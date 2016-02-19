Mammalian Cell Membranes, Volume 5: Responses of Plasma Membranes compiles broadly based reviews of specific areas of plasma membranes and introduces concepts and techniques from non-mammalian systems that may be useful in the application to eukaryotic cells. This book discusses about the turnover of mammalian surface membranes; influence of the solute environment on membrane; effects of hydrostatic pressure and radiation on cell membranes; and stimulation by hormones and regulation by nucleotides of adenylyl cyclases. Other topics include endocytosis; cell surface and growth in vitro; membranes and aging; host cell membranes in animal virus reproduction; and cytoplasmic membranes in somatic cell interaction and hybridization. This volume aims to provide a background of information and stimulation of interest to specialists and generalists working on mammalian cell membranes.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

1 Turnover of Mammalian Surface Membranes

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Factors Influencing Turnover

1.3 Domain Turnover

1.4 Turnover of Individual Components

1.5 Conclusions

2 The Influence of the Solute Environment on Membrane Properties

2.1 The 'Structure' of Water

2.2 Interactions between Water, Solutes and Macromolecules

2.3 Water and the Bilayer Membrane

2.4 Influence of Solutes on Membrane Permeability

2.5 Membrane Surface Phenomena

2.6 A Cell Membrane Model

3 The Effects of Hydrostatic Pressure on Cell Membranes

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Molecular Aspects

3.3 Shape and Fine Structure

3.4 Permeability

3.5 Synthesis

3.6 Anesthetics and Various Chemical Agents

3.7 Concluding Remarks

4 The Effects of Radiation on Cell Membranes

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Radiation

4.3 Membrane Structure

4.4 Surface Potential

4.5 Passive Permeability

4.6 Membrane Transport

4.7 Endocytosis

4.8 Cilia

4.9 Conclusions

5 Adenylyl Cyclases: Stimulation by Hormones and Regulation by Nucleotides

5.1 Introduction

5.2 General Properties of Adenylyl Cyclases

5.3 Stimulation by Hormones

5.4 Regulation of Coupling by Nucleotides and Nucleosides

5.5 Mode of Action of Hormones

5.6 Concluding Remarks

6 Endocytosis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Nomenclature and Definitions

6.3 Occurrence

6.4 Mechanism and Morphological Varieties

6.5 Stages of Endocytosis

6.6 Rate of Endocytosis

6.7 Energy Supply

6.8 Intracellular Fate of Endosomes

6.9 Defecation

6.10 Membrane Regeneration

6.11 Concluding Remarks

7 The Cell Surface and Growth In Vitro

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cessation of Growth

7.3 Resumption of Growth

7.4 Conclusion

8 Membranes and Aging

8.1 Generalities of the Aging Process

8.2 General Characteristics of the Aging Process in Cell Membranes

8.3 Specific Examples of Membrane Aging

9 Host Cell Membranes in Animal Virus Reproduction

9.1 Introduction

9.2 The Role of Membranes in the Biosynthesis of Enveloped Viruses

9.3 The Role of Membranes in the Biosynthesis of Nonenveloped Viruses

9.4 Virus-Induced Modifications of Membranes

10 Cytoplasmic Membranes in Somatic Cell Interaction and Hybridization

10.1 Association In Vitro of Animal Somatic Cells With Maintenance of Their Integrity

10.2 Cell Fusion and Formation of Polykaryons under Physiological Conditions

10.3 Experimental Cell Fusion and Formation of Somatic Hybrids

10.4 Cell Fusion by Viruses

10.5 Mechanisms Involved In Virus-Induced Cell Fusion

10.6 Secondary Events Following Virus-Induced Fusion of Cell Membranes

10.7 Physical and Chemical Factors Furthering Cell Fusion

10.8 Cell Fusion and Promotion of Viral Activity

10.9 Cell Fusion and Expression of Cell-Surface Antigens

10.10 Cell Fusion and Expression of Particular Cell-Surface Differentiated Features

10.11 Summary and Conclusions

Index



