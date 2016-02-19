Mammalian Protein Metabolism, Volume IV is an 11-chapter text that describes the regulation of protein metabolism in mammals, both at the subcellular level and at the level of the intact organ and of the whole animal. The first two chapters deal with the fundamental control mechanisms in the synthesis and turnover of proteins, followed by chapters on the mode of action of hormones on protein metabolism and on the role of free amino acid pools in regulation. These topics are followed by discussions on the regulation of individual amino acid pathways and the diurnal rhythms in protein metabolism. The final chapters explore the regulation of protein metabolism in four major organs and tissues of the body, including the gastrointestinal tract, liver, kidney, and musculature. This book will be of great benefit to biologists, researchers, and biology students.

Part VI Regulation Mechanisms in Protein Metabolism A General Survey of Mechanisms Regulating Protein Metabolism in Mammals

I. Introduction

II. Evolution of Regulatory Mechanisms

III. Intracellular Regulation of Protein Metabolism in Mammals

IV. Regulation of Protein Metabolism in the Whole Animal

References

Chapter 31 Hormonal Regulation of Synthesis of Liver Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Glucocorticoids

III. Insulin and Glucagon

IV. Somatotropic Hormone

V. Summary and Prospectives

References

Chapter 32 Regulation of Protein Degradation in Mammalian Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Measurements of Specific Protein Degradation

III. Heterogeneity of Degradation of Specific Proteins

IV. Significance of Degradation in Control of Specific Protein (Enzyme) Levels

V. Mechanisms for the Control of Protein Degradation

VI. On the Significance of Protein Degradation

References

Chapter 33 Sites of Hormonal Regulation of Protein Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Hormone Receptors

III. Tissue Specificity in Hormone Response

IV. General Considerations in Control of Protein Synthesis

V. Effects of Hormones on Protein and RNA Metabolism

VI. Discussion

References

Chapter 34 Free Amino Acid Pools and Their Role in Regulation

I. Introduction

II. The Free Amino Acid Pools of the Body

III. Factors Affecting Free Amino Acid Concentrations

IV. General Conclusions about the Role of Free Amino Acids in the Regulation of Protein Metabolism

References

Chapter 35 The Regulation of Intermediary Amino Acid Metabolism in Animal Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Gluconeogenesis and Amino Acid Catabolism

III. The Glucose Effect and Amino Acid Regulation

IV. Regulation of the Intermediary Metabolism of Specific Amino Acids and Groups of Amino Acids in Mammalian Tissues

V. The Role of Tryptophan in the Regulation of Intermediary Amino Acid Metabolism

VI. Regulation of Amino Acid Metabolism in Neoplasia

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 36 Diurnal Rhythms in Mammalian Protein Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Twenty-four Hour Rhythms in Hepatic Enzymes

III. Twenty-four Hour Rhythms in Plasma Concentrations of Amino Acids

References

Chapter 37 The Role of the Gastrointestinal Tract in the Regulation of Protein Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Role during Digestion of Exogenous Nitrogen

III. Role of the Intestine during the Digestion of Endogenous Protein

IV. Synthesis of Various Nitrogenous Compounds

V. Role of the Intestinal Flora

VI. Role of the Metabolic Activity of the Digestive Tract

VII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 38 The Role of The Liver in Regulation of Amino Acid and Protein Metabolsim

I. Introduction

II. Diurnal Patterns of Amino Acid Movements

III. Interrelations of Urea and Protein Synthesis in the Liver with Regulation of Protein Metabolism in the Whole Organism

References

Chapter 39 The Role of the Kidney in the Regulation of Protein Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Control of Kidney Mass

III. Kidney as a Proteolytic Organ

IV. Nitrogen Excretion and Renal Metabolism

V. Summary

References

Chapter 40 The Role of Skeletal and Cardiac Muscle in the Regulation of Protein Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. General Features of Skeletal and Cardiac Muscle

III. Changes in Skeletal Muscle during Growth and Development

IV. Free Amino Acid Pools of Muscle

V. Enzymes of Amino Acid Metabolism in Muscle

VI. Protein Synthesis and Degradation in Muscle

VII. Response of Muscle Protein Metabolism to Nutritional Change

VIII. Hormones and Muscle Protein Metabolism

IX. Effect of Exercise on Muscle Protein Metabolism

X. Effect of Muscular Dystrophy and of Denervation on Skeletal Muscle Protein Metabolism

XI. Protein Metabolism in Cardiac Muscle

XII. Conclusion

References

