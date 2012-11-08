Male Pelvic Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 50-6
1st Edition
Authors: Mukesh Harisinghani Kartik Javheri
eBook ISBN: 9781455758289
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455758272
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th November 2012
Description
This completely new and updated issue covers the most important topics in male pelvic imaging. Among the articles in this issue are discussions of Imaging of prostate cancer, the scrotum, male pelvic trauma, pelvic nodal imaging, penile imaging, MRI of the bladder, Imaging and male infertility, and trus prostate.
About the Authors
Mukesh Harisinghani Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Associate Radiologist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
Kartik Javheri Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto
