Mammals
1st Edition
Description
Mammals aims to present separate accounts of the means by which each of the major groups of animals regulates its body temperature, heat production, and heat loss. Readers who wish to obtain information on thermoregulatory processes in different species will welcome this as a convenient reference work. It is hoped that the treatise will have more than convenience value. This volume comprises five chapters, with the first focusing on rodents. It discusses the thermal environment of rodents, thermal behavior, and precision of homeothermy. Chapter 2 focuses on carnivores and discusses general thermal defenses, protection against hypothermia and hyperthermia, and cold acclimation. Chapter 3 deals with body temperature, behavioral thermoregulation, and food and water intake of ungulates. Chapter 4 focuses on primates and discusses normal thermoregulation in the monkey, fever and other responses to pyrogens, and neurochemical control mechanisms in the hypothalamus. Finally, Chapter 5 discusses man's energy exchanges related to temperature and work, behavioral versus physiological temperature regulation, and a mathematical model of man's thermoregulatory system. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of physiology, epidemiology, biology, neuropsychology, and public health.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
1. Rodents
I. Introduction
II. Thermal Environment of Rodents
III. Thermal Behavior
IV. Precision of Homeothermy
V. Temperature Regulation in Cold Environments
VI. Temperature Regulation in Warm Environments
VII. Activity and Temperature Regulation
VIII. Altitude, Hypoxia, and Temperature Regulation
IX. Sex Differences in Temperature Regulation
X. Summary and Conclusions
References
2. Carnivores
I. Introduction
II. General Thermal Defenses
III. Protection against Hypothermia
IV. Cold Acclimation
V. Protection against Hyperthermia
VI. Heat Acclimation
VII. Thermoregulatory Importance of Hypothalamic Temperature
References
3. Ungulates
I. Introduction
II. Body Temperature
III. Heat Production
IV. Heat Loss
V. Behavioral Thermoregulation
VI. Food and Water Intake
VII. Thermoregulation in the Young Animal
VIII. Conclusions
References
4. Primates
I. Introduction
II. Normal Thermoregulation in the Monkey
III. Behavioral Thermoregulation
IV. Fever and Other Responses to Pyrogens
V. Central Mechanisms of Thermoregulation
VI. Neurochemical Control Mechanisms in the Hypothalamus
VII. Conclusions
References
5. Man
I. Introduction
II. Man's Energy Exchanges Related to Temperature and Work
III. Physiological Temperature Regulation
IV. Behavioral Temperature Regulation: Thermal Comfort and Temperature Sensations
V. Behavioral versus Physiological Temperature Regulation
VI.A Mathematical Model of Man's Thermoregulatory System
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257617