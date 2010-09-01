Making a Collection Count - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346067, 9781780630397

Making a Collection Count

1st Edition

A Holistic Approach to Library Collection Management

Authors: Holly Hibner Mary Kelly
eBook ISBN: 9781780630397
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346067
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 1st September 2010
Page Count: 190
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
55.00
46.75
61.95
52.66
86.36
73.41
80.00
68.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
61.95
52.66
80.00
68.00
49.50
42.08
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of figures

About the Authors

Acknowledgements

Introduction

Chapter 1: Life cycle of a collection

Collection management policies

Selection: staff collaboration

Purchasing/Acquisitions

Processing

Shelving

Use

Check-in

Weeding

Conclusion

Chapter 2: Understanding your workflow

Selection

Purchasing/Acquisitions

Processing

Shelving

Circulation

Weeding

Workflow analysis improves efficiency

The critical questions

Chapter 3: Collection audit and using statistics

Auditing the library collection

Statistics

Chapter 4: Physical inventory

Making physical inventory a regular practice

Developing a plan

Shelf list

What you will discover

ILS features for inventory

Why should staff spend time on physical inventory?

Chapter 5: Creating collection objectives and benchmarks

Vision statements and mission statements

Collection management policies

Collection objectives

Creating benchmarks

Holistic benchmarking: overall collection performance

Chapter 6: Collection organization

Physical space

Classification systems

Ergonomics

Signage

Displays

Conclusion

Chapter 7: Making the most of a library collection budget

Vendors

Alternate funding sources

Formats

Sharing

Collection philosophy

Chapter 8: Everything is connected

Holistic library service

How staff impact collections in a holistic library

How staff impact the facility

How staff impact technology

Connections to other library services

Evaluating library services holistically

Conclusion

Appendices

Appendix A: Public library collection management policy

Appendix B: Strategic content negotiation for the small library

Index

Description

Making a Collection Count connects the various pieces of library collection management, such as selection, cataloguing, shelving, circulation and weeding, and teaches readers how to gather and analyze data from each point in a collection’s life cycle. Relationships between collections and other library services, such as reference, programming, and technology, are also explored. The result is a quality collection that is clean, current, relevant, and useful, and which connects and highlights various library services.

Key Features

  • Offers practical applications for collection librarians and managers who are practitioners in the field. It is more than just a theoretical discussion of collection quality and collection management because useful, realistic advice is offered
  • This is not a book about collection development. It is unique in that the focus is on collection quality: making the most of a library collection budget, performing physical inventory, and gathering/using data and statistics about collections
  • Broad, international appeal to various library types: public, academic, school, and special

Readership

Library staff who have collection management duties; Department Managers and Library Directors who oversee collection management staff

Details

No. of pages:
190
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630397
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346067

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Holly Hibner

Holly Hibner Author

Holly Hibner received an MLIS from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in 1999. She is the Adult Services Coordinator at the Plymouth District Library in Plymouth, Michigan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Plymouth District Library

Mary Kelly

Mary Kelly Author

Mary Kelly received an MLIS from Wayne State University in 2002, and also has an MBA from Wayne State. Mary is an Adult Services Librarian at the Plymouth District Library.

Affiliations and Expertise

Plymouth District Library

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.