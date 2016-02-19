Mammalian Protein Metabolism
1st Edition
Description
Mammalian Protein Metabolism, Volume IV is an 11-chapter text that describes the regulation of protein metabolism in mammals, both at the subcellular level and at the level of the intact organ and of the whole animal.
The first two chapters deal with the fundamental control mechanisms in the synthesis and turnover of proteins, followed by chapters on the mode of action of hormones on protein metabolism and on the role of free amino acid pools in regulation. These topics are followed by discussions on the regulation of individual amino acid pathways and the diurnal rhythms in protein metabolism. The final chapters explore the regulation of protein metabolism in four major organs and tissues of the body, including the gastrointestinal tract, liver, kidney, and musculature. This book will be of great benefit to biologists, researchers, and biology students.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Preface to Volumes I and II
Contents of Other Volumes
Part VI Regulation Mechanisms in Protein Metabolism A General Survey of Mechanisms Regulating Protein Metabolism in Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Evolution of Regulatory Mechanisms
III. Intracellular Regulation of Protein Metabolism in Mammals
IV. Regulation of Protein Metabolism in the Whole Animal
References
Chapter 31 Hormonal Regulation of Synthesis of Liver Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Glucocorticoids
III. Insulin and Glucagon
IV. Somatotropic Hormone
V. Summary and Prospectives
References
Chapter 32 Regulation of Protein Degradation in Mammalian Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Measurements of Specific Protein Degradation
III. Heterogeneity of Degradation of Specific Proteins
IV. Significance of Degradation in Control of Specific Protein (Enzyme) Levels
V. Mechanisms for the Control of Protein Degradation
VI. On the Significance of Protein Degradation
References
Chapter 33 Sites of Hormonal Regulation of Protein Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Hormone Receptors
III. Tissue Specificity in Hormone Response
IV. General Considerations in Control of Protein Synthesis
V. Effects of Hormones on Protein and RNA Metabolism
VI. Discussion
References
Chapter 34 Free Amino Acid Pools and Their Role in Regulation
I. Introduction
II. The Free Amino Acid Pools of the Body
III. Factors Affecting Free Amino Acid Concentrations
IV. General Conclusions about the Role of Free Amino Acids in the Regulation of Protein Metabolism
References
Chapter 35 The Regulation of Intermediary Amino Acid Metabolism in Animal Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Gluconeogenesis and Amino Acid Catabolism
III. The Glucose Effect and Amino Acid Regulation
IV. Regulation of the Intermediary Metabolism of Specific Amino Acids and Groups of Amino Acids in Mammalian Tissues
V. The Role of Tryptophan in the Regulation of Intermediary Amino Acid Metabolism
VI. Regulation of Amino Acid Metabolism in Neoplasia
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 36 Diurnal Rhythms in Mammalian Protein Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Twenty-four Hour Rhythms in Hepatic Enzymes
III. Twenty-four Hour Rhythms in Plasma Concentrations of Amino Acids
References
Chapter 37 The Role of the Gastrointestinal Tract in the Regulation of Protein Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Role during Digestion of Exogenous Nitrogen
III. Role of the Intestine during the Digestion of Endogenous Protein
IV. Synthesis of Various Nitrogenous Compounds
V. Role of the Intestinal Flora
VI. Role of the Metabolic Activity of the Digestive Tract
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 38 The Role of The Liver in Regulation of Amino Acid and Protein Metabolsim
I. Introduction
II. Diurnal Patterns of Amino Acid Movements
III. Interrelations of Urea and Protein Synthesis in the Liver with Regulation of Protein Metabolism in the Whole Organism
References
Chapter 39 The Role of the Kidney in the Regulation of Protein Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Control of Kidney Mass
III. Kidney as a Proteolytic Organ
IV. Nitrogen Excretion and Renal Metabolism
V. Summary
References
Chapter 40 The Role of Skeletal and Cardiac Muscle in the Regulation of Protein Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. General Features of Skeletal and Cardiac Muscle
III. Changes in Skeletal Muscle during Growth and Development
IV. Free Amino Acid Pools of Muscle
V. Enzymes of Amino Acid Metabolism in Muscle
VI. Protein Synthesis and Degradation in Muscle
VII. Response of Muscle Protein Metabolism to Nutritional Change
VIII. Hormones and Muscle Protein Metabolism
IX. Effect of Exercise on Muscle Protein Metabolism
X. Effect of Muscular Dystrophy and of Denervation on Skeletal Muscle Protein Metabolism
XI. Protein Metabolism in Cardiac Muscle
XII. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
