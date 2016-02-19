Mammalian Cytogenetics and Related Problems in Radiobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080105253, 9781483185262

Mammalian Cytogenetics and Related Problems in Radiobiology

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Held at São Paulo and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, October 1962

Editors: C. Pavan C. Chagas O. Frota-Pessoa
eBook ISBN: 9781483185262
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 446
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Mammalian Cytogenetics and Related Problems in Radiobiology covers the proceedings of a symposium held in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in October 1962. The book focuses on the processes, methodologies, and approaches involved in mammalian cytogenetics and radiobiology.

The selection first offers information on the nutrition and metabolism of cultured mammalian cells, blood technique and human chromosomes, and DNA replication in human chromosomes. Discussions focus on replication of heterochromatin in the human male; difficulties involved in the study of DNA synthesis in human chromosomes; and perspectives for future research. The text then ponders on the progress in the utilization of cell culture techniques for studies in mammalian and human somatic cell genetics and modification of radiation effects in the Ehrlich ascites tumor by oxygen or sodium azide.

The manuscript examines experimental studies on mammalian chromosome aberrations, chromosome breakage in vitro, and survival of human cells in tissue culture after irradiation with densely and sparsely ionizing radiation. The text then elaborates on the observations on the morphology and behavior of normal human chromosomes, human pachytene chromosomes, and abnormalities of autosomes.

The selection is a vital reference for readers interested in mammalian cytogenetics and radiobiology.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgement

List of Participants

Mammalian Tissue Culture and Cytology

The Nutrition and Metabolism of Cultured Mammalian Cells

The Blood Technique and Human Chromosomes

DNA Replication in Human Chromosomes—A Review

Progress in the Utilization of Cell Culture Techniques for Studies in Mammalian and Human Somatic Cell Genetics

Modificatio n of Radiation Effects in the Ehrlich Ascites Tumor by Oxygen or Sodium Azide

Experimental Studies on Mammalian Chromosome Aberrations

Chromosome Breakage in Vitro

XX/XXX Mosaic in a Patient with Oligophrenia and Oligomenorrhea

Survival of Human Cells in Tissue Culture after Irradiation with Densely and Sparsely Ionizing Radiation

Observations on the Morphology and Behavior of Normal Human Chromosomes

The Chromosomes of the Brazilian Opossum (Didelphis Marsupialis L., 1758)

The Chromosomes of the Mulita (Dasypus Hybridus Desmarest): A Mammalian Edentata of South America

On Human Pachytene Chromosomes

Abnormalities of Autosomes

Trisomy of 13-15 Group in Patients with Generalized Congenital Analgesia

Abnormalities of Sex Chromosomes

Detection and Use of Cytological Anomalies in the Mouse

Chromosomes Studies in Hemopoietic Diseases and in Anomalies of Sex Development

The Sex Chromatin: Its Origin and Nature

Round Table on Future Development of Research

Selected Topics in Radiobiology

Molecular Changes responsible for Ultraviolet Inactivation of the Biological Activity of DNA

Radiation Effects on Enzymes and Enzymatic Systems, Particularly on Cholinesterases

Radiobiochemical Lesions in DNA and Reproductive Death in Irradiated Cells

Action of Streptomycin on Phage Development in Staphylococcusalbus

The Radiosensitivity of Mature Germ Cells and Fertilized Eggs in Drosophila melanogaster

Radiation-Induced Mammary Gland Neoplasia in the Rat

A Commentary on the Action of Radiation on Bioelectric Tissues and Organs

The Effects of X-rays on Excitable Tissues

Name Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
446
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483185262

About the Editor

C. Pavan

C. Chagas

O. Frota-Pessoa

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.