Man and His Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080199221, 9781483145426

Man and His Environment

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Second International Banff Conference on Man and His Environment. Held in Banff, Canada, May 19–22, 1974

Editors: M. F. Mohtadi
eBook ISBN: 9781483145426
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 230
Description

Man and His Environment, Volume 2 covers the proceedings of the Second International Banff Conference of Man and His Environment, held in Banff Springs Hotel, Alberta, Canada on May 19-22, 1974. The conference addresses the broad environmental issues in relation to man and his natural environment. This book is organized into six sessions encompassing 17 chapters. The first session deals with the continuing development of the Canadian mineral resources and the role of the National Energy Board in the country's energy management. This session also provides an overview of the world hydrocarbon energy resources. The second session discusses various problems in overpopulated and industrially and technologically underdeveloped countries and developments in the environmental restraints on production practices to protect the environment. The subsequent two sessions look into the effects of human activities on his environment. Topics covered in these sessions include the use and misuse of technology; social, economic, and political impact of urbanization; and government environmental policies. The concluding sessions outline the ethical structure of Western Society and the development of a theoretical model of public morality. These topics are followed by discussions on the essential nature of the environmental problems and the systematic relations between the Western culture and Western environment.

Table of Contents


Preface

Conference Program

Welcome Address

Opening Remarks

Session One Our Natural Resources

Management of Canada's Energy Resources

Discussion

Our Mineral Wealth

Discussion

World Hydrocarbon Energy Resources

Discussion

Session Two Production, Population and Pollution

Unlimited Production from Limited Resources

Discussion

Population, Poverty and Pollution

Discussion

Environmental Restraints on Production Practices

Discussion

Session Three Man and the Technological World I

Modeling of World Dynamics

Discussion

Use and Misuse of Technology

Discussion

Shaping the City of the Future: Planning or Dreaming?

Discussion

Session Four Man and the Technological World II

Labor and Management

Discussion

Technology and Policy Enactment

Discussion

Environmental Protection and Personal Freedom

Discussion

Session Five Social, Economic and Ethical Issues

American Experience with Citizen-Initiated Environmental Law Suits

Discussion

Economic Ecology - A Needed Approach to Environmental Issues

Discussion

Cultural Form, Social Institution, Physical System: Remarks Towards a Systematic Theory

Discussion

Session Six Looking Ahead

The Orthodox Solution to Environmental Problems

The Radical Solution

General Discussion

Concluding Remarks

Index


