eccentric Annuli
Example 4.3 Turbulence Modeling and Power Law Flow Analogy
Example 4.4 Pressure Gradient versus Flow Rate Curve Computation for Non-Newtonian Eccentric Annuli
Example 4.5 Effects of Influx-Outflux along the Borehole Path for Non-Newtonian Eccentric Annuli without Rotation
Example 4.6 Steady-State Swab-Surge in Eccentric Annuli for Power Law Fluids with and without Circulation (No Rotation)
Example 4.7 Steady-State Swab-Surge in Concentric Annuli for Power Law Fluids with Drillpipe Rotation but Small Pipe Movement
Example 4.8 Steady-State Swab-Surge in Eccentric Annuli for Herschel-Bulkley Fluids with Drillpipe Rotation and Axial Movement
Example 4.9 Transient Swab-Surge on a Steady-State Basis
Example 4.10 Equivalent Circulating Density Calculations
Chapter 5. More Steady Flow Applications
Model 5.1 Newtonian Flow in Concentric Annulus with Axially Moving (but Nonrotating) Pipe or Casing
Model 5.2 Density Stratification (Barite Sag) and Recirculating Annular Vortexes That Impede Fluid Flow
Model 5.3 Herschel-Bulkley Flow in Concentric Annulus with Axially Stationary and Nonrotating Drillpipe or Casing
Model 5.4 Extended Herschel-Bulkley Flow in Eccentric Annulus with Axially Moving But Nonrotating Drillpipe or Casing
Model 5.5 Steady Non-Newtonian Flow in Boreholes with Bends
Model 5.6 Newtonian and Power Law Flow in Concentric Annulus with Rotating (But Axially Stationary) Pipe or Casing
Model 5.7 Cuttings Transport Flow Correlations in Deviated Wells
Model 5.8 Cuttings Bed Growth as an Unstable Flow Process
Model 5.9 Spotting Fluid Evaluation for Stuck Pipe and Jarring Applications
Model 5.10 Newtonian Flow in Rectangular Ducts
Chapter 6. Transient, Two-Dimensional, Single-Phase Flow Modeling
Section 6.1 Governing Equations for Transient Flow
Section 6.2 Rotation Paradox
Section 6.3 Operational Consequences for the Transient Rotation Algorithm
Section 6.4 Transient Pressure Gradient and Volume Flow Rate
Chapter 7. Transient Applications
Example 7.1 Validation Runs: Three Different Approaches to Steady, Nonrotating Concentric Annular Power Law Flow
Example 7.2 Validation Run for Transient, Newtonian, Nonrotating, Concentric Annular Flow
Example 7.3 Validation Run for Transient, Newtonian, Nonrotating, Eccentric Annular Flow
Example 7.4 Effect of Steady Rotation for Laminar Power Law Flows in Concentric Annuli
Example 7.5 Effect of Steady-State Rotation for Newtonian Fluid Flow in Eccentric Annuli
Example 7.6 Effect of Steady Rotation for Power Law Flows in Highly Eccentric Annuli at Low Densities (Foams)
Example 7.7 Effect of Steady Rotation for Power Law Flows in Highly Eccentric Annuli at High Densities (Heavy Muds)
Example 7.8 Effect of Mud Pump Ramp-Up and Ramp-Down Flow Rate under Nonrotating and Rotating Conditions
Example 7.9 Effect of Rotational and Azimuthal Start-up
Example 7.10 Effect of Axial Drillstring Movement
Example 7.11 Combined Rotation and Sinusoidal Reciprocation
Example 7.12 Combined Rotation and Sinusoidal Reciprocation in the Presence of Mud Pump Flow Rate Ramp-Up for Yield Stress Fluid
Chapter 8. Cement and Mud Multiphase Transient Displacements
Discussion 8.1 Unsteady Three-Dimensional Newtonian Flows with Miscible Mixing in Long Eccentric Annular Ducts
Discussion 8.2 Transient, Single-Phase, Two-Dimensional Non-Newtonian Flow with Inner Pipe Rotation in Eccentric Annuli
Discussion 8.3 Transient, Three-Dimensional Non-Newtonian Flows with Miscible Mixing in Long Eccentric Annular Ducts with Pipe or Casing Rotation and Reciprocation
Discussion 8.4 Subtleties in Non-Newtonian Convection Modeling
Discussion 8.5 Simple Models for Multiple Non-Newtonian Fluids with Mixing
Chapter 9. Transient, Three-Dimensional, Multiphase Pipe and Annular Flow
Discussion 9.1 Single Fluid in Pipe and Borehole System: Calculating Total Pressure Drops for General Non-Newtonian Fluids
Discussion 9.2 Interface Tracking and Total Pressure Drop for Multiple Fluids Pumped in a Drillpipe and Eccentric Borehole System
Discussion 9.3 Calculating Annular and Drillpipe Pressure Loss
Discussion 9.4 Herschel-Bulkley Pipe Flow Analysis
Discussion 9.5 Transient, Three-Dimensional Eccentric Multiphase Flow Analysis for Nonrotating Newtonian Fluids
Discussion 9.6 Transient, Three-Dimensional Eccentric Multiphase Analysis for Nonrotating Newtonian Fluids: Simulator Description
Discussion 9.7 Transient, Three-Dimensional Eccentric Multiphase Analysis for General Rotating Non-Newtonian Fluids: Simulator Description
Discussion 9.8 Transient, Three-Dimensional Eccentric Multiphase Analysis for General Rotating Non-Newtonian Fluids with Axial Pipe Movement: Validation Runs for Completely Stationary Pipe
Discussion 9.9 Transient, Three-Dimensional Concentric Multiphase Analysis For Rotating Power Law Fluids without Axial Pipe Movement
Discussion 9.10 Transient, Three-Dimensional Eccentric Multiphase Analysis for General Rotating Non-Newtonian Fluids with Axial Pipe Movement: Validation Runs for Constant-Rate Rotation and Translation
Chapter 10. Closing Remarks
Cumulative References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 17th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123851246
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123851253
About the Author
Wilson C. Chin, PhD
Wilson Chin is currently President and Founder of Stratamagnetic Software, LLC. Started in 1999, his company develops scientific models for oil and gas exploration and production clients such as Baker Hughes, CNPC, Halliburton, Schlumberger, and the US Department of Energy. Previously, he worked for Halliburton, BP, Schlumberger and Boeing. He has published 13 books focused on reservoir engineering, formation evaluation, sensor design, drilling, and computational methods. He was also recently a Consultant for GE Oil and Gas MWD design. Wilson has also taught at the University of Houston as an Adjunct Professor and has earned awards and partnerships through the US Department of Energy as well as over 70 patents. Wilson has authored multiple conference papers and journal articles. He earned a B.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering and Applied Math from New York University, a M.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering from California Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in Physics, Math, and Aerospace from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
President and Founder, Stratamagnetic Software LLC, Texas, USA
Reviews
"The author extends his earlier work on modeling annular flows in managed pressure drilling (Borehole Flow Modeling in Horizontal, Deviated and Vertical Wells, 1992, and Computational Rheology for Pipeline and Annular Flows, 2001), retaining the curvilinear grid technology employed in the earlier books as his mathematical foundation, but summarizing major methodological improvements in accuracy, speed, and engineering focus. The text covers the mathematical theory, numerical implementation, source code examples, and computational validations, often with comparisons to laboratory and field data and results."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2012, page 263