Make It! The Engineering Manufacturing Solution - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750645690, 9780080510675

Make It! The Engineering Manufacturing Solution

1st Edition

Engineering the Manufacturing Solution

Authors: John Garside
eBook ISBN: 9780080510675
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750645690
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th August 1999
Page Count: 273
Description

Manufacturing operations are the real wealth creators within a business, accounting for the majority of management and financial assets needed to sustain the company. Make it! encapsulates the author's many years of experience gained designing manufacturing systems and supply-chains in factories across the world. It provides a proven, logical sequence of events needed to design effective modular factories capable of competing with the world's best.

In their 1999 'Best-Managed' Companies Awards, 'Aviation Week and Space Technology' (Vol. 150, No. 22) quoted the author's former company, Lucas Aerospace, as achieving 'Most improved major aerospace company 1994 - 1998' status, ranking it second in Competitiveness, assessed by an amalgamation of asset utilisation, productivity and financial stability.

This book has been written for managers charged with the responsibility for improving business profitability and for engineers facing the challenge of introducing more cost effective manufacturing processes. Many manufacturing businesses have failed to invest adequate resources in designing factory operations, mainly due to the lack of expertise and detailed knowledge needed to undertake this demanding task.

John Garside is a Principal Fellow at Warwick International Manufacturing Group, The University of Warwick. This follows an extensive industrial career in highly competitive first tier system and component manufacturing businesses, who supplied many of the world's leading aerospace, automotive and industrial equipment makers.

Key Features

  • Written in a concise style giving ready access to information
  • Provides detailed checklists allowing managers to make informed judgements concerning the critical resources needed to meet and exceed customer expectations
  • Informs you how to 'Make it!' imparting practical knowledge on how to create world class factories

Readership

Professional: Engineering Managers charged with the responsibility for improving business profitability and engineers facing the challenge of introducing more cost effective manufacturing processes. Secondary market - students on engineering courses, especially those with a management component.

Table of Contents

Manufacturing Effectiveness - the need for change; Manufacturing System - module/cell identification; Steady state Design of Manufacturing Modules; Dynamic Design of Modules and Control Systems; Financial Justification; Commissioning and Continuous Improvement; Conclusion; References and Supporting Literature; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
273
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080510675
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750645690

About the Author

John Garside

Affiliations and Expertise

Warwick Manufacturing Group University of Warwick

