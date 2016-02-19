Man, Nature and Art
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Painting, Sculpture and Fine Art
Description
Man, Nature, and Art focuses on the interrelation of man, nature, and art.
The book first elaborates on dancing, myth, ritual, and symbolism, and biology and art. The text then elaborates on man and the symbol, unity, sex, and love, man and the community, and man and agriculture. The manuscript takes a look at scientific revolution, rise of individualism, disintegration of community, and Robinson Crusoe and concept of the isolation of man. The text then examines the influence of Rembrandt, revolutions and the violence of Goya, Samuel Palmer and his contention of pastoral man, and analysis of technology and materialism in the novels of Dickens.
The book is a fine reference for students and researchers interested in the interrelation of man, nature, and art.
Table of Contents
Illustrations
Preface
Part One
1. Dancing
2. Myth, Ritual and Symbolism
3. Biology and Art
4. Man and the Symbol
5. Unity, Sex and Love
6. Man and the Community
7. Man and Agriculture
Part Two
8. The Scientific Revolution
9. The Rise of Individualism
10. Disintegration of the Community
11. Robinson Crusoe and the Isolation of Man
12. Rembrandt, the Protestant Painter
13. Revolutions, and the Violence of Goya
14. Samuel Palmer and the End of Pastoral Man
15. Technology and Materialism: The Novels of Dickens
16. Turner and Cosmic Energy
Epilogue
Suggested Reading
Sources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146713