Mammalian Cytogenetics and Related Problems in Radiobiology
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Held at São Paulo and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, October 1962
Description
Mammalian Cytogenetics and Related Problems in Radiobiology covers the proceedings of a symposium held in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in October 1962. The book focuses on the processes, methodologies, and approaches involved in mammalian cytogenetics and radiobiology.
The selection first offers information on the nutrition and metabolism of cultured mammalian cells, blood technique and human chromosomes, and DNA replication in human chromosomes. Discussions focus on replication of heterochromatin in the human male; difficulties involved in the study of DNA synthesis in human chromosomes; and perspectives for future research. The text then ponders on the progress in the utilization of cell culture techniques for studies in mammalian and human somatic cell genetics and modification of radiation effects in the Ehrlich ascites tumor by oxygen or sodium azide.
The manuscript examines experimental studies on mammalian chromosome aberrations, chromosome breakage in vitro, and survival of human cells in tissue culture after irradiation with densely and sparsely ionizing radiation. The text then elaborates on the observations on the morphology and behavior of normal human chromosomes, human pachytene chromosomes, and abnormalities of autosomes.
The selection is a vital reference for readers interested in mammalian cytogenetics and radiobiology.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgement
List of Participants
Mammalian Tissue Culture and Cytology
The Nutrition and Metabolism of Cultured Mammalian Cells
The Blood Technique and Human Chromosomes
DNA Replication in Human Chromosomes—A Review
Progress in the Utilization of Cell Culture Techniques for Studies in Mammalian and Human Somatic Cell Genetics
Modificatio n of Radiation Effects in the Ehrlich Ascites Tumor by Oxygen or Sodium Azide
Experimental Studies on Mammalian Chromosome Aberrations
Chromosome Breakage in Vitro
XX/XXX Mosaic in a Patient with Oligophrenia and Oligomenorrhea
Survival of Human Cells in Tissue Culture after Irradiation with Densely and Sparsely Ionizing Radiation
Observations on the Morphology and Behavior of Normal Human Chromosomes
The Chromosomes of the Brazilian Opossum (Didelphis Marsupialis L., 1758)
The Chromosomes of the Mulita (Dasypus Hybridus Desmarest): A Mammalian Edentata of South America
On Human Pachytene Chromosomes
Abnormalities of Autosomes
Trisomy of 13-15 Group in Patients with Generalized Congenital Analgesia
Abnormalities of Sex Chromosomes
Detection and Use of Cytological Anomalies in the Mouse
Chromosomes Studies in Hemopoietic Diseases and in Anomalies of Sex Development
The Sex Chromatin: Its Origin and Nature
Round Table on Future Development of Research
Selected Topics in Radiobiology
Molecular Changes responsible for Ultraviolet Inactivation of the Biological Activity of DNA
Radiation Effects on Enzymes and Enzymatic Systems, Particularly on Cholinesterases
Radiobiochemical Lesions in DNA and Reproductive Death in Irradiated Cells
Action of Streptomycin on Phage Development in Staphylococcusalbus
The Radiosensitivity of Mature Germ Cells and Fertilized Eggs in Drosophila melanogaster
Radiation-Induced Mammary Gland Neoplasia in the Rat
A Commentary on the Action of Radiation on Bioelectric Tissues and Organs
The Effects of X-rays on Excitable Tissues
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185262