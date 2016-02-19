Malnutrition in Chronic Diet-Associated Infantile Diarrhea
1st Edition
Diagnosis and Management
Description
Malnutrition in Chronic Diet-Associated Infantile Diarrhea: Diagnosis and Management documents the proceedings of eighth annual symposium on nutrition research. The symposium addressed the complex problem of ""Enteropathy of Infantile Malnutrition"" by assembling a distinguished group of international scientists at the Children's Nutrition Research Center, Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. Leading experts in the fields of pathology, immunology, gastroenterology, and nutrition reviewed the state of knowledge on the topic; researchers from countries including Sweden, the People's Republic of China, Brazil, India, Australia, and the United States presented the latest findings from field studies. The volume contains 52 chapters organized into seven parts. Part I contains papers on intestinal mucosal histology in infantile malnutrition and chronic diarrhea. Part II presents studies on Intestinal mucosal immunology. Part III examines the epidemiological relationship between malnutrition and chronic diarrhea in infants and children. Part IV focuses on the diagnosis and dietary and pharmacological management of chronic diarrhea. Part V deals with clinical disorders of transient carbohydrate malabsorption. Part VI reports on the terminology and classification of patients with malnutrition in chronic diet-associated infantile diarrhea while Part VII discusses future research priorities.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Editor's Foreword
Foreword
Introduction: a Chronicle of Formula Intolerance
I. Introduction
II. Nineteenth-Century Classifications
III. Twentieth-Century Classifications
IV. Current Directions
References
Part I The Enterocyte and the Intestinal Mucosa in Health and Disease
1 Enterocyte Division and Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Adult Intestinal Mucosa
III. Developmental Changes in Intestinal Cell Differentiation
IV. Intestinal Cell Proliferation
V. Induction and Modulation of Intestinal Cell Differentiation
VΙ. Conclusion
References
2 Protein Structure and Function of Brush Border Enzymes in Clinical Mucosal Disorders
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Biosynthesis of Intestinal Brush Border Membrane Hydrolases in Structurally Normal Mucosa
IV. Biosynthesis and Intracellular Processing of Brush Border Hydrolases in Congenital Disorders
V. Brush Border Hydrolases and Mucosal Injury
VI. Conclusion
References
3 The Small Intestine in Chronic Diarrhea of Infancy: a Light- and Electron-Microscopic Study
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Free Papers on Intestinal Mucosal Histology in Infantile Malnutrition and Chronic Diarrhea
4 Immunofluorescence Studies of Mucosal Enterocyte Pathology in Acquired Monosaccharide Intolerance
I. Methods
II. Results and Discussion
5 Immunopathology of the Jejunal Mucosae in Gambian Children with Chronic Diarrhea-Malnutrition
I. Objective
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Conclusions
V. References
6 Small Intestinal Mucosal Appearance in Relation to Nutritional Status in Childhood: an Assessment Using the Midarm Circumference to Occipitofrontal Circumference Ratio
Text
References
7 Importance of Genetic Control of Lactase Activity of the Jejunal Mucosae in Severely Malnourished Children: the Example of Central Africa
Text
8 Surface Ultrastructure of Small Bowel Mucosa in Patients with Villous Atrophy
I. Celiac Disease (Gluten-Sensitive Enteropathy)
II. Soy Protein Intolerance
III. Cow's Milk Protein Intolerance
IV. Rotavirus Enteritis
V. Microvillous Inclusion Disease
VI. Summary
References
9 Rectal Histology in Chronic Diarrhea of Infancy with Special Reference to Shigella and Salmonella
I. Methods
II. Results
III. Conclusion
