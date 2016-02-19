Mammalian Cytogenetics and Related Problems in Radiobiology covers the proceedings of a symposium held in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in October 1962. The book focuses on the processes, methodologies, and approaches involved in mammalian cytogenetics and radiobiology.

The selection first offers information on the nutrition and metabolism of cultured mammalian cells, blood technique and human chromosomes, and DNA replication in human chromosomes. Discussions focus on replication of heterochromatin in the human male; difficulties involved in the study of DNA synthesis in human chromosomes; and perspectives for future research. The text then ponders on the progress in the utilization of cell culture techniques for studies in mammalian and human somatic cell genetics and modification of radiation effects in the Ehrlich ascites tumor by oxygen or sodium azide.

The manuscript examines experimental studies on mammalian chromosome aberrations, chromosome breakage in vitro, and survival of human cells in tissue culture after irradiation with densely and sparsely ionizing radiation. The text then elaborates on the observations on the morphology and behavior of normal human chromosomes, human pachytene chromosomes, and abnormalities of autosomes.

The selection is a vital reference for readers interested in mammalian cytogenetics and radiobiology.