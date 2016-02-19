Man, Nature, and Art focuses on the interrelation of man, nature, and art.

The book first elaborates on dancing, myth, ritual, and symbolism, and biology and art. The text then elaborates on man and the symbol, unity, sex, and love, man and the community, and man and agriculture. The manuscript takes a look at scientific revolution, rise of individualism, disintegration of community, and Robinson Crusoe and concept of the isolation of man. The text then examines the influence of Rembrandt, revolutions and the violence of Goya, Samuel Palmer and his contention of pastoral man, and analysis of technology and materialism in the novels of Dickens.

The book is a fine reference for students and researchers interested in the interrelation of man, nature, and art.