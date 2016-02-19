Mammalian Olfaction, Reproductive Processes, and Behavior
1st Edition
Description
Mammalian Olfaction, Reproductive Processes, and Behavior presents the conceptual, methodological, and empirical advances in the study of the complex interactions between nasal chemoreception, sexual behavior, and endocrine function in mammals. It focuses on the orders Artiodactyla, Perissodactyla, Carnivora, Rodentia, and Primates. The book describes techniques for producing anosmia in laboratory animals and the usefulness of the popular pheromone concept in describing chemosensory influences on mammalian behavior and endocrinology. It also reviews studies examining reproductive endocrine-olfactory interactions in humans. Moreover, the book discusses the anatomy, physiology, and development of the olfactory and vomeronasal systems. This book is invaluable to anatomists, endocrinologists, mammalogists, physiologists, psychologists, and zoologists not only as a source book, but as a textbook on chemosensation as well.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Introduction
Text
References
2 New Perspectives on the Morphology of the Olfactory System: Olfactory and Vomeronasal Pathways in Mammals
I. Introduction
II. The Hippocampus and the Sense of Smell
III. Olfactory System Connections in the Thalamus and Amygdala
IV. The Vomeronasal Pathway and the Concept ofa Dual Olfactory System
V. The Olfacto-Striatum
References
3 Olfactory Influences on Neuroendocrine Function in Mammals
I. Introduction
II. Olfactory Coding
III. Central Olfactory Processing
IV. Conclusion
References
4 Olfactory Contributions to Behavioral Development in Rodents
I. Introduction
II. Pre- and Postnatal Anatomical Development
III. Ontogeny of Olfactory Sensitivity
IV. Olfactory Control of Behavior in Altricial Young
V. Biological and Psychological Consequences of Early Olfactory Experience
VI. Summary
References
5 Olfactory Impairment, Olfactory Bulb Removal , and Mammalian Reproduction
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Producing Olfactory Impairment
III. Methods for Verifying Olfactory Impairment
IV. Effects of Olfactory Impairment on Reproduction
V. Conclusions
References
6 Urine Marking in Mice: Causes and Effects
I. Introduction
II. What Should Be Expected of Chemical-Olfactory Communication in Mice?
III. The Utility of the Pheromone Concept
IV. Urine Marking by Male Mice
V. The Elicitation and Regulation of Marking Behavior
VI. Behavioral Responses to Male Urine and Their Regulation
VII. Physiological Responses to Male Urine and Their Regulation
VIII. Male -> Female Olfactory Communication
References
7. The Pheromone Concept in Mammalian Chemical Communication : A Critique
I. Introduction
II. Original Definition of the Term
III. Apparent Criteria Used in Defining Mammalian Pheromones
IV. Reports of Isolation of Mammalian Pheromones
V. Chemical Complexity: Theoretical Expectations
VI. Behavioral Complexity: The Role of Context
VII. Behavioral Complexity: The Role of Experience
VIII. Behavioral Complexity: Individual Recognition
IX. Are Chemical Signals Unique?
?. Conclusions
References
8 Agonistic Behavior, Sexual Attraction, and Olfaction in Mice
I. Introduction
II. A General Communication Model for Animal Social Interaction
III. Experimental Analyses of Olfactory Information Flow
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
9. Some Ecological Implications of Primer Chemical Stimuli in Rodents
I. Introduction
II. Social Structure in Populations of Small Rodents
III. The Primer Effects
IV. Conclusion
References
10 Olfaction and Reproductive Behavior in Microtine Rodents
I. Introduction
II. Reproductive Biology
III. Neuroendocrine Mediated Response to Odors
IV. Effects of a Strange or Unfamiliar Male
V. Behavioral Response to Odors
VI. Summary and Remaining Questions
References
11 Olfaction and Reproduction in Ungulates
I. Introduction
II. Olfaction and Social Organization
III. Olfaction and Mating Ceremonies
IV. Olfaction and the Mother-Young Bond
V. Summary
References
12 Chemical Communication and Reproduction in Domestic Mammals
I. Introduction
II. The Role of Chemical Communication in Reproductive Behavior
III. Exteroceptive Chemical Influences upon Reproductive Physiology in Domestic Mammals
IV. Conclusions
References
13 Chemical Communication and Reproductive Processes in Nonhuman Primates
I. Introduction
II. The Chemical "Fingerprint" of the Individual
III. Implied Functions of Chemical Stimuli in Reproduction
References
14 Communication by Chemical Signals in Canidae
I. Introduction
II. Field Studies
III. Laboratory Studies
IV. Conclusions
References
15 Reproductive Endocrine Influences upon Human Nasal Chemoreception: A Review
I. Introduction
II. Sex Differences in Sensitivity to Odorants
III. Changes in Odor Perception accompanying Changes in Reproductive Status
IV. Changes in Odor Sensitivity accompanying or following Castration and/or Administration of Gonadal Steroids
V. Conclusions
VI. Appendix: Threshold Measurement Descriptions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
