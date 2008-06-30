Malware Forensics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597492683, 9780080560199

Malware Forensics

1st Edition

Investigating and Analyzing Malicious Code

Authors: Cameron Malin Eoghan Casey James Aquilina
eBook ISBN: 9780080560199
Paperback ISBN: 9781597492683
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 30th June 2008
Page Count: 592
Description

Malware Forensics: Investigating and Analyzing Malicious Code covers the complete process of responding to a malicious code incident. Written by authors who have investigated and prosecuted federal malware cases, this book deals with the emerging and evolving field of live forensics, where investigators examine a computer system to collect and preserve critical live data that may be lost if the system is shut down. Unlike other forensic texts that discuss live forensics on a particular operating system, or in a generic context, this book emphasizes a live forensics and evidence collection methodology on both Windows and Linux operating systems in the context of identifying and capturing malicious code and evidence of its effect on the compromised system. It is the first book detailing how to perform live forensic techniques on malicious code.

The book gives deep coverage on the tools and techniques of conducting runtime behavioral malware analysis (such as file, registry, network and port monitoring) and static code analysis (such as file identification and profiling, strings discovery, armoring/packing detection, disassembling, debugging), and more. It explores over 150 different tools for malware incident response and analysis, including forensic tools for preserving and analyzing computer memory. Readers from all educational and technical backgrounds will benefit from the clear and concise explanations of the applicable legal case law and statutes covered in every chapter. In addition to the technical topics discussed, this book also offers critical legal considerations addressing the legal ramifications and requirements governing the subject matter.

This book is intended for system administrators, information security professionals, network personnel, forensic examiners, attorneys, and law enforcement working with the inner-workings of computer memory and malicious code.

Key Features

  • Winner of Best Book Bejtlich read in 2008!
  • http://taosecurity.blogspot.com/2008/12/best-book-bejtlich-read-in-2008.html
  • Authors have investigated and prosecuted federal malware cases, which allows them to provide unparalleled insight to the reader.
  • First book to detail how to perform "live forensic" techniques on malicous code.
  • In addition to the technical topics discussed, this book also offers critical legal considerations addressing the legal ramifications and requirements governing the subject matter

Readership

Malware Forensics: Investigating and Analyzing Malicious Code is intended for system administrators, information security professionals, network personnel, forensic examiners, attorneys, and law enforcement working with the inner-workings of computer memory and malicious code. Exploring over 150 different tools for malware incident response and analysis, including forensic tools for preserving and analyzing computer memory, this book will benefit readers familiar with both Microsoft Windows and Linux operating systems. Readers from all educational and technical backgrounds will benefit from the clear and concise explanations of the applicable legal case law and statutes covered in every chapter.

Table of Contents

DEDICATION

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

AUTHORS

TECHNICAL EDITOR

Introduction

Investigative And Forensic Methodologies

Forensic Analysis

Malware Analysis

From Malware Analysis To Malware Forensics

Notes

Chapter 1. Malware Incident Response

Solutions in this chapter:

Introduction

Building Your Live Response Toolkit

Volatile Data Collection Methodology

Collecting Process Information

Correlate Open Ports with Running Processes and Programs

Identifying Services and Drivers

Determining Scheduled Tasks

Collecting Clipboard Contents

Non-Volatile Data Collection from a Live Windows System

Forensic Duplication of Storage Media on a Live Windows System

Forensic Preservation of Select Data on a Live Windows System

Chapter 2. Malware Incident Response

Solutions in this chapter:

Introduction

Volatile Data Collection Methodology

Non-Volatile Data Collection from a Live Linux System

Conclusion

Chapter 3. Memory Forensics

Solutions in this chapter:

Introduction

Memory Forensics Methodology

Old School Memory Analysis

Windows Memory Forensics Tools

Active, Inactive, and Hidden Processes

How Windows Memory Forensics Tools Work

Process Memory Dumping and Analysis on a Live Windows System

Capturing Process and Analyzing Memory

Linux Memory Forensics Tools

How Linux Memory Forensics Tools Work

Process Memory Dumping and Analysis on a Linux Systems

Capturing and Examining Process Memory

Conclusions

Notes

Chapter 4. Post-Mortem Forensics

Solutions in this chapter:

Introduction

Forensic Examination of Compromised Windows Systems

Functional Analysis: Resuscitating a Windows Computer

Malware Discovery and Extraction from a Windows System

Inspect Services, Drivers Auto-starting Locations, and Scheduled Jobs

Advanced Malware Discovery and Extraction from a Windows System

Conclusion

Chapter 5. Post-Mortem Forensics

Solutions in this chapter:

Introduction

Malware Discovery and Extraction from a Linux System

Chapter 6. Legal Considerations

Solutions in this chapter:

Introduction

Framing the Issues

Sources of Investigative Authority

Statutory Limits of Authority

Tools for Acquiring Data

Acquiring Data across Borders

Involving Law Enforcement

Improving Chances for Admissibility

Chapter 7. File Identification and Profiling

Solutions in this chapter:

Introduction

Case Scenario: “Hot New Video!”