10 Postenteritis Syndrome: Diagnostic Categories and Patterns of Mucosal Appearance
Text
11 Immunofluorescence Studies of Mucosal Immunocyte and Immunoglobulin Pathology in Acquired Monosaccharide Intolerance
I. Methods
II. Results and Discussion
Part II Intestinal Immunology
12 Intestinal Immunology: Theoretical Concepts and an Approach to Clinical Investigation
I. Introduction
II. Intestinal Mucosal Immunity
III. Clinical Evaluation of Systemic Immune Status
IV. Evaluation of Gastrointestinal Immune Status
V. Overview of the Relationship between Immunocytes and Enterocytes
Bibliography
13 Clues to the Pathogenesis of Immunologically Mediated Enteropathies from Experimental Studies of Intestinal Graft-versus-Host Reaction
I. Introduction
II. Proliferative Enteropathy in GvHR
III. Destructive Enteropathy in GvHR
IV. Atrophic Enteropathy in GvHR
V. Role of Cytokines in Intestinal GvHR
VI. Conclusions
References
14 Expression of Enterocyte Markers of Immune Function, HLA-DR, and Secretory Component in Mucosal Disorders
I. Introduction
II. In the Normal Mucosa
III. In Mucosal Disorders
IV. The Place of Enterocytes in the Local Immune Response
References
15 Immunological Tolerance to Dietary Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Induction of Systemic Tolerance
III. Effect of Bacterial Lipopolysaccharide on Tolerance
IV. Genetic Differences in Tolerance
V. Does Failure of Tolerance Induce FSE?
VI. Mucosal DTH following Oral Challenge with Food Antigens
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
16 Physiological Response of the Gut to Immunological Stimuli
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Antigen-Induced Physiological Changes
IV. Summary
References
Free Papers on Intestinal Mucosal Immunology in Infantile Malnutrition and Chronic Diarrhea
17 T Lymphocytes, T Lymphocyte Subsets, and B Cells in the Normal Jejunum: Correlation with Age
Text
18 Morphometric Quantification of Immunoglobulin-Containing Cells in Jejunal Mucosae of Children with Protein-Energy Malnutrition
I. Introduction
II. Subjects and Methods
III. Results
IV. Conclusions
References
19 Value of a Lymphoblastic Stimulation Test for Diagnosis of Food Allergy
I. Introduction
II. Subjects and Methods
III. Results
IV. Conclusion
References
20 Persisting Viral Enteritis and Enteropathy in Severe Combined Immunodeficiency
I. Patients
II. Results
III. Conclusion
References
Part III Effect of Malnutrition on Intestinal Function in Infants: Epidemiology
21 Epidemiological Relationship between Malnutrition and Chronic Diarrhea in Infants and Children
I. Introduction
II. Epidemiology of Prolonged Childhood Diarrhea in LDCs
III. Nutritional Status as a Risk Factor for Diarrhea Duration and Severity
IV. Mechanisms of Nutrition-Induced Increased Risk of Chronic Diarrhea
V. Feeding Practices as Risk Factors for Prolonged Diarrhea
VI. Nutritional Complications of Prolonged Diarrhea
VII. Dietary Management of Prolonged Diarrhea in LDCs
References
Free Papers on the Epidemiology of Chronic Diarrhea
22 Acquired Monosaccharide Intolerance in Infants
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Conclusion
References
23 Comparative Study of Acquired Monosaccharide Intolerance in São Paulo, Brazil, and Houston, Texas
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Conclusion
References
24 Risk Factors in the Development of Persistent Diarrhea during Early Infancy
Text
25 The Bacterial Content of Infant Weaning Foods in Relation to Food Hygiene Practices
Text
26 Chronic Diarrhea in the First Year of Life in an Urban Slum: Incidence and Relationship to Feeding Practices
I. Methods
II. Results
III. Conclusion
27 Nutritional Implications of Diarrhea in Infants and Children Caused by Abrupt Change in Their Microbiological Environment
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Discussion
IV. Conclusion
Bibliography
28 Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic Diarrhea in Rural Northern Thailand
