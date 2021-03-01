Making Hands

1 Upper Limb Prosthetics

Anthropomorphic prostheses

Body Powered Devices

Externally Powered Devices

No Prostheses

Causes of Absence

The User Population

Markets

Arm Transplants

The Prosthetic Professions

Prosthesis Manufacturers

Paediatric Prosthetics

The Literature, Media and Prosthetics

2 The Hand

The Anatomy of the Hand

The Control of the Human Arm

The Design of Upper Limb Prostheses

Power Sources

Control

Assessment

Tools for Measurement

3 Early History of Upper Limb Prostheses

Petit Lorrain Hand (1840)

The Carnes Arm (1904)

APRL Hand (1945)

The Vaduz Hand (circa 1950)

IBM Electric Arm Project (1945-1951)

Myoelectric Control

The Russian Hand (1958)

The Bottomley Hand (1965)

The Thalidomide Legacy

4 Body Powered Prostheses

Research in Body Powered Prostheses

Therapeutic Recreational Systems (TRS)

Creating the Cobra

Dick Plettenburg and the Dutch Perspective

5 Externally Powered Prostheses

Power sources

Control

Electromyography

The generation of and use of EMG signals

Myoelectric signals used in a prosthesis

Pattern Recognition

Multifunction hands

Development of myoelectric systems

Research

6 A Tale of Two Elbows

The Boston Arm

The Origins of the Boston Arm

T Walley Williams III

William Hansen

The Utah Arm

Stephen Jacobsen

Harold Sears

Ed Iversen

The Future for Motion Control

7 The Edinburgh arm and the i-Limb hand

David Simpson

David Gow

TouchBionics

8 Otto Bock

History

Recent developments

Michelangelo Hand

9 Canadian Upper Limb Prosthetics Research

Ontario Crippled Children’s Centre

Paediatric hand development in Toronto

Institute of Biomedical Engineering, UNB

10 Hands from Chicago

The Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago

Targeted Muscle Reinnervation

Center for Bionic Medicine (CBM)

11 Prosthetics in Europe

Sweden

The Sven Hand

Osseointegration

The United Kingdom

Steeper

Hands

Mark Hunter

Adding a Computer to Prosthetics

The Southampton Hand

The Southampton Arm

Germany

The Vincent Hand

12 New Era Prosthetics