Overview of the File Profiling Process

Working with Executables

File Similarity Indexing

File Signature Identification and Classification

Symbolic and Debug Information

File Obfuscation: Packing and Encryption Identification

Embedded Artifact Extraction Revisited

Conclusion

Notes

Chapter 8. File Identification and Profiling

Solutions in this chapter:

Introduction

Overview of the File Profiling Process

Working With Linux Executables

File Signature Identification and Classification

Embedded Artifact Extraction: Strings, Symbolic Information, and File Metadata

File Obfuscation: Packing and Encryption Identification

Embedded Artifact Extraction Revisited

Elf File Structure

Conclusion

Notes

Chapter 9. Analysis of a Suspect Program

Solutions in this chapter:

Introduction

Goals

Guidelines for Examining a Malicious Executable Program

Establishing the Environment Baseline

Pre-execution Preparation: System and Network Monitoring

System and Network Monitoring: Observing, File System, Process, Network, and API Activity

Embedded Artifact Extraction Revisited

Exploring and Verifying Specimen Functionality and Purpose

Event Reconstruction and Artifact Review: File System, Registry, Process, and Network Activity Post-run Data Analysis

Summary

Chapter 10. Analysis of a Suspect Program

Solutions in this chapter:

Introduction

Analysis Goals

Pre-Execution Preparation: System and Network Monitoring

Defeating Obfuscation: Removing the Specimen from its Armor

Exploring and Verifying Attack Functionality

Assessing Additional Functionality and Scope of Threat

Other Considerations

Summary

Notes

Index

Errata

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080560199
Paperback ISBN:
9781597492683

About the Author

Cameron Malin

Cameron H. Malin is a Certified Ethical Hacker (C|EH) and Certified Network Defense Architect (C|NDA) as designated by the International Council of Electronic Commerce Consultants (EC-Council); a GIAC Certified Intrusion Analyst (GCIA), GIAC Certified Forensic Analysis (GCFA), a GIAC Certified Incident Handler (GCIH), GIAC Certified Reverse Engineering Malware professional (GREM), GIAC Penetration Tester (GPEN), and GIAC Certified Unix Security Administrator (GCUX) as designated by the SANS Institute; and a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), as designated by the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium ((ISC)2®).

From 1998 through 2002, Mr. Malin was an Assistant State Attorney (ASA) and Special Assistant United States Attorney in Miami, Florida, where he specialized in computer crime prosecutions. During his tenure as an ASA, he was also an Assistant Professorial Lecturer in the Computer Fraud Investigations Masters Program at George Washington University.

Mr. Malin is currently a Supervisory Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation assigned to the Behavioral Analysis Unit, Cyber Behavioral Analysis Center. He is also a Subject Matter Expert for the Department of Defense (DoD) Cyber Security & Information Systems Information Analysis Center and Defense Systems Information Analysis Center.

Mr. Malin is co-author of the Malware Forensics book series, Malware Forensics: Investigating and Analyzing Malicious Code, the Malware Forensics Field Guide for Windows Systems, and the Malware Forensics Field Guide for Linux Systems published by Syngress, an imprint of Elsevier, Inc.

The techniques, tools, methods, views, and opinions explained by Cameron Malin are personal to him, and do not represent those of the United States Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or the government of the United States of America. Neither the Federal government nor any Federal agency endorses this book or its contents in any way.

Eoghan Casey

Eoghan Casey is an internationally recognized expert in data breach investigations and information security forensics. He is founding partner of CASEITE.com, and co-manages the Risk Prevention and Response business unit at DFLabs. Over the past decade, he has consulted with many attorneys, agencies, and police departments in the United States, South America, and Europe on a wide range of digital investigations, including fraud, violent crimes, identity theft, and on-line criminal activity. Eoghan has helped organizations investigate and manage security breaches, including network intrusions with international scope. He has delivered expert testimony in civil and criminal cases, and has submitted expert reports and prepared trial exhibits for computer forensic and cyber-crime cases.

In addition to his casework and writing the foundational book Digital Evidence and Computer Crime, Eoghan has worked as R&D Team Lead in the Defense Cyber Crime Institute (DCCI) at the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) helping enhance their operational capabilities and develop new techniques and tools. He also teaches graduate students at Johns Hopkins University Information Security Institute and created the Mobile Device Forensics course taught worldwide through the SANS Institute. He has delivered keynotes and taught workshops around the globe on various topics related to data breach investigation, digital forensics and cyber security.

Eoghan has performed thousands of forensic acquisitions and examinations, including Windows and UNIX systems, Enterprise servers, smart phones, cell phones, network logs, backup tapes, and database systems. He also has information security experience, as an Information Security Officer at Yale University and in subsequent consulting work. He has performed vulnerability assessments, deployed and maintained intrusion detection systems, firewalls and public key infrastructures, and developed policies, procedures, and educational programs for a variety of organizations. Eoghan has authored advanced technical books in his areas of expertise that are used by practitioners and universities around the world, and he is Editor-in-Chief of Elsevier's International Journal of Digital Investigation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Eoghan Casey, cmdLabs, Baltimore, MD, USA

James Aquilina

James M. Aquilina, Esq. is the Managing Director and Deputy General Counsel of Stroz Friedberg, LLC, a consulting and technical services firm specializing in computer forensics; cyber-crime response; private investigations; and the preservation, analysis and production of electronic data from single hard drives to complex corporate networks. As the head of the Los Angeles Office, Mr. Aquilina supervises and conducts digital forensics and cyber-crime investigations and oversees large digital evidence projects. Mr. Aquilina also consults on the technical and strategic aspects of anti-piracy, antispyware, and digital rights management (DRM) initiatives for the media and entertainment industries, providing strategic thinking, software assurance, testing of beta products, investigative assistance, and advice on whether the technical components of the initiatives implicate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and anti-spyware and consumer fraud legislation. His deep knowledge of botnets, distributed denial of service attacks, and other automated cyber-intrusions enables him to provide companies with advice to bolster their infrastructure protection.

Affiliations and Expertise

Managing Director and Deputy General Counsel of Stroz Friedberg, LLC

Ratings and Reviews

