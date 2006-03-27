Maintenance Planning and Scheduling - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750678322, 9780080456294

Maintenance Planning and Scheduling

1st Edition

Streamline Your Organization for a Lean Environment

Authors: Timothy C. Kister Bruce Hawkins
eBook ISBN: 9780080456294
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750678322
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 27th March 2006
Page Count: 352
Description

This is a hands-on reference guide for the maintenance or reliability engineer and plant manager. As the third volume in the “Life Cycle Engineering” series, this book takes the guiding principles of Lean Manufacturing and Maintenance and applies these concepts to everyday planning and scheduling tasks allowing engineers to keep their equipment running smoothly, while decreasing downtime. The authors offer invaluable advice on the effective use of work orders and schedules and how they fit into the overall maintenance plan.

There are not many books out there on planning and scheduling, that go beyond the theory and show the engineer, in a hands-on way, how to use planning and scheduling techniques to improve performance, cut costs, and extend the life of their plant machinery.

Key Features

  • The only book that takes a direct look at streamlining planning and scheduling for a Lean Manufacturing Environment
  • This book shows the engineer how to create and stick to effective schedules
  • Gives examples and templates in the back of the book for use in day-to-day scheduling and calculations

Planner/Schedulers, Maintenance Supervisors, Maintenance Managers, Facility Engineers, Plant Managers, Maintenance Engineers

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Section 1 Historical View of Maintenance 1 1.1 Pure Reactive 1.2 Limited Proactive Applications 1.3 Birth of Real Maintenance 1.4 Military Takes the Lead in Maintenance 1.5 Long Journey to Lean Thinking 1.5.1 Lean Spills Over to Maintenance 1.5.2 Maintenance Operation Refinements 2 The Plant/Facility Lean Environment
2.1 Lean Origins and Definitions 2.2 Lean Organization, Elements and Practices 2.2.1 Current State 2.2.2 Future State 2.3 Lean Maintenance Operations 2.3.1 Fundamentals of (Total Productive) Maintenance 2.3.2 Lean Refinements 2.3.3 Lean Maintenance: Prerequisite of the Lean Plant/Facility 3 Governing Principles and Concepts of Lean Maintenance 3.1 Lean Maintenance Governing Principles and Concepts
3.1.1 Vision and Mission 3.1.2 Strategic Plans, Goals and Targets 3.2 Operations and Maintenance 3.2.1 Operations-Maintenance - A Partnership with Two-Way Responsibilities 3.2.2 A Lean Mandated Marriage 3.3 Why Plan? 3.3.1 Advantages of Maintenance Planning 3.3.2 Objectives and Goals of Maintenance Planning 4 Origins of the Maintenance Planner 4.1 In The Beginning 4.2 Developing Standard Practices 4.2.1 Basic Process 4.2.2 Manufacturing’s Influence 4.2.2.1 Accommodating a Varying Workload 4.2.2.2 Resources, Resources, Resources 4.2.3 Appearance of Balance 5 Organization Alternatives 5.1 Styles for Organizing Maintenance Operations 5.1.1 Style Variations 5.1.1.1 Incorporating Work Planning 5.1.1.2 Planning and Scheduling: Defining the Role 5.1.2 Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) 5.1.3 Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) 5.2 TPM-RCM-LEAN Organizational Considerations and Choices 5.2.1 Where Does the Planner Fit? 6 Performing the Planning Function 6.1 Principles of Planning 6.1.1 Managing the Backlog 6.1.2 Criticality and Prioritization 6.1.3 The Work Order 6.1.3.1 Work Order Types and Formats 6.1.3.2 Work Order System and Work Flow 6.1.3.3 Coding Work Order Information 6.1.4 Sequence of Planning 6.1.4.1 Job Plan Level of Detail 6.1.4.2 The Work/Job Package 6.1.4.3 Estimating and Work Measurement 6.1.4.4 Planning Aids 6.1.5 The Role of CMMS in Maintenance Planning 6.1.6 Feedback 6.1.6.1 Building a History 6.2 Closing out Work Orders 6.2.1 Data Entry and Validation 6.2.2 Maintenance/Reliability Engineering 6.3 Lean Maintenance Planning 7 Performing the Maintenance Scheduling Function 7.1 Organizational Considerations 7.2 Scheduling Defined 7.2.1 Prerequisites for Effective Scheduling 7.2.2 Preparing Schedules 7.2.2.1 Scheduling Practices 7.2.2.2 Scope of Maintenance Scheduling 7.3 Metrics ¯ Schedule Compliance and Labor Effectiveness 7.4 General Scheduling Considerations 8 Special Case: Maintenance Planning and Scheduling for Maintenance Outages – The Plant Shutdown 8.1 Planned Outages Defined 8.1.1 Phase I — Definition 8.1.2 Phase II — Planning 8.1.2.1 Purchasing – Plant Shutdown Logistics 8.1.3 Phase III — Scheduling 8.1.4 Phase IV — Execution 8.1.5 Phase V — Debrief and Lessons Learned 8.2 Critical Path Method Scheduling 9 Tips, Tricks and Avoiding Pitfalls 9.1 Straight from the Horse’s... 9.2 Gaining Trust 9.2.1 Attitudes, Practices and Methodologies for Success 9.2.1.1 Skill Levels and Training 9.2.2 Tips and Tricks of Successful Planners and Schedulers 10 Metrics: Measuring Planning and Scheduling Performance 10.1 Planning and Scheduling Performance Indicators 10.2 Maintenance Excellence and the P/S Function 10.3 Summary: Characteristics of Maintenance

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080456294
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750678322

Timothy C. Kister

Bruce Hawkins

