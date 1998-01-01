Maillard Reactions in Chemistry, Food and Health
1st Edition
Editors: T P Labuza V Monnier J Baynes J O'Brien
eBook ISBN: 9781845698393
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737921
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1998
Page Count: 458
Table of Contents
Chemistry; Maillard reactions in food; Maillard reaction and health.
Description
The Maillard reaction was originally studied due to its importance in foods. Lately, it has been found to play a key role in many health-related issues. It is now associated with diabetes, ageing and cancer. The 5th International Symposium on The Maillard Reaction was held at the University of Minnesota, USA, in August 1993. This volume of conference proceedings presents recent research and discusses aspects of the chemistry, kinetics, technology and toxicology of this reaction.
Readership
Food scientists and technologists
About the Editors
T P Labuza Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Minnesota
V Monnier Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Case Western Reserve University
J Baynes Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of South Carolina, USA
J O'Brien Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Surrey
