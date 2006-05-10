Maintenance Systems and Documentation
1st Edition
Description
Managing Systems and Documentation addresses the main systems necessary for the successful operation of a maintenance organization, such as performance control, work control and documentation. It shows how they can be modelled, their function and operating principles, and the main problems encountered in operation. It is the third of three stand-alone companion books with the aim of providing better understanding of maintenance operations, in order to identify problems and prescribe effective solutions.
This is one of three stand-alone volumes designed to provide maintenance professionals in any sector with a better understanding of maintenance management, enabling the identification of problems and the delivery of effective solutions.
Key Features
- The third of three stand-alone companion books, focusing on the main systems necessary for the successful operation of a maintenance organization
- Covers the maintenance of plant, production and operations assets in industry and service sectors, including manufacturing, food and process engineering, minerals and mining, transport, power and IT
- Includes review questions, exercises and case studies
- Clearly specified objectives and learning outcomes are given for each chapter, including a route map to link each chapter to the rest of the topics covered
Readership
Professional: Maintenance, plant, production and operations engineers in any industry sector and many service sectors; Academic: these are not text books, but their origin is in Masters-level course notes for quality, reliability and maintenance engineers and as with Kelly’s other books, they will have a rigour and pedagogy which will make them suitable course use
Table of Contents
A business centered approach to maintenance systems Introduction to maintenance management systems Maintenance budgeting Maintenance management control Short term work planning and control Management of plant turnarounds – Part 1 – Network Analysis Management of plant turnarounds – Part 2 – Turnaround Methodology Spare parts management Maintenance documentation systems: what they are and how they work Computerized maintenance information systems: their uses and problems Case study: Maintenance audit of an agricultural chemical plant Appendix: Weibull analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 10th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080462622
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750669948
About the Author
Anthony Kelly
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Surrey, Guildford, UK