Malware Forensics
1st Edition
Investigating and Analyzing Malicious Code
Description
Malware Forensics: Investigating and Analyzing Malicious Code covers the complete process of responding to a malicious code incident. Written by authors who have investigated and prosecuted federal malware cases, this book deals with the emerging and evolving field of live forensics, where investigators examine a computer system to collect and preserve critical live data that may be lost if the system is shut down. Unlike other forensic texts that discuss live forensics on a particular operating system, or in a generic context, this book emphasizes a live forensics and evidence collection methodology on both Windows and Linux operating systems in the context of identifying and capturing malicious code and evidence of its effect on the compromised system. It is the first book detailing how to perform live forensic techniques on malicious code.
The book gives deep coverage on the tools and techniques of conducting runtime behavioral malware analysis (such as file, registry, network and port monitoring) and static code analysis (such as file identification and profiling, strings discovery, armoring/packing detection, disassembling, debugging), and more. It explores over 150 different tools for malware incident response and analysis, including forensic tools for preserving and analyzing computer memory. Readers from all educational and technical backgrounds will benefit from the clear and concise explanations of the applicable legal case law and statutes covered in every chapter. In addition to the technical topics discussed, this book also offers critical legal considerations addressing the legal ramifications and requirements governing the subject matter.
This book is intended for system administrators, information security professionals, network personnel, forensic examiners, attorneys, and law enforcement working with the inner-workings of computer memory and malicious code.
Key Features
- Authors have investigated and prosecuted federal malware cases, which allows them to provide unparalleled insight to the reader.
- First book to detail how to perform "live forensic" techniques on malicous code.
- In addition to the technical topics discussed, this book also offers critical legal considerations addressing the legal ramifications and requirements governing the subject matter
Readership
Malware Forensics: Investigating and Analyzing Malicious Code is intended for system administrators, information security professionals, network personnel, forensic examiners, attorneys, and law enforcement working with the inner-workings of computer memory and malicious code. Exploring over 150 different tools for malware incident response and analysis, including forensic tools for preserving and analyzing computer memory, this book will benefit readers familiar with both Microsoft Windows and Linux operating systems. Readers from all educational and technical backgrounds will benefit from the clear and concise explanations of the applicable legal case law and statutes covered in every chapter.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Investigative And Forensic Methodologies
Forensic Analysis
Malware Analysis
From Malware Analysis To Malware Forensics
Chapter 1. Malware Incident Response
Solutions in this chapter:
Introduction
Building Your Live Response Toolkit
Volatile Data Collection Methodology
Collecting Process Information
Correlate Open Ports with Running Processes and Programs
Identifying Services and Drivers
Determining Scheduled Tasks
Collecting Clipboard Contents
Non-Volatile Data Collection from a Live Windows System
Forensic Duplication of Storage Media on a Live Windows System
Forensic Preservation of Select Data on a Live Windows System
Chapter 2. Malware Incident Response
Solutions in this chapter:
Introduction
Volatile Data Collection Methodology
Non-Volatile Data Collection from a Live Linux System
Conclusion
Chapter 3. Memory Forensics
Solutions in this chapter:
Introduction
Memory Forensics Methodology
Old School Memory Analysis
Windows Memory Forensics Tools
Active, Inactive, and Hidden Processes
How Windows Memory Forensics Tools Work
Process Memory Dumping and Analysis on a Live Windows System
Capturing Process and Analyzing Memory
Linux Memory Forensics Tools
How Linux Memory Forensics Tools Work
Process Memory Dumping and Analysis on a Linux Systems
Capturing and Examining Process Memory
Conclusions
Chapter 4. Post-Mortem Forensics
Solutions in this chapter:
Introduction
Forensic Examination of Compromised Windows Systems
Functional Analysis: Resuscitating a Windows Computer
Malware Discovery and Extraction from a Windows System
Inspect Services, Drivers Auto-starting Locations, and Scheduled Jobs
Advanced Malware Discovery and Extraction from a Windows System
Conclusion
Chapter 5. Post-Mortem Forensics
Solutions in this chapter:
Introduction
Malware Discovery and Extraction from a Linux System
Chapter 6. Legal Considerations
Solutions in this chapter:
Introduction
Framing the Issues
Sources of Investigative Authority
Statutory Limits of Authority
Tools for Acquiring Data
Acquiring Data across Borders
Involving Law Enforcement
Improving Chances for Admissibility
Chapter 7. File Identification and Profiling
Solutions in this chapter:
Introduction
Case Scenario: “Hot New Video!”
