Mammalian Protein Metabolism, Volume II focuses on the processes, methodologies, and reactions involved in mammalian protein metabolism, including toxicities, amino acid imbalance, and digestion and absorption.

The selection first offers information on the nutritive value of dietary proteins, amino acid toxicities and imbalances, and protein requirements. Discussions focus on the protein requirements of adults, infants, and children, amino acid requirements, protein requirements in pregnancy, amino acid imbalance, mixed diets, and nutritive value and maintenance. The text then ponders on protein metabolism and requirements in pregnancy and lactation and protein metabolism and requirements in the newborn.

The publication examines protein metabolism and requirements in the elderly; anomalies of amino acid metabolism; and physical injury and its effects on protein metabolism. Topics include general disturbance of protein metabolism following physical injury, nature of inflammatory reaction, acquired disturbances of amino acid metabolism, plasma proteins, nitrogen balance, digestion and absorption, and protein withdrawal. The text then elaborates on protein metabolism and tumor growth, experimental protein-calorie deficiency, and the clinical aspects of protein malnutrition.

