Man and Woman - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9781483196442, 9781483221472

Man and Woman

8th Edition

A Study of Secondary and Tertiary Sexual Characters

Authors: Havelock Ellis
eBook ISBN: 9781483221472
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1934
Page Count: 478
Description

Man and Woman: A Study of Secondary and Tertiary Sexual Characters, Eight Edition Revised covers the developments of biological investigation of male and female sexual characteristics. This 16-chapter book specifically considers the radical and essential characters of men and women uninfluenced by external modifying conditions. This book starts with an introduction to the boundary between secondary and tertiary sexual characters. The subsequent chapters examine some of the measurable sex differences in terms of metabolism, the viscera, the growth and body proportions, and the senses. Other chapters describe the anatomical distinction between sexes, including the pelvis and the head. A chapter highlights the phenomena of menstruation of women. The discussion then shifts to tertiary sexual character determinants, such as motion, unconscious state, emotion, and artistic and intellectual impulse. The final chapters tackle the issue of variational tendency in men and women. These chapters also provide a summary of what is known about sexual character distinction. Psychologists, psychiatrists, endocrinologists, and development biologists will find this book rewarding.

Table of Contents


I. Introduction

II. How to Approach the Problem

III. Metabolism

IV. The Viscera

V. The Periodicity of Women

VI. The Growth and Proportions of the Body

VII. The Pelvis

VIII. The Head

IX. The Senses

X. Motion

XI. The Unconscious

XII. The Affectibility of Women

XIII. The Artistic Impulse

XIV. The Intellectual Impulse

XV. The Variational Tendency

XVI. Conclusion

Index


About the Author

Havelock Ellis