Overview of the File Profiling Process
Working with Executables
File Similarity Indexing
File Signature Identification and Classification
Symbolic and Debug Information
File Obfuscation: Packing and Encryption Identification
Embedded Artifact Extraction Revisited
Conclusion
Chapter 8. File Identification and Profiling
Solutions in this chapter:
Introduction
Overview of the File Profiling Process
Working With Linux Executables
File Signature Identification and Classification
Embedded Artifact Extraction: Strings, Symbolic Information, and File Metadata
File Obfuscation: Packing and Encryption Identification
Embedded Artifact Extraction Revisited
Elf File Structure
Conclusion
Chapter 9. Analysis of a Suspect Program
Solutions in this chapter:
Introduction
Goals
Guidelines for Examining a Malicious Executable Program
Establishing the Environment Baseline
Pre-execution Preparation: System and Network Monitoring
System and Network Monitoring: Observing, File System, Process, Network, and API Activity
Embedded Artifact Extraction Revisited
Exploring and Verifying Specimen Functionality and Purpose
Event Reconstruction and Artifact Review: File System, Registry, Process, and Network Activity Post-run Data Analysis
Summary
Chapter 10. Analysis of a Suspect Program
Solutions in this chapter:
Introduction
Analysis Goals
Pre-Execution Preparation: System and Network Monitoring
Defeating Obfuscation: Removing the Specimen from its Armor
Exploring and Verifying Attack Functionality
Assessing Additional Functionality and Scope of Threat
Other Considerations
Summary
Index
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2008
- Published:
- 30th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560199
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597492683
About the Author
Cameron Malin
Cameron H. Malin is a Certified Ethical Hacker (C|EH) and Certified Network Defense Architect (C|NDA) as designated by the International Council of Electronic Commerce Consultants (EC-Council); a GIAC Certified Intrusion Analyst (GCIA), GIAC Certified Forensic Analysis (GCFA), a GIAC Certified Incident Handler (GCIH), GIAC Certified Reverse Engineering Malware professional (GREM), GIAC Penetration Tester (GPEN), and GIAC Certified Unix Security Administrator (GCUX) as designated by the SANS Institute; and a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), as designated by the International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium ((ISC)2®).
From 1998 through 2002, Mr. Malin was an Assistant State Attorney (ASA) and Special Assistant United States Attorney in Miami, Florida, where he specialized in computer crime prosecutions. During his tenure as an ASA, he was also an Assistant Professorial Lecturer in the Computer Fraud Investigations Masters Program at George Washington University.
Mr. Malin is currently a Supervisory Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation assigned to the Behavioral Analysis Unit, Cyber Behavioral Analysis Center. He is also a Subject Matter Expert for the Department of Defense (DoD) Cyber Security & Information Systems Information Analysis Center and Defense Systems Information Analysis Center.
Mr. Malin is co-author of the Malware Forensics book series, Malware Forensics: Investigating and Analyzing Malicious Code, the Malware Forensics Field Guide for Windows Systems, and the Malware Forensics Field Guide for Linux Systems published by Syngress, an imprint of Elsevier, Inc.
The techniques, tools, methods, views, and opinions explained by Cameron Malin are personal to him, and do not represent those of the United States Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or the government of the United States of America. Neither the Federal government nor any Federal agency endorses this book or its contents in any way.
Eoghan Casey
Eoghan Casey is an internationally recognized expert in data breach investigations and information security forensics. He is founding partner of CASEITE.com, and co-manages the Risk Prevention and Response business unit at DFLabs. Over the past decade, he has consulted with many attorneys, agencies, and police departments in the United States, South America, and Europe on a wide range of digital investigations, including fraud, violent crimes, identity theft, and on-line criminal activity. Eoghan has helped organizations investigate and manage security breaches, including network intrusions with international scope. He has delivered expert testimony in civil and criminal cases, and has submitted expert reports and prepared trial exhibits for computer forensic and cyber-crime cases.
In addition to his casework and writing the foundational book Digital Evidence and Computer Crime, Eoghan has worked as R&D Team Lead in the Defense Cyber Crime Institute (DCCI) at the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) helping enhance their operational capabilities and develop new techniques and tools. He also teaches graduate students at Johns Hopkins University Information Security Institute and created the Mobile Device Forensics course taught worldwide through the SANS Institute. He has delivered keynotes and taught workshops around the globe on various topics related to data breach investigation, digital forensics and cyber security.
Eoghan has performed thousands of forensic acquisitions and examinations, including Windows and UNIX systems, Enterprise servers, smart phones, cell phones, network logs, backup tapes, and database systems. He also has information security experience, as an Information Security Officer at Yale University and in subsequent consulting work. He has performed vulnerability assessments, deployed and maintained intrusion detection systems, firewalls and public key infrastructures, and developed policies, procedures, and educational programs for a variety of organizations. Eoghan has authored advanced technical books in his areas of expertise that are used by practitioners and universities around the world, and he is Editor-in-Chief of Elsevier's International Journal of Digital Investigation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Eoghan Casey, cmdLabs, Baltimore, MD, USA
James Aquilina
James M. Aquilina, Esq. is the Managing Director and Deputy General Counsel of Stroz Friedberg, LLC, a consulting and technical services firm specializing in computer forensics; cyber-crime response; private investigations; and the preservation, analysis and production of electronic data from single hard drives to complex corporate networks. As the head of the Los Angeles Office, Mr. Aquilina supervises and conducts digital forensics and cyber-crime investigations and oversees large digital evidence projects. Mr. Aquilina also consults on the technical and strategic aspects of anti-piracy, antispyware, and digital rights management (DRM) initiatives for the media and entertainment industries, providing strategic thinking, software assurance, testing of beta products, investigative assistance, and advice on whether the technical components of the initiatives implicate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and anti-spyware and consumer fraud legislation. His deep knowledge of botnets, distributed denial of service attacks, and other automated cyber-intrusions enables him to provide companies with advice to bolster their infrastructure protection.
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director and Deputy General Counsel of Stroz Friedberg, LLC