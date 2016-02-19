Mammals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127476025, 9781483257617

Mammals

1st Edition

Editors: G. Causey Whittow
eBook ISBN: 9781483257617
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 420
Description

Mammals aims to present separate accounts of the means by which each of the major groups of animals regulates its body temperature, heat production, and heat loss. Readers who wish to obtain information on thermoregulatory processes in different species will welcome this as a convenient reference work. It is hoped that the treatise will have more than convenience value. This volume comprises five chapters, with the first focusing on rodents. It discusses the thermal environment of rodents, thermal behavior, and precision of homeothermy. Chapter 2 focuses on carnivores and discusses general thermal defenses, protection against hypothermia and hyperthermia, and cold acclimation. Chapter 3 deals with body temperature, behavioral thermoregulation, and food and water intake of ungulates. Chapter 4 focuses on primates and discusses normal thermoregulation in the monkey, fever and other responses to pyrogens, and neurochemical control mechanisms in the hypothalamus. Finally, Chapter 5 discusses man's energy exchanges related to temperature and work, behavioral versus physiological temperature regulation, and a mathematical model of man's thermoregulatory system. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of physiology, epidemiology, biology, neuropsychology, and public health.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

1. Rodents

I. Introduction

II. Thermal Environment of Rodents

III. Thermal Behavior

IV. Precision of Homeothermy

V. Temperature Regulation in Cold Environments

VI. Temperature Regulation in Warm Environments

VII. Activity and Temperature Regulation

VIII. Altitude, Hypoxia, and Temperature Regulation

IX. Sex Differences in Temperature Regulation

X. Summary and Conclusions

References

2. Carnivores

I. Introduction

II. General Thermal Defenses

III. Protection against Hypothermia

IV. Cold Acclimation

V. Protection against Hyperthermia

VI. Heat Acclimation

VII. Thermoregulatory Importance of Hypothalamic Temperature

References

3. Ungulates

I. Introduction

II. Body Temperature

III. Heat Production

IV. Heat Loss

V. Behavioral Thermoregulation

VI. Food and Water Intake

VII. Thermoregulation in the Young Animal

VIII. Conclusions

References

4. Primates

I. Introduction

II. Normal Thermoregulation in the Monkey

III. Behavioral Thermoregulation

IV. Fever and Other Responses to Pyrogens

V. Central Mechanisms of Thermoregulation

VI. Neurochemical Control Mechanisms in the Hypothalamus

VII. Conclusions

References

5. Man

I. Introduction

II. Man's Energy Exchanges Related to Temperature and Work

III. Physiological Temperature Regulation

IV. Behavioral Temperature Regulation: Thermal Comfort and Temperature Sensations

V. Behavioral versus Physiological Temperature Regulation

VI.A Mathematical Model of Man's Thermoregulatory System

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

G. Causey Whittow

