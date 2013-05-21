Making the Diagnosis: A Practical Guide to Breast Imaging

"This book attempts to cover all aspects of breast imaging, with the inclusion of sections on postioning. technical quality and physics, as well as the interpretation of screening and symptomatic mammography...The book is well laid out, with each chapter offering the necessary information and a clearly presented summary of key points... This book would be a useful addition to any breast screening unit, offering a helpful resource to trainee specialist radiologists and advanced practitioner radiographer...I would recommend this textbook as a useful resource for a wide audience."

RAD, Nov 2013