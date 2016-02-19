Mammalian Olfaction, Reproductive Processes, and Behavior presents the conceptual, methodological, and empirical advances in the study of the complex interactions between nasal chemoreception, sexual behavior, and endocrine function in mammals. It focuses on the orders Artiodactyla, Perissodactyla, Carnivora, Rodentia, and Primates. The book describes techniques for producing anosmia in laboratory animals and the usefulness of the popular pheromone concept in describing chemosensory influences on mammalian behavior and endocrinology. It also reviews studies examining reproductive endocrine-olfactory interactions in humans. Moreover, the book discusses the anatomy, physiology, and development of the olfactory and vomeronasal systems. This book is invaluable to anatomists, endocrinologists, mammalogists, physiologists, psychologists, and zoologists not only as a source book, but as a textbook on chemosensation as well.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

1 Introduction

2 New Perspectives on the Morphology of the Olfactory System: Olfactory and Vomeronasal Pathways in Mammals

I. Introduction

II. The Hippocampus and the Sense of Smell

III. Olfactory System Connections in the Thalamus and Amygdala

IV. The Vomeronasal Pathway and the Concept ofa Dual Olfactory System

V. The Olfacto-Striatum

3 Olfactory Influences on Neuroendocrine Function in Mammals

I. Introduction

II. Olfactory Coding

III. Central Olfactory Processing

IV. Conclusion

4 Olfactory Contributions to Behavioral Development in Rodents

I. Introduction

II. Pre- and Postnatal Anatomical Development

III. Ontogeny of Olfactory Sensitivity

IV. Olfactory Control of Behavior in Altricial Young

V. Biological and Psychological Consequences of Early Olfactory Experience

VI. Summary

5 Olfactory Impairment, Olfactory Bulb Removal , and Mammalian Reproduction

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Producing Olfactory Impairment

III. Methods for Verifying Olfactory Impairment

IV. Effects of Olfactory Impairment on Reproduction

V. Conclusions

6 Urine Marking in Mice: Causes and Effects

I. Introduction

II. What Should Be Expected of Chemical-Olfactory Communication in Mice?

III. The Utility of the Pheromone Concept

IV. Urine Marking by Male Mice

V. The Elicitation and Regulation of Marking Behavior

VI. Behavioral Responses to Male Urine and Their Regulation

VII. Physiological Responses to Male Urine and Their Regulation

VIII. Male -> Female Olfactory Communication

7. The Pheromone Concept in Mammalian Chemical Communication : A Critique

I. Introduction

II. Original Definition of the Term

III. Apparent Criteria Used in Defining Mammalian Pheromones

IV. Reports of Isolation of Mammalian Pheromones

V. Chemical Complexity: Theoretical Expectations

VI. Behavioral Complexity: The Role of Context

VII. Behavioral Complexity: The Role of Experience

VIII. Behavioral Complexity: Individual Recognition

IX. Are Chemical Signals Unique?

?. Conclusions

8 Agonistic Behavior, Sexual Attraction, and Olfaction in Mice

I. Introduction

II. A General Communication Model for Animal Social Interaction

III. Experimental Analyses of Olfactory Information Flow

IV. Concluding Remarks

9. Some Ecological Implications of Primer Chemical Stimuli in Rodents

I. Introduction

II. Social Structure in Populations of Small Rodents

III. The Primer Effects

IV. Conclusion

10 Olfaction and Reproductive Behavior in Microtine Rodents

I. Introduction

II. Reproductive Biology

III. Neuroendocrine Mediated Response to Odors

IV. Effects of a Strange or Unfamiliar Male

V. Behavioral Response to Odors

VI. Summary and Remaining Questions

11 Olfaction and Reproduction in Ungulates

I. Introduction

II. Olfaction and Social Organization

III. Olfaction and Mating Ceremonies

IV. Olfaction and the Mother-Young Bond

V. Summary

12 Chemical Communication and Reproduction in Domestic Mammals

I. Introduction

II. The Role of Chemical Communication in Reproductive Behavior

III. Exteroceptive Chemical Influences upon Reproductive Physiology in Domestic Mammals

IV. Conclusions

13 Chemical Communication and Reproductive Processes in Nonhuman Primates

I. Introduction

II. The Chemical "Fingerprint" of the Individual

III. Implied Functions of Chemical Stimuli in Reproduction

14 Communication by Chemical Signals in Canidae

I. Introduction

II. Field Studies

III. Laboratory Studies

IV. Conclusions

15 Reproductive Endocrine Influences upon Human Nasal Chemoreception: A Review

I. Introduction

II. Sex Differences in Sensitivity to Odorants

III. Changes in Odor Perception accompanying Changes in Reproductive Status

IV. Changes in Odor Sensitivity accompanying or following Castration and/or Administration of Gonadal Steroids

V. Conclusions

VI. Appendix: Threshold Measurement Descriptions

Author Index

Subject Index





