Making the Diagnosis: A Practical Guide to Breast Imaging
1st Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Detect and identify breast lesions at the earliest possible stage with Making the Diagnosis: A Practical Guide to Breast Imaging. Dr. Jennifer Harvey and Dr. David E. March utilize a practical, case-based approach to help you select and make optimal use of today's imaging options.
Key Features
- Learn the right questions to ask when viewing a mammogram, MRI, or ultrasound.
- Zero in on the key information you need to know with highly templated, concise chapters followed by case studies that reinforce and expand your knowledge.
- Distinguish normal variants and lookalike lesions from cancer thanks to expert, highly visual guidance on all relevant imaging modalities.
- Interpret the findings you're likely to see in practice with the aid of high-quality images, enhanced with arrows and labels to help you recognize and identify suspicious lesions.
- Access the entire text and images online at www.expertconsult.com.
Table of Contents
Section I: Approach and Technique
1. The First Question
2. Physics Facts that WILL Improve Your Images
3. Screening Mammography 101 and Beyond
4. The Recalled Patient: Now What?
Section II: Findings on Mammography
5. Breast Anatomy and Physiology: Recognizing Normal Changes
6. Calcifications Made Easy
7. Management of Masses: BI-RADS 2, 3, or 4?
8. Multiple Masses
9. Architectural Distortion
10. Mammographic Asymmetries
11. Expanding the Differential Diagnosis: Going Beyond IDC-NOS
Section III: Screening Detection
12. Finding Cancers in Dense Tissue
13. Measuring and Managing Breast Cancer Risk
Section IV: Diagnostic Examinations and Management
14. The Painful and the Palpable
15. Evaluation of Nipple Discharge
16. The Male Breast
17. Imaging the Patient with Breast Cancer
Section V: Postoperative Studies
18. The Postoperative Breast
19. Evaluating Women with Implants
Section VI: Interventions
20. Breast Needle Biopsy: Tips for Challenging Cases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 21st May 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246811
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455751907
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455722846
About the Author
Jennifer Harvey
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Division of Breast Imaging, Co-Director, University of Virginis Breast Care Program, Professor of Radiology, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA
David March
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Breast Imaging, Radiology & Imaging Inc. and Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, Massachusetts; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts
Reviews
"This book attempts to cover all aspects of breast imaging, with the inclusion of sections on postioning. technical quality and physics, as well as the interpretation of screening and symptomatic mammography...The book is well laid out, with each chapter offering the necessary information and a clearly presented summary of key points... This book would be a useful addition to any breast screening unit, offering a helpful resource to trainee specialist radiologists and advanced practitioner radiographer...I would recommend this textbook as a useful resource for a wide audience."
RAD, Nov 2013