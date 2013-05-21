Making the Diagnosis: A Practical Guide to Breast Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455722846, 9780323246811

Making the Diagnosis: A Practical Guide to Breast Imaging

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Jennifer Harvey David March
eBook ISBN: 9780323246811
eBook ISBN: 9781455751907
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455722846
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st May 2013
Page Count: 584
Description

Detect and identify breast lesions at the earliest possible stage with Making the Diagnosis: A Practical Guide to Breast Imaging. Dr. Jennifer Harvey and Dr. David E. March utilize a practical, case-based approach to help you select and make optimal use of today's imaging options.

Key Features

  • Learn the right questions to ask when viewing a mammogram, MRI, or ultrasound.
  • Zero in on the key information you need to know with highly templated, concise chapters followed by case studies that reinforce and expand your knowledge.
  • Distinguish normal variants and lookalike lesions from cancer thanks to expert, highly visual guidance on all relevant imaging modalities.
  • Interpret the findings you're likely to see in practice with the aid of high-quality images, enhanced with arrows and labels to help you recognize and identify suspicious lesions.
  • Access the entire text and images online at www.expertconsult.com.

Table of Contents

Section I: Approach and Technique

1. The First Question

2. Physics Facts that WILL Improve Your Images

3. Screening Mammography 101 and Beyond

4. The Recalled Patient: Now What?

Section II: Findings on Mammography

5. Breast Anatomy and Physiology: Recognizing Normal Changes

6. Calcifications Made Easy

7. Management of Masses: BI-RADS 2, 3, or 4?

8. Multiple Masses

9. Architectural Distortion

10. Mammographic Asymmetries

11. Expanding the Differential Diagnosis: Going Beyond IDC-NOS

Section III: Screening Detection

12. Finding Cancers in Dense Tissue

13. Measuring and Managing Breast Cancer Risk

Section IV: Diagnostic Examinations and Management

14. The Painful and the Palpable

15. Evaluation of Nipple Discharge

16. The Male Breast

17. Imaging the Patient with Breast Cancer

Section V: Postoperative Studies

18. The Postoperative Breast

19. Evaluating Women with Implants

Section VI: Interventions

20. Breast Needle Biopsy: Tips for Challenging Cases

About the Author

Jennifer Harvey

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Division of Breast Imaging, Co-Director, University of Virginis Breast Care Program, Professor of Radiology, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

David March

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Breast Imaging, Radiology & Imaging Inc. and Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, Massachusetts; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts

Reviews

"This book attempts to cover all aspects of breast imaging, with the inclusion of sections on postioning. technical  quality and physics, as well as the interpretation of screening and symptomatic mammography...The book is well laid out, with each chapter offering the necessary information and a clearly presented summary of key points... This book would be a useful addition to any breast screening unit, offering a helpful resource to trainee specialist radiologists and advanced practitioner radiographer...I would recommend this textbook as a useful resource for a wide audience."

RAD, Nov 2013

