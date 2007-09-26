Malformations of the Nervous System, Volume 87

This volume deals with brain development malformations of the central nervous system, showcasing a unique approach that furthers research through systematic integration of exciting new developments from fields including molecular genetics, neuroimaging, and neuropathology. By integrating data and research from these disciplines, better conceptualization of the mechanisms of the developmental processes is achieved.

Clinicians will find invaluable insights into complex issues, including midline hypoplasias, disorders of segmentation of the neural tube, and hamartomatous disorders of cellular lineage, amongst others. The clinical manifestations of central nervous system malformations are also discussed, along with new advancements in MRI techniques and analysis, including volumetric morphology, spectroscopy, and functional neuroimaging.

Sections dedicated to management and treatment are also included in an effort to aid clinicians in their goal of providing better care for individuals affected by these types of malformations.