Man and His Environment
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Third International Banff Conference on Man and His Environment Held in the Banff Springs Hotel, May 15-17, 1978
Editors: M. F. Mohtadi
eBook ISBN: 9781483189628
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 170
Description
Man and His Environment, Volume 3 covers the proceedings of the Third International Banff Conference on Man and His Environment. The book presents papers that examine the relationship of humans with the total environment from a philosophical and practical perspective. The materials in the text cover a wide spectrum of issues that plagues the interaction between humans and their respective environments, especially the byproduct that comes out from the said interaction, such as pollution. The book will be of great interest to a wide variety of demographics, as it covers issues that concern everyone.
Table of Contents
Preface
Invited Speakers and Panelists
Conference Program
Conference Welcoming
What it Means to Be Human
Discussion
Session One
Man and His Designs
Session Two
Session Three
Sharing Our Resources
Discussion
Dr. Mahbub ul Haq
Discussion
Session Four
Uncertainties in the Physical World
Mr. G. A. McKay
Dr. F. K. Hare
Session Five
Session Six
Our Future Options
Dr. J. E. Godchot
Discussion
Dr. M. Strong
Discussion
Dr. L. E. Obeng
Concluding Session
Introduction: Chairman, Dr. M. F. Mohtadi
Reports from the Workshops
Philosophical Options
Political Options
Technological Options
Special Address: Mr. W. Big Bull
Closing Address: Mrs. C. Payette
Concluding Remarks: Dr. M. F. Mohtadi
Index
Basic Liberties
Dr. P. C. Craigie
Mr. B. Sawyer
Discussion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189628
About the Editor
M. F. Mohtadi
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.