Text
29 Infectious Diarrhea of Infancy: Factors Associated with Persistence of Diarrhea
I. Methods
II. Results
III. Conclusions
III. Results
IV. Conclusion
Part IV Diagnosis and Dietary and Pharmacological Management of Chronic Diarrhea
30 General Concepts of Feeding after Gastroenteritis
I. Introduction
II. Terminology
III. Clinical Diagnosis of Lactose Intolerance
IV. Conclusion
References
31 Feeding in Diarrhea during the Acute Stage and after Recovery: Experience in Developing Countries
I. Introduction
II. How Diarrhea Affects Nutritional Status
III. Earlier Studies
IV. Present Study
V. Conclusions
References
32 Carbohydrate Fermentation in the Human Large Bowel: Its Control and Consequences
I. Introduction
II. Carbohydrate Substrates
III. Microflora
IV. Consequences of Fermentation
V. Conclusion
References
33 Effect of Luminal Nutrients on Mucosal Recovery in Chronic Diarrhea
I. Nutrition in Chronic Diarrhea
II. NPO Status and Its Effect on the Small Intestine
III. Possible Adverse Effects Related to Feeding
References
34 Intestinal Permeability in Infants with Malnutrition or Chronic Diarrhea
I. Introduction
II. Studies of Intestinal Permeability
III. Literature Review: Children with Diarrhea
References
Free Papers on Bacteria and Small Bowel Bacterial Overgrowth in Chronic Diarrhea
35 Pharmacotherapy in Persistent Diarrhea
Text
References
36 The Small Intestinal Microflora in Persistent Postenteritis Diarrhea: a Comparative Study of Peruvian Shantytown Children
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Conclusions
37 Protracted Diarrhea: the Importance of the Enteropathogenic Escherichia coli Strains and Salmonella in Its Genesis
I. Introduction
II. Patients and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
Free Papers on the Use of Noninvasive Techniques for the Diagnosis of Intestinal Lumen Problems
38 Serial Studies of Intestinal Permeability in Marasmic Children with Chronic Diarrhea
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Conclusion
References
39 Effect of Systemic Infection on Intestinal Permeability in Bangladeshi Children with Persistent Diarrhea
Text
References
40 Rice Carbohydrate Absorption in Burmese Village Children
Text
41 Sugar Malabsorption in Severe Protein-Energy Malnutrition
I. Methods
II. Results
III. Conclusions
References
42 A Carbon-13 Breath Test to Characterize Glucose Absorption and Utilization in Children
Text
Part V Clinical Disorders of Transient Carbohydrate Malabsorption
43 Dietary Basis of Metabolic Acidosis in Infants with Chronic Diarrhea and Acquired Monosaccharide Intolerance
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Calculations
IV. Results and Discussion
References
44 Effect of Rice Carbohydrate Malabsorption on Child Growth
Text
45 Enteral Feeding in Severe Malnutrition with Protracted Diarrhea in Early Childhood in Bolivia: Value of a Chicken-Based Formula
I. Methods
II. Results
III. Conclusion
46 Enteral Nutritional Rehabilitation in Chronic Diarrhea
Text
47 Early Hospital Course in Acquired Monosaccharide Intolerance and Acute Diarrheal Syndrome
Text
48 Aluminum Hydroxide in the Treatment of Postenteritis Syndrome
I. Introduction
II. Patients
III. Results and Conclusions
References
49 An Evaluation of the Effect of Inpatient Rehabilitation on the Recovery from Chronic Diarrhea
I. Methods
II. Results
III. Conclusion
50 A Controlled Trial on the Utility of Oral Zinc Supplementation in Chronic Diarrhea in Infancy
I. Methods
II. Results
III. Conclusion
Part VI Report of the Commission on Terminology and Classification
51 Terminology and Classification of Patients with Malnutrition in Chronic Diet-Associated Infantile Diarrhea: McDAID
I. Introduction
II. Why McDAID?
III. Occurrence
IV. Treatment and Prevention
References
Part VII Priorities for Future Investigation
52 Future Research Priorities
I. Nutrition
II. Immunology
III. Epidemiology
IV. Technology Transfer
V. Conclusion
Bibliography
Index
