Major Accidents to the Environment
1st Edition
A Practical Guide to the Seveso II-Directive and COMAH Regulations
Description
- If our plant catches fire, when should it be allowed to burn down to prevent pollution?
- When does enforcement turn into prosecution, following an environmental accident?
- Will our environmental insurance cover the costs of remediation?
This book provides a thorough and practical guide to the environmental aspects of compliance with the Seveso II Directive and COMAH regulations and surrounding issues.
It guides readers through the technical, legal and insurance related complexities unique to the environmental aspects of Seveso II/COMAH. Individual chapters and sections written by relevant experts explain the implications of the Directive/Regulations and other laws that relate to major accident hazards. Valuable case studies underpin and illuminate the arguments presented.
The comprehensive appendices contain a wealth of further case studies as well as focused supporting information on environmental design, assessment and management of major hazard installations, for safety, prevention and environmental professionals, risk assessors, insurers, managers and their legal advisors.
Dr Ivan Vince is Director of ASK Consultants and co-founder of one of the first industrial risk consultancies in Eastern Europe. He has investigated several environmental accidents.
Key Features
- This is the only guide to working with and implementing the Seveso II-Directive and COMAH regulations
- Written by leading risk management, scientific, legal, and engineering experts, this book provides all of the key elements an organization must manage in order to comply
- Accompanied by a comprehensive data handbook that enables managers and health & safety professionals to assess and apply the approaches required in the Directives
Readership
Professional health & safety practitioners, plant engineers, chemical engineers, environmental engineers, fire protection, ecologists, environmental and industrial lawyers. Graduate students of risk, H&S, and environmental management and engineering.
Table of Contents
Foreword Preface
Part I – Major Accidents and the Environment
Practical Aspects (Ivan Vince, Bob Sargent, Niall Ramdsen and Tony Moore) Introduction Risk assessment under the COMAH regulations Prevention and mitigation Fire or water? Emergency planning
Legal Aspects of Major Accidents to the Environment (Daniel Lawrence and Caryl Walter) Introduction Key duties and obligations under the COMAH regime Overview of the types of liabilities that may arise Information disclosure obligations Criminal liability Civil liability – third party claims Some further practical considerations relating to third party claims and enforcement action Transboundary pollution arising from major accidents Conclusion
Insurance for Major Accidents to the Environment (Valerie Fogleman) Introduction Types of insurance policies Construction of insurance policies Employers’ liability policies Further liability policies Property policies Directors’ and officers’ policies Professional indemnity policies Environment insurance policies Financial security for damage caused by major accidents to the environment Case studiesSandoz, Schweizerhalle, Switzerland Doñana National Park, Spain Bartoline, Beverley, East Yorkshire
Part II – Appendices
- The Control of Major Accident Hazards Regulations 1999. Principles to be taken into account when preparing major accident prevention policy document
- Substances dangerous for the environment
- Major Hazard Incident Data Acquisition Service (MHIDAS)
- Guidance on the interpretation of MATTEs for the purposes of the COMAH Regulations
- Report of the Special Session on Environmental Consequences of Chemical Accidents, Paris, France, 20 November 2000
- Environmental risk assessment in support of COMAH and PPC
- Regional inventory of potential accidental risk spots
- Lessons learned from major accidents 1999–2000
- Mapping the impacts of recent natural disasters and technological accidents in Europe
- Water reactive materials – incorporation into safety and environmental risk assessments
- Emergency response plan for full-surface tank fires
- Managing firewater and major spillages
- Penalties for conviction under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 (HSWA) and relevant statutory provisions (including COMAH)
- Penalties for Conviction under key provisions of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, The Environment Act 1995 and the Water Resources Act 1991
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2007
- Published:
- 17th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556369
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750683890
About the Author
Ivan Vince
Ivan Vince is a Chartered Chemist and Chartered Chemical Engineer with 40 years' experience in fields related to process safety, beginning with postdoctoral research at Imperial College involving flammability limits. He has taught postgraduate modules on risk assessment at several universities in the UK and abroad, given expert evidence at nine Public Inquiries and participated in the investigation of several major accidents, including Buncefield. Publications include Vince I (ed) (2008) Major accidents to the environment – a practical guide to the Seveso II Directive and the COMAH regulations (Oxford: Elsevier) ISBN: 978-0-7506-8389-0.; Vince I (2013) Explosion at a hazardous waste site caused by contaminated nitric acid, Chemical Engineering Transactions 31, 535.; Vince I (2011) Societal risk in land use planning – the scale of ‘scale aversion’, Hazards XXII, Symposium Series No.156, 408-410 (Rugby: IChemE).
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of ASK Consultants and co-founder of one of the first industrial risk consultancies in Eastern Europe. He has investigated several environmental accidents.
Reviews
"The information and lessons in this book are a valuable resource for operators of major hazard establishments and their environmental and safety advisors when assessing the potential impact of their operations.... This book gives an insight into the diverse aspects of MATTEs. Operators of COMAH /Seveso II establishments and safety and environmental professionals should take account of the information and lessons presented in this publication."--The Chemical Engineer magazine