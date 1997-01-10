Major Process Equipment Maintenance and Repair - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780884156635, 9780080479002

Major Process Equipment Maintenance and Repair, Volume 4

2nd Edition

Authors: Heinz P. Bloch Fred K. Geitner
eBook ISBN: 9780080479002
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884156635
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 10th January 1997
Page Count: 700
Table of Contents

Part I: Installation and Repair of Major Process Equipment. Installation, maintenance, and repair of horizontal pumps. Installation, maintenance, and repair of vertical pumps. Reciprocating and liquid ring vacuum pumps. Positive displacement and dynamic blowers. Reciprocating gas engines and compressors. Part II: Maintenance for Power Generation and Transmission. Power transmission gears. Installation and maintenance of V-belt drives. Steam turbines and turboexpanders. Gas turbines. Maintenance of hydraulic governors disassembly. Maintenance of electric motors and associated apparatus. Part III: General Preventive and Predictive Maintenance. Storage protection and lubrication management. Vibration and condition monitoring. Maintainability considerations. Index.

Description

This updated edition is an invaluable source of practical cost-effective maintenance, repair, installation, and field verification procedures for machinery engineers. It is filled with step-by-step instructions and quick-reference checklists that describe preventive and predictive maintenance for major process units such as vertical, horizontal, reciprocating, and liquid ring vacuum pumps, fans and blowers, compressors, turboexpanders, turbines, and more. Also included are sections on machinery protection, storage, lubrication, and periodic monitoring. A new section examines centrifugal pumps and explains how and why they continue to fail. More new information focuses on maintenance for aircraft derivative gas turbines. This revised edition gives special attention throughout to maintenance and repair procedures needed to ensure efficiency, performance, and long life.

Details

No. of pages:
700
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080479002
Hardcover ISBN:
9780884156635

About the Authors

Heinz P. Bloch Author

A consulting engineer residing in Montgomery, texas, Heinz. P. Bloch has held machinery-oriented staff and line positions with Exxon affiliates in the United States, Italy, Spain, England, The Netherlands, and Japan. His career spanned several decades prior to his 1986 retirement as Exxon Chemical's regional machinery specialist for the USA. Since his retirement from Exxon, he has been in demand throughout the world as a consultant and trainer in the areas of failure avoidance, root cause failure identification, and reliability improvement. Mr. Bloch is the author/co-author of thirteen books and over 200 other publications on subjects related to machinery reliability and failure avoidance. He is the Reliability and Equipment Editor of Hydrocarbon Processing magazine and has served as chair of the annual conference program for Hydrocarbon Processing's Process Plant Reliability Conference for a number of years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulting Engineer, Montgomery, TX, USA

Fred K. Geitner Author

Fred K. Geitner is a registered Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario, Canada, engaged in process machinery consulting. He retired from Imperial Oil with 20 years of service as an engineer.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professional Engineer, Ontario, Canada

