Man, Nature and Art - 1st Edition

Man, Nature and Art

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Painting, Sculpture and Fine Art

Authors: Reuben Wheeler
Editors: F. Barraclough
eBook ISBN: 9781483146713
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 128
Description

Man, Nature, and Art focuses on the interrelation of man, nature, and art.

The book first elaborates on dancing, myth, ritual, and symbolism, and biology and art. The text then elaborates on man and the symbol, unity, sex, and love, man and the community, and man and agriculture. The manuscript takes a look at scientific revolution, rise of individualism, disintegration of community, and Robinson Crusoe and concept of the isolation of man. The text then examines the influence of Rembrandt, revolutions and the violence of Goya, Samuel Palmer and his contention of pastoral man, and analysis of technology and materialism in the novels of Dickens.

The book is a fine reference for students and researchers interested in the interrelation of man, nature, and art.

Table of Contents


Illustrations

Preface

Part One

1. Dancing

2. Myth, Ritual and Symbolism

3. Biology and Art

4. Man and the Symbol

5. Unity, Sex and Love

6. Man and the Community

7. Man and Agriculture

Part Two

8. The Scientific Revolution

9. The Rise of Individualism

10. Disintegration of the Community

11. Robinson Crusoe and the Isolation of Man

12. Rembrandt, the Protestant Painter

13. Revolutions, and the Violence of Goya

14. Samuel Palmer and the End of Pastoral Man

15. Technology and Materialism: The Novels of Dickens

16. Turner and Cosmic Energy

Epilogue

Suggested Reading

Sources

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146713

About the Author

Reuben Wheeler

About the Editor

F. Barraclough

