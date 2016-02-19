Mammalian Protein Metabolism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232102, 9781483272917

Mammalian Protein Metabolism

1st Edition

Volume II

Editors: H. N. Munro J. B. Allison
eBook ISBN: 9781483272917
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 658
Description

Mammalian Protein Metabolism, Volume II focuses on the processes, methodologies, and reactions involved in mammalian protein metabolism, including toxicities, amino acid imbalance, and digestion and absorption.

The selection first offers information on the nutritive value of dietary proteins, amino acid toxicities and imbalances, and protein requirements. Discussions focus on the protein requirements of adults, infants, and children, amino acid requirements, protein requirements in pregnancy, amino acid imbalance, mixed diets, and nutritive value and maintenance. The text then ponders on protein metabolism and requirements in pregnancy and lactation and protein metabolism and requirements in the newborn.

The publication examines protein metabolism and requirements in the elderly; anomalies of amino acid metabolism; and physical injury and its effects on protein metabolism. Topics include general disturbance of protein metabolism following physical injury, nature of inflammatory reaction, acquired disturbances of amino acid metabolism, plasma proteins, nitrogen balance, digestion and absorption, and protein withdrawal. The text then elaborates on protein metabolism and tumor growth, experimental protein-calorie deficiency, and the clinical aspects of protein malnutrition.

The selection is a dependable source of data for researchers interested in mammalian protein metabolism.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Part II Nutritional Aspects of Protein Metabolism

An Introduction to Nutritional Aspects of Protein Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Measurement of Quantity and Quality of Dietary Protein

III. Assessment of Protein Requirements

References

Chapter 12 The Nutritive Value of Dietary Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Nutritive Value and Growth

III. Nutritive Value and Maintenance

IV. Mixed Diets

V. Depletion and Repletion

VI. Reference Patterns of Amino Acids

References

Chapter 13 Amino Acid Toxicities and Imbalances

I. Introduction

II. Amino Acid Imbalance

III. Amino Acids in Excess

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 14 Protein Requirements

I. Introduction

II. Technical Problems

III. Protein Requirements of Adults

IV. Protein Requirements in Pregnancy and Lactation

V. Protein Requirements of Infants and Children

VI. Amino Acid Requirements

VII. Summary

References

Chapter 15 Protein Metabolism and Requirements in Pregnancy and Lactation

I. Introduction

II. Rates of Protein Synthesis in Pregnancy and Lactation

III. The Comparative Biology of Pregnancy and Lactation

IV. Pregnancy

V. Lactation

References

Chapter 16 Protein Metabolism and Requirements in the Newborn

I. Growth and Mother's Milk

II. Amino Acid Requirements

III. Molecular Protein Metabolism

IV. Immaturity of Organs

V. Renal Function, Food, and Growth

References

Chapter 17 Protein Metabolism and Requirements in the Elderly

I. Introduction

II. Plasma Proteins

III. Nitrogen Balance

IV. Anabolic Agents

V. Requirement and Allowance

VI. Protein Withdrawal

VII. Amino Acids

VIII. Digestion and Absorption

IX. Loss of Cell Function vs. Cell Death

X. Deoxyribonucleic Acid and Ribonucleic Acid

XI. Concluding Remarks and Recommendations

References

Part III Pathological Aspects of Protein Metabolism

A General Survey of Pathological Changes in Protein Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Abnormalities of Protein Metabolism in the Alimentary Tract

III. Changes in Intermediary Protein Metabolism Associated with Disease

IV. Conditions Directly Affecting the Mechanism of Protein Synthesis

V. Changes in the Protein Metabolism of Individual Organs and Tissues

VI. Protein Intake and Disease

VII. Effects of Treatment on the Course of Protein Metabolism

References

Chapter 18 Anomalies of Amino Acid Metabolism

I. Introduction: Classification of Anomalies of Amino Acid Metabolism

II. The Congenital Anomalies

III. Acquired Disturbances of Amino Acid Metabolism

References

Chapter 19 Physical Injury and its Effects on Protein Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of the Inflammatory Reaction

III. The General Response to Physical Injury: Traumatic Shock

IV. The General Disturbance of Protein Metabolism following Physical Injury

V. Physical Injury and Endocrine Function

VI. Nutrition of the Injured

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 20 Protein Metabolism and Tumor Growth

I. Introduction

II. The Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism of Tumors

III. Protein Metabolism in Precancerous Tissue

IV. The Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism of the Tumor-Bearing Host

V. Mechanism of Tumor Action on the Protein Metabolism of the Host

References

Chapter 21 Experimental Protein-Calorie Deficiency

I. Introduction: Objectives, and Nomenclature and Definition of Syndromes in Man and Animals

II. Diets Used in Experimental Studies

III. Body Size and Composition

IV. Blood

V. Urine

VI. Gastrointestinal Tract

VII. Liver

VIII. Endocrine Glands

IX. Carbohydrate Metabolism

X. Bones and Teeth

XI. Central Nervous System

XII. Other Tissues

XIII. Reproduction

XIV. Nutrition and Zymotic Factors in Disease

XV. Summary

References

Chapter 22 Clinical Aspects of Protein Malnutrition

I. Introduction

II. Protein-Calorie Malnutrition in Children

III. Protein Malnutrition in Adults

References

Chapter 23 Protein Deficiency and Infective Disease

I. Introduction

II. Evidence of the Effect of Protein Malnutrition on Infection

III. Determinants of the Effect of Protein Nutrition on Infection

IV. Summary

References

Author Index

SUbject Index

