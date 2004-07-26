Maintenance Fundamentals - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750677981, 9780080478982

Maintenance Fundamentals

2nd Edition

Authors: R. Keith Mobley
eBook ISBN: 9780080478982
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750677981
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th July 2004
Page Count: 424
Table of Contents

Shaft Alignment; Rotor Balancing; Lubrication; Bearings; Couplings and Clutches; Packing and Seals; Flexible Intermediate Drives; Gears and Gear Drives; Centrifugal Pumps; Positive-Displacement Pumps; Centrifugal Fans; Centrifugal Compressors; Positive-Displacement Compressors; Mixers and Agitators

Description

No matter which industry a company is a part of, its profitability, like its products, is driven by the reliability and performance of its plant(s). The fundamentals for maintenance found in this volume are applicable to a multitude of industries: power, process, materials, manufacturing, transportation, communication, and many others. This book shows the engineer how to select, install, maintain, and troubleshoot critical plant machinery, equipment, and systems.

NEW to this edition: New material includes a chapter on inspections, providing practical guidelines for effective visual inspections, the key to effective preventive maintenance. Also included in the revision will be multiple chapters on equipment, such as pumps, compressors, and fans.

Key Features

  • Provides practical knowledge about plant machinery, equipment, and systems for the new hire or the veteran engineer
  • Covers a wide array of topics, from shaft alignment and bearings to rotor balancing and flexible intermediate drives
  • Delivers must-have information to the engineer which he/she will use on a daily basis, in day-to-day activities, that will affect the reliability and profitability of the plant

Readership

Mechanical engineers, Plant engineers, Maintenance Engineers, Process Engineers, Industrial Operators

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080478982
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750677981

Reviews

"...a practical collection of information intended for those individuals who operate and maintain plant equipment. It contains the information needed to allow engineers and technicians to apply their education to the work of keeping plants running. The main audience for this book is the people who actually plan and do plant maintenance. Libraries serving technical colleges and universities with engineering programs should also find this book useful." --E-Streams, Volume 8, Number 4, April 2005

"This text would interest the plant engineer or mechanical engineer who needs to maintain machinery or plant equipment or to those who want to learn how to adjust machinery." --IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine, October 2005

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

R. Keith Mobley Author

Mr. Mobley is president and CEO of Integrated Systems Inc. of Knoxville, Tenn. He has written numerous publications on such topics as plant performance, maintenance engineering, maintenance management, and predictive maintenance. He is also a contributing editor for Plant Services magazine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Integrated Systems Inc., Knoxville, TN, USA

