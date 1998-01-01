Maillard Reactions in Chemistry, Food and Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737921, 9781845698393

Maillard Reactions in Chemistry, Food and Health

1st Edition

Editors: T P Labuza V Monnier J Baynes J O'Brien
eBook ISBN: 9781845698393
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737921
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1998
Page Count: 458
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
311.82
265.05
220.00
187.00
290.00
246.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
175.00
148.75
290.00
246.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chemistry; Maillard reactions in food; Maillard reaction and health.

Description

The Maillard reaction was originally studied due to its importance in foods. Lately, it has been found to play a key role in many health-related issues. It is now associated with diabetes, ageing and cancer. The 5th International Symposium on The Maillard Reaction was held at the University of Minnesota, USA, in August 1993. This volume of conference proceedings presents recent research and discusses aspects of the chemistry, kinetics, technology and toxicology of this reaction.

Readership

Food scientists and technologists

Details

No. of pages:
458
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698393
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855737921

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

T P Labuza Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota

V Monnier Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Case Western Reserve University

J Baynes Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of South Carolina, USA

J O'Brien Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Surrey

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.