Man and Woman: A Study of Secondary and Tertiary Sexual Characters, Eight Edition Revised covers the developments of biological investigation of male and female sexual characteristics. This 16-chapter book specifically considers the radical and essential characters of men and women uninfluenced by external modifying conditions. This book starts with an introduction to the boundary between secondary and tertiary sexual characters. The subsequent chapters examine some of the measurable sex differences in terms of metabolism, the viscera, the growth and body proportions, and the senses. Other chapters describe the anatomical distinction between sexes, including the pelvis and the head. A chapter highlights the phenomena of menstruation of women. The discussion then shifts to tertiary sexual character determinants, such as motion, unconscious state, emotion, and artistic and intellectual impulse. The final chapters tackle the issue of variational tendency in men and women. These chapters also provide a summary of what is known about sexual character distinction. Psychologists, psychiatrists, endocrinologists, and development biologists will find this book rewarding.