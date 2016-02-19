Man and His Environment, Volume 2 covers the proceedings of the Second International Banff Conference of Man and His Environment, held in Banff Springs Hotel, Alberta, Canada on May 19-22, 1974. The conference addresses the broad environmental issues in relation to man and his natural environment. This book is organized into six sessions encompassing 17 chapters. The first session deals with the continuing development of the Canadian mineral resources and the role of the National Energy Board in the country's energy management. This session also provides an overview of the world hydrocarbon energy resources. The second session discusses various problems in overpopulated and industrially and technologically underdeveloped countries and developments in the environmental restraints on production practices to protect the environment. The subsequent two sessions look into the effects of human activities on his environment. Topics covered in these sessions include the use and misuse of technology; social, economic, and political impact of urbanization; and government environmental policies. The concluding sessions outline the ethical structure of Western Society and the development of a theoretical model of public morality. These topics are followed by discussions on the essential nature of the environmental problems and the systematic relations between the Western culture and Western environment.