Man and His Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080257921, 9781483189628

Man and His Environment

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Third International Banff Conference on Man and His Environment Held in the Banff Springs Hotel, May 15-17, 1978

Editors: M. F. Mohtadi
eBook ISBN: 9781483189628
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 170
Description

Man and His Environment, Volume 3 covers the proceedings of the Third International Banff Conference on Man and His Environment. The book presents papers that examine the relationship of humans with the total environment from a philosophical and practical perspective. The materials in the text cover a wide spectrum of issues that plagues the interaction between humans and their respective environments, especially the byproduct that comes out from the said interaction, such as pollution. The book will be of great interest to a wide variety of demographics, as it covers issues that concern everyone.

Table of Contents


Preface

Invited Speakers and Panelists

Conference Program

Conference Welcoming

What it Means to Be Human

Discussion

Session One

Man and His Designs

Session Two

Session Three

Sharing Our Resources

Discussion

Dr. Mahbub ul Haq

Discussion

Session Four

Uncertainties in the Physical World

Mr. G. A. McKay

Dr. F. K. Hare

Session Five

Session Six

Our Future Options

Dr. J. E. Godchot

Discussion

Dr. M. Strong

Discussion

Dr. L. E. Obeng

Concluding Session

Introduction: Chairman, Dr. M. F. Mohtadi

Reports from the Workshops

Philosophical Options

Political Options

Technological Options

Special Address: Mr. W. Big Bull

Closing Address: Mrs. C. Payette

Concluding Remarks: Dr. M. F. Mohtadi

Index

Basic Liberties

Dr. P. C. Craigie

Mr. B. Sawyer

Discussion


