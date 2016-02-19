Mammalian Cell Membranes, Volume Three: Surface Membranes of Specific Cell Types reviews the knowledge on surface membranes of the various cell types which have been studied in detail.

This volume contains 10 contributions that cover the review of mammalian cell membranes. The topics discussed in the book include epithelial membranes and vitamin A, the erythrocyte, the platelet, and lymphoid cells. The carbohydrate components of tumor cell periphery, the composition and structure of excitable nerve membrane, and the role of membranes in the fertilization process are covered as well.

Cytologists, molecular biologists, biochemists, and anatomists will find the book very invaluable.