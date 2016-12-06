Male Urethral Reconstruction and the Management of Urethral Stricture Disease, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 44-1

Dr. Zhao has assembled the top experts in the field of urology to present state-of-the-art clinical reviews devoted to Male Urethral Reconstruction and the Management of Urethral Stricture Disease. The issue is divided into three sections, with focus on evlaluation and follow up, urethroplasty technique, and conditions affecting outcomes. Authors have specifically addressed the following topics: Definition of successful treatment and optimal follow up in urethral strictures; Cost analyses for evaluation and treatment of urethral strictures; Sexual dysfunction after urethroplasty; Endoscopic treatment of urethral stricture; Endoscopic treatment for urethral stenosis; Patient selection for urethroplasty technique: EPA vs Graft; Effect of graft location in urethroplasty; Non-transecting urethroplasty; Urethroplasty for panurethral urethral stricture; Use of alternative graft material in urethroplasty; Effect of Lichen Sclerosis on success of urethroplasty; Treatment of radiation induced urethral strictures; Effect of artificial urethral sphincters on strictures; Urethral strictures after transgender surgery; and Management of urethral strictures after hypospadias repair. Readers will come away with the current clinical diagnosis and management strategies that they can employ immediately.