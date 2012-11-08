Male Pelvic Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455758272, 9781455758289

Male Pelvic Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 50-6

1st Edition

Authors: Mukesh Harisinghani Kartik Javheri
eBook ISBN: 9781455758289
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455758272
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th November 2012
Description

This completely new and updated issue covers the most important topics in male pelvic imaging. Among the articles in this issue are discussions of Imaging of prostate cancer, the scrotum, male pelvic trauma, pelvic nodal imaging, penile imaging, MRI of the bladder, Imaging and male infertility, and trus prostate.

Mukesh Harisinghani Author

Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Associate Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Kartik Javheri Author

University of Toronto

