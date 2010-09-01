Making a Collection Count
1st Edition
A Holistic Approach to Library Collection Management
Table of Contents
List of figures
About the Authors
Acknowledgements
Introduction
Chapter 1: Life cycle of a collection
Collection management policies
Selection: staff collaboration
Purchasing/Acquisitions
Processing
Shelving
Use
Check-in
Weeding
Conclusion
Chapter 2: Understanding your workflow
Selection
Purchasing/Acquisitions
Processing
Shelving
Circulation
Weeding
Workflow analysis improves efficiency
The critical questions
Chapter 3: Collection audit and using statistics
Auditing the library collection
Statistics
Chapter 4: Physical inventory
Making physical inventory a regular practice
Developing a plan
Shelf list
What you will discover
ILS features for inventory
Why should staff spend time on physical inventory?
Chapter 5: Creating collection objectives and benchmarks
Vision statements and mission statements
Collection management policies
Collection objectives
Creating benchmarks
Holistic benchmarking: overall collection performance
Chapter 6: Collection organization
Physical space
Classification systems
Ergonomics
Signage
Displays
Conclusion
Chapter 7: Making the most of a library collection budget
Vendors
Alternate funding sources
Formats
Sharing
Collection philosophy
Chapter 8: Everything is connected
Holistic library service
How staff impact collections in a holistic library
How staff impact the facility
How staff impact technology
Connections to other library services
Evaluating library services holistically
Conclusion
Appendices
Appendix A: Public library collection management policy
Appendix B: Strategic content negotiation for the small library
Index
Description
Making a Collection Count connects the various pieces of library collection management, such as selection, cataloguing, shelving, circulation and weeding, and teaches readers how to gather and analyze data from each point in a collection’s life cycle. Relationships between collections and other library services, such as reference, programming, and technology, are also explored. The result is a quality collection that is clean, current, relevant, and useful, and which connects and highlights various library services.
Key Features
- Offers practical applications for collection librarians and managers who are practitioners in the field. It is more than just a theoretical discussion of collection quality and collection management because useful, realistic advice is offered
- This is not a book about collection development. It is unique in that the focus is on collection quality: making the most of a library collection budget, performing physical inventory, and gathering/using data and statistics about collections
- Broad, international appeal to various library types: public, academic, school, and special
Readership
Library staff who have collection management duties; Department Managers and Library Directors who oversee collection management staff
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 1st September 2010
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630397
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346067
Holly Hibner Author
Holly Hibner received an MLIS from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in 1999. She is the Adult Services Coordinator at the Plymouth District Library in Plymouth, Michigan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Plymouth District Library
Mary Kelly Author
Mary Kelly received an MLIS from Wayne State University in 2002, and also has an MBA from Wayne State. Mary is an Adult Services Librarian at the Plymouth District Library.
Affiliations and Expertise
Plymouth District Library