Man and His Environment
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Second International Banff Conference on Man and His Environment. Held in Banff, Canada, May 19–22, 1974
Man and His Environment, Volume 2 covers the proceedings of the Second International Banff Conference of Man and His Environment, held in Banff Springs Hotel, Alberta, Canada on May 19-22, 1974. The conference addresses the broad environmental issues in relation to man and his natural environment. This book is organized into six sessions encompassing 17 chapters. The first session deals with the continuing development of the Canadian mineral resources and the role of the National Energy Board in the country's energy management. This session also provides an overview of the world hydrocarbon energy resources. The second session discusses various problems in overpopulated and industrially and technologically underdeveloped countries and developments in the environmental restraints on production practices to protect the environment. The subsequent two sessions look into the effects of human activities on his environment. Topics covered in these sessions include the use and misuse of technology; social, economic, and political impact of urbanization; and government environmental policies. The concluding sessions outline the ethical structure of Western Society and the development of a theoretical model of public morality. These topics are followed by discussions on the essential nature of the environmental problems and the systematic relations between the Western culture and Western environment.
Table of Contents
Preface
Conference Program
Welcome Address
Opening Remarks
Session One Our Natural Resources
Management of Canada's Energy Resources
Discussion
Our Mineral Wealth
Discussion
World Hydrocarbon Energy Resources
Discussion
Session Two Production, Population and Pollution
Unlimited Production from Limited Resources
Discussion
Population, Poverty and Pollution
Discussion
Environmental Restraints on Production Practices
Discussion
Session Three Man and the Technological World I
Modeling of World Dynamics
Discussion
Use and Misuse of Technology
Discussion
Shaping the City of the Future: Planning or Dreaming?
Discussion
Session Four Man and the Technological World II
Labor and Management
Discussion
Technology and Policy Enactment
Discussion
Environmental Protection and Personal Freedom
Discussion
Session Five Social, Economic and Ethical Issues
American Experience with Citizen-Initiated Environmental Law Suits
Discussion
Economic Ecology - A Needed Approach to Environmental Issues
Discussion
Cultural Form, Social Institution, Physical System: Remarks Towards a Systematic Theory
Discussion
Session Six Looking Ahead
The Orthodox Solution to Environmental Problems
The Radical Solution
General Discussion
Concluding Remarks
Index
