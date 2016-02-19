Making Safe Food
1st Edition
A Management Guide for Microbiological Quality
Description
Making Safe Food is a practical text which focuses on the design and implementation of microbiological practices in the food industry. The book provides food scientists, managers, and technologists, and food studies students with much needed facts in a single, concise, but thorough, source. Making Safe Food embraces the concerns of all those involved in the production, distribution, and sale of food; it is the first book to bridge the gfulf between microbiological books that detail laboratory methodologies and quality management books written for those with a management and business studies background. The authors are senior lecturers in the food science and technology and microbiology departments at The University of Reading, one of the leading food science research and teaching centers in Europe. [Very short version:--11/6/91 WR] Making Safe Food is a concise, practical text which focuses on the design and implementation of microbiological practices in the food industry. It is the first book to bridge the gulf between microbiological books that detail laboratory methodologies and quality management books written for those with a management and business studies background.
Key Features
Implementing hygiene and microbiological quality in the food factory Designing and operating a safe laboratory Critically evaluating microbiological techniques for quality assurance Installing a quality management system Seeking certification under ISO 9000 (BS 5750) Legislative aspects Managers, scientists, and technologists in the food industry; administrators of environmental health, public health, and food quality in local and central government, and students following food studies courses at diploma and degree level will find this book an invaluable guide.
Readership
Food scientists, technologists (HND level and higher), and managers in the food industry and undergraduate students of food science.
Table of Contents
Microorganisms and Food. Some Foodborne Diseases. Intoxication-Type Food Poisoning. Infection-Type Food Poisoning. Organoleptic Spoilage of Food by Microorganisms. Procedures Designed to Stop Microbial Growth in Food. Procedures Designed to Kill Microorganisms in Food. Legislative Aspects. Modern Approaches to Quality Management. Some Practical Aspects of Quality Management. The Design and Management of a Food Microbiology Laboratory. Methods for Assessing Microbiological Quality. Rapid Methods for Assessing Microbiological Quality. The Application of Microbiological Specifications. The Use of Control Charts and Confidence Limits. The Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point System and Its Implementation. Bibliography and References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th January 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984070