Mammalian Cell Membranes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408707732, 9781483162829

Mammalian Cell Membranes

1st Edition

Volume 3, Surface Membranes of Specific Cell Types

Editors: G. A. Jamieson D. M. Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483162829
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th December 1976
Page Count: 286
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Description

Mammalian Cell Membranes, Volume Three: Surface Membranes of Specific Cell Types reviews the knowledge on surface membranes of the various cell types which have been studied in detail.

This volume contains 10 contributions that cover the review of mammalian cell membranes. The topics discussed in the book include epithelial membranes and vitamin A, the erythrocyte, the platelet, and lymphoid cells. The carbohydrate components of tumor cell periphery, the composition and structure of excitable nerve membrane, and the role of membranes in the fertilization process are covered as well.

Cytologists, molecular biologists, biochemists, and anatomists will find the book very invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1 The Erythrocyte: Topomolecular Anatomy of MN-Glycoprotein

1.1 Introduction

1.2 MN-Glycoprotein

1.3 MN-Glycoprotein-Lipid Interactions

1.4 Model for the Topomolecular Anatomy of MN-Glycoprotein

2 The Platelet

2.1 Platelet Ultrastructure

2.2 Platelet Charge

2.3 Isolation of Platelet Plasma Membranes

2.4 Glycoproteins of the Platelet Surface

2.5 Lipids of the Platelet Membrane

2.6 Interaction of Aggregating Reagents with the Platelet Surface

2.7 Immunochemistry of the Platelet Surface

3 Lymphoid Cells

3.1 Introduction

3.2 T and B Lymphocytes

3.3 Antigens Released from Intact Cells

3.4 Membrane Isolation

3.5 Summary

4 Normal and Transformed Cells in Vitro

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Differences in Morphology

4.3 Differences in Biochemical Functions

4.4 Differences in Composition

4.5 Relevance to Growth Control

5 The Tumor Cell Periphery: Carbohydrate Components

5.1 Cancer: a Social Disorder at the Cellular Level

5.2 The Role of Carbohydrates in Intercellular Recognitive Functions

5.3 Carbohydrate Components of Neoplastic Cells

5.4 Differential Lectin-Induced Agglutination of Normal and Transformed Cells

5.5 Cell Surface Lectin Receptors

5.6 Antigenic Alterations of the Tumor Cell Periphery

6 The Plasma Membrane and Sarcoplasmic Reticulum of Muscle

6.1 Introduction

6.2 The Plasma Membrane of Muscle

6.3 The Sarcoplasmic Reticulum

6.4 Excitation-Contraction Coupling

7 The Composition and Structure of Excitable Nerve Membrane

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Composition of Nerve Membranes

7.3 Proteins and Nerve Conduction

8 Spermatozoa and Ova: The Role of Membranes in the Fertilization Process

8.1 Membranous Components of Mammalian Gametes

8.2 Sperm Penetration Through Egg Investments

8.3 Sperm-Egg Union

8.4 Reactions of the Egg to Sperm Entry

9 Epithelial Membranes and Vitamin A Luigi

9.1 Intestinal Mucosa

9.2 Biochemistry of Epithelial Cells

9.3 Conclusion

10 Membrane Specialization in the Course of Differentiation

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Origin of Plasma Membrane and Surface Coats

10.3 Turnover of the Cell Surface

10.4 Membrane Specialization During Differentiation

10.5 Summary

Index

About the Editor

