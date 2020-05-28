Male Infertility,An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323712071

Male Infertility,An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 47-2

1st Edition

Editors: James Hotaling
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323712071
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. Samir Taneja, Dr. Badrinath Konety has put together a comprehensive issue that addresses the latest clinical updates in Male Infertility. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: Cutting edge evaluation in male infertility; Optimal endocrine evaluation and treatment; Sperm extraction in obstructive azoospermia: What’s next; FNA vs. microTESE; ROSI (round spermatid injection); Reproductive Urology in the context of an IVF practice; Care delivery in male infertility; Qualitative research in male infertility; Male Infertility & Somatic Health; DNA fragmentation: Does testicular sperm make sense; CRISPR & Genetics of Male Infertility after whole genome sequencing; Transgenerational epigenetics: A window into paternal health influences on offspring; Spermatogonial Stem Cell Culture in oncofertility; Personalized medicine for the infertile male; and Male Infertility & The future of IVF. Readers will come away with the clinical information they need to improve outcomes in patients with infertility.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th May 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323712071

About the Editors

James Hotaling

