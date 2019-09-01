Major Depressive Disorder - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581318

Major Depressive Disorder

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Roger McIntyre
Editors: Carola Rong Mehala Subramaniapillai Yena Lee
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323581318
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 400
Description

Get a quick, expert overview of the key issues surrounding best practices and current consensus on major depressive disorder (MDD). This concise resource by Drs. Roger S. McIntyre, Carola Rong, Mehala Subramaniapillai, and Yena Lee consolidates today’s available information on this complex topic into one convenient resource, making it an ideal, easy-to-digest reference for both psychiatrists and primary care physicians.

Table of Contents

1 Genetics of Major Depressive Disorder

2 Epigenetics of Major Depressive Disorder

3 Brain Structural Abnormalities of Major Depressive Disorder

4 Cognition in Major Depressive Disorder

5 Neuroendocrine Alterations in Major Depressive Disorder

6 Inflammatory Abnormalities in Major Depressive Disorder

7 Psychiatric Comorbidity in Major Depressive Disorder

8 Pharmacological Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

9 Neuromodulatory Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

10 Lifestyle Interventions in Major Depressive Disorder

11 Internet-based/Technology-based Interventions in Major Depressive Disorder

12 Glutamate Alterations in Major Depressive Disorder

Roger McIntyre

Roger McIntyre

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University of Toronto, Department of Psychiatry and Pharmacology; Head, Toronto Western Hospital- UHN, Mood Disorders Psychopharmacology Unit, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Carola Rong

Carola Rong

Affiliations and Expertise

University Health Network

Mehala Subramaniapillai

Yena Lee

