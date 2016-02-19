Mammalian Protein Metabolism
1st Edition
Volume II
Description
Mammalian Protein Metabolism, Volume II focuses on the processes, methodologies, and reactions involved in mammalian protein metabolism, including toxicities, amino acid imbalance, and digestion and absorption.
The selection first offers information on the nutritive value of dietary proteins, amino acid toxicities and imbalances, and protein requirements. Discussions focus on the protein requirements of adults, infants, and children, amino acid requirements, protein requirements in pregnancy, amino acid imbalance, mixed diets, and nutritive value and maintenance. The text then ponders on protein metabolism and requirements in pregnancy and lactation and protein metabolism and requirements in the newborn.
The publication examines protein metabolism and requirements in the elderly; anomalies of amino acid metabolism; and physical injury and its effects on protein metabolism. Topics include general disturbance of protein metabolism following physical injury, nature of inflammatory reaction, acquired disturbances of amino acid metabolism, plasma proteins, nitrogen balance, digestion and absorption, and protein withdrawal. The text then elaborates on protein metabolism and tumor growth, experimental protein-calorie deficiency, and the clinical aspects of protein malnutrition.
The selection is a dependable source of data for researchers interested in mammalian protein metabolism.
Table of Contents
Part II Nutritional Aspects of Protein Metabolism
An Introduction to Nutritional Aspects of Protein Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Measurement of Quantity and Quality of Dietary Protein
III. Assessment of Protein Requirements
References
Chapter 12 The Nutritive Value of Dietary Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Nutritive Value and Growth
III. Nutritive Value and Maintenance
IV. Mixed Diets
V. Depletion and Repletion
VI. Reference Patterns of Amino Acids
References
Chapter 13 Amino Acid Toxicities and Imbalances
I. Introduction
II. Amino Acid Imbalance
III. Amino Acids in Excess
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 14 Protein Requirements
I. Introduction
II. Technical Problems
III. Protein Requirements of Adults
IV. Protein Requirements in Pregnancy and Lactation
V. Protein Requirements of Infants and Children
VI. Amino Acid Requirements
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 15 Protein Metabolism and Requirements in Pregnancy and Lactation
I. Introduction
II. Rates of Protein Synthesis in Pregnancy and Lactation
III. The Comparative Biology of Pregnancy and Lactation
IV. Pregnancy
V. Lactation
References
Chapter 16 Protein Metabolism and Requirements in the Newborn
I. Growth and Mother's Milk
II. Amino Acid Requirements
III. Molecular Protein Metabolism
IV. Immaturity of Organs
V. Renal Function, Food, and Growth
References
Chapter 17 Protein Metabolism and Requirements in the Elderly
I. Introduction
II. Plasma Proteins
III. Nitrogen Balance
IV. Anabolic Agents
V. Requirement and Allowance
VI. Protein Withdrawal
VII. Amino Acids
VIII. Digestion and Absorption
IX. Loss of Cell Function vs. Cell Death
X. Deoxyribonucleic Acid and Ribonucleic Acid
XI. Concluding Remarks and Recommendations
References
Part III Pathological Aspects of Protein Metabolism
A General Survey of Pathological Changes in Protein Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Abnormalities of Protein Metabolism in the Alimentary Tract
III. Changes in Intermediary Protein Metabolism Associated with Disease
IV. Conditions Directly Affecting the Mechanism of Protein Synthesis
V. Changes in the Protein Metabolism of Individual Organs and Tissues
VI. Protein Intake and Disease
VII. Effects of Treatment on the Course of Protein Metabolism
References
Chapter 18 Anomalies of Amino Acid Metabolism
I. Introduction: Classification of Anomalies of Amino Acid Metabolism
II. The Congenital Anomalies
III. Acquired Disturbances of Amino Acid Metabolism
References
Chapter 19 Physical Injury and its Effects on Protein Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of the Inflammatory Reaction
III. The General Response to Physical Injury: Traumatic Shock
IV. The General Disturbance of Protein Metabolism following Physical Injury
V. Physical Injury and Endocrine Function
VI. Nutrition of the Injured
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 20 Protein Metabolism and Tumor Growth
I. Introduction
II. The Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism of Tumors
III. Protein Metabolism in Precancerous Tissue
IV. The Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism of the Tumor-Bearing Host
V. Mechanism of Tumor Action on the Protein Metabolism of the Host
References
Chapter 21 Experimental Protein-Calorie Deficiency
I. Introduction: Objectives, and Nomenclature and Definition of Syndromes in Man and Animals
II. Diets Used in Experimental Studies
III. Body Size and Composition
IV. Blood
V. Urine
VI. Gastrointestinal Tract
VII. Liver
VIII. Endocrine Glands
IX. Carbohydrate Metabolism
X. Bones and Teeth
XI. Central Nervous System
XII. Other Tissues
XIII. Reproduction
XIV. Nutrition and Zymotic Factors in Disease
XV. Summary
References
Chapter 22 Clinical Aspects of Protein Malnutrition
I. Introduction
II. Protein-Calorie Malnutrition in Children
III. Protein Malnutrition in Adults
References
Chapter 23 Protein Deficiency and Infective Disease
I. Introduction
II. Evidence of the Effect of Protein Malnutrition on Infection
III. Determinants of the Effect of Protein Nutrition on Infection
IV. Summary
References
