Male Reproductive Toxicology
1st Edition
Description
Methods in Toxicology, Volume 3: Male Reproductive Toxicology, Part A, deals with the male reproductive system and discusses methods that will help identify toxicant-induced changes at all levels in living organisms. It is important to realize that a toxic effect does not occur in a vacuum. All work in toxicology must be predicated on a demonstrated adverse effect in vivo. If good toxicology cannot exist in a vacuum, then there must be a structure. Thus, the book begins by presenting a few models as examples of the ways experiments could be grouped to define the toxicity of a chemical.
This is followed by separate chapters on methods such as male mouse sexual behavior test; in vitro techniques for assessing pituitary secretory function; histological methods for preservation of the rat testis; procedures for assessing testicular sperm head counts in mice, rats, and dogs; and guidelines for conducting rodent dominant lethal tests. Subsequent chapters cover topics such as methods for the isolation and purification of Leydig cells from rat and mouse testes, and techniques used in semen analysis and fertility assessment in the rabbit.
Table of Contents
Contributors
1. Introduction
2. Male Mouse Sexual Behavior Test
3. In Vitro Techniques for Assessing Pituitary Secretory Function
4. Histological Methods for Evaluation of the Testis
5. Application of Testicular Sperm Head Counts in the Assessment of Male Reproductive Toxicity
6. Stage Synchronization in Rat Seminiferous Tubules Using Vitamin A Depletion and Repletion
7. Spermatogonial Stem Cells: Assessing Their Survival and Ability to Produce Differentiated Cells
8. Dominant Lethal Tests in Male and Female Mice
9. Transillumination-Phase-Contrast Microscopic Techniques for Evaluation of Male Germ Cell Toxicity and Mutagenicity
10. Isolation and Culture of Leydig Cells from Adult Rats
11. Isolation and Primary Culture of Leydig Cells
12. Purification and Primary Culture of Leydig Cells
13. Preparation and Use of Sertoli Cell-Enriched Cultures from 18-Day-Old Rats
14. Two-Compartment Cultures of Sertoli Cells-Applications in Testicular Toxicology
15. Isolation, Separation, and Short-Term Culture of Spermatogenic Cells
16. Collection of Interstitial Fluid and Seminiferous Tubule Fluid from the Rat Testis
17. Isolation and Culture of Epididymal Epithelial Cells from Adult Rats
18. Evaluation of Protein Synthesis by the Epididymis
19. Utilizing Cryo Resources CellSoft Computer-Assisted Sperm Analysis System for Rat Sperm Motility Studies
20. Computer-Assisted Sperm Analysis of Rodent Epididymal Sperm Motility Using the Hamilton-Thorn Motility Analyzer
21. Methods for Evaluation of Rat Epididymal Sperm Morphology
22. Semen Analysis and Fertility Assessment in the Rabbit
23· General Techniques for Assessing Male Reproductive Potential in Human Field Studies
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 13th July 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270951