Male Urethral Reconstruction and the Management of Urethral Stricture Disease, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 44-1
1st Edition
Description
Dr. Zhao has assembled the top experts in the field of urology to present state-of-the-art clinical reviews devoted to Male Urethral Reconstruction and the Management of Urethral Stricture Disease. The issue is divided into three sections, with focus on evlaluation and follow up, urethroplasty technique, and conditions affecting outcomes. Authors have specifically addressed the following topics: Definition of successful treatment and optimal follow up in urethral strictures; Cost analyses for evaluation and treatment of urethral strictures; Sexual dysfunction after urethroplasty; Endoscopic treatment of urethral stricture; Endoscopic treatment for urethral stenosis; Patient selection for urethroplasty technique: EPA vs Graft; Effect of graft location in urethroplasty; Non-transecting urethroplasty; Urethroplasty for panurethral urethral stricture; Use of alternative graft material in urethroplasty; Effect of Lichen Sclerosis on success of urethroplasty; Treatment of radiation induced urethral strictures; Effect of artificial urethral sphincters on strictures; Urethral strictures after transgender surgery; and Management of urethral strictures after hypospadias repair. Readers will come away with the current clinical diagnosis and management strategies that they can employ immediately.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 6th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323496827
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323496810
About the Authors
Lee Zhao Author
Affiliations and Expertise
New York University, New York, NY