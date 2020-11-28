Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 30-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Bryan M. Burt, is devoted to Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma. Dr. Burt has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Biomarkers for the Diagnosis and Monitoring of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma; Taken Together: Effective Multimodal Approaches for Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma; Pleurectomy/Decortication for Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma; Preoperative Identification of Benefit from Surgery for Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma; The Role of Extrapleural Pneumonectomy in Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma; The Molecular Basis of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma; Radiation Therapy for Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma; The Staging of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma; Intraoperative Adjuncts for Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma: The Fourth Dimension; The Pathology of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323759649
About the Editor
Bryan M. Burt
