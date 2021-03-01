Making Hands
1st Edition
The Design and Use of Upper Extremity Prosthetics
Description
Making Hands: The Design and Use of Upper Extremity Prosthetics provides a comprehensive, historical accounting on the development of upper extremity prostheses that includes a global scope. Different aspects surrounding the development of key aspects of prostheses, mechanisms, control, hands and elbows are described. The field is broad and requires knowledge from a disparate range of disciplines. In addition, sections cover necessary background to give researchers and professionals what they need to learn about adjacent fields. The author's expertise on body powered and externally powered prostheses makes this a very comprehensive resource on the topic.
Key Features
- Covers research and technological innovation in the development of upper limb prostheses
- Introduces upper limb prosthetics from the different perspectives of biology, engineering, clinical practice and industry
- Discusses innovations of the last decade, rapid manufacture, the 'citizen engineer', and how these things may shape prosthetics in the future
Readership
Biomedical engineers, prosthetists, and occupational therapists
Table of Contents
1 Upper Limb Prosthetics
Anthropomorphic prostheses
Body Powered Devices
Externally Powered Devices
No Prostheses
Causes of Absence
The User Population
Markets
Arm Transplants
The Prosthetic Professions
Prosthesis Manufacturers
Paediatric Prosthetics
The Literature, Media and Prosthetics
2 The Hand
The Anatomy of the Hand
The Control of the Human Arm
The Design of Upper Limb Prostheses
Power Sources
Control
Assessment
Tools for Measurement
3 Early History of Upper Limb Prostheses
Petit Lorrain Hand (1840)
The Carnes Arm (1904)
APRL Hand (1945)
The Vaduz Hand (circa 1950)
IBM Electric Arm Project (1945-1951)
Myoelectric Control
The Russian Hand (1958)
The Bottomley Hand (1965)
The Thalidomide Legacy
4 Body Powered Prostheses
Research in Body Powered Prostheses
Therapeutic Recreational Systems (TRS)
Creating the Cobra
Dick Plettenburg and the Dutch Perspective
5 Externally Powered Prostheses
Power sources
Control
Electromyography
The generation of and use of EMG signals
Myoelectric signals used in a prosthesis
Pattern Recognition
Multifunction hands
Development of myoelectric systems
Research
6 A Tale of Two Elbows
The Boston Arm
The Origins of the Boston Arm
T Walley Williams III
William Hansen
The Utah Arm
Stephen Jacobsen
Harold Sears
Ed Iversen
The Future for Motion Control
7 The Edinburgh arm and the i-Limb hand
David Simpson
David Gow
TouchBionics
8 Otto Bock
History
Recent developments
Michelangelo Hand
9 Canadian Upper Limb Prosthetics Research
Ontario Crippled Children’s Centre
Paediatric hand development in Toronto
Institute of Biomedical Engineering, UNB
10 Hands from Chicago
The Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago
Targeted Muscle Reinnervation
Center for Bionic Medicine (CBM)
11 Prosthetics in Europe
Sweden
The Sven Hand
Osseointegration
The United Kingdom
Steeper
Hands
Mark Hunter
Adding a Computer to Prosthetics
The Southampton Hand
The Southampton Arm
Germany
The Vincent Hand
12 New Era Prosthetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128205440
About the Authors
Peter Kyberd
From 1990, Peter Kyberd worked in Orthopaedic Engineering, including prosthetics, at the Nuffield Orthopaedic Hospital in Oxford, UK. In 2003 he became Canada Research Chair at the Institute of Biomedical Engineering, University of New Brunswick, Canada, a world leader in Upper Limb Prosthetics, until 2014. Since 2015 he has returned to the UK to be head of engineering, first at Greenwich University and now Portsmouth University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Engineering, University of Portsmouth, UK
David Foord
Dr. Foord is an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Management at the University of New Brunswick. His research experience is in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship, science and technology studies, and history of science and technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Management, University of New Brunswick, Canada
