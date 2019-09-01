Major Depressive Disorder
1st Edition
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of the key issues surrounding best practices and current consensus on major depressive disorder (MDD). This concise resource by Drs. Roger S. McIntyre, Carola Rong, Mehala Subramaniapillai, and Yena Lee consolidates today’s available information on this complex topic into one convenient resource, making it an ideal, easy-to-digest reference for both psychiatrists and primary care physicians.
Table of Contents
1 Genetics of Major Depressive Disorder
2 Epigenetics of Major Depressive Disorder
3 Brain Structural Abnormalities of Major Depressive Disorder
4 Cognition in Major Depressive Disorder
5 Neuroendocrine Alterations in Major Depressive Disorder
6 Inflammatory Abnormalities in Major Depressive Disorder
7 Psychiatric Comorbidity in Major Depressive Disorder
8 Pharmacological Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder
9 Neuromodulatory Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder
10 Lifestyle Interventions in Major Depressive Disorder
11 Internet-based/Technology-based Interventions in Major Depressive Disorder
12 Glutamate Alterations in Major Depressive Disorder
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323581318
About the Editor-in-Chief
Roger McIntyre
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of Toronto, Department of Psychiatry and Pharmacology; Head, Toronto Western Hospital- UHN, Mood Disorders Psychopharmacology Unit, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
About the Editor
Carola Rong
Affiliations and Expertise
University Health Network