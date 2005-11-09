Magnetoencephalography, Volume 68
1st Edition
Fetal MEG: Viewing the developing brain in utero Magnetoencephalography in studies of infants and children Let's talk together: Memory traces revealed by cooperative activation in the cerebral cortex Human communication investigated with magnetoencephalography: Speech, music and gestures Combining magnetoencephalography and functional magnetic resonance imaging Beamformer analysis of MEG data Functional connectivity analysis in magnetoencephalography Human visual processing as revealed by magnetoencephalography A review of clinical applications of magnetoencephalography
Magnetoencephalography (MEG) is the only neuroimaging method that provides high spatial and temporal information of human brain activation. In addition, MEG is completely non-invasive and allows recordings with minimal preparation time. This makes it suitable to investigate even fetuses in utero. This volume in the International Review of Neurobiology series addresses the most relevant research areas and shows how MEG could be used for investigations over the whole life span in humans.
Neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists and other neuroscientists who are interested in MEG techniques used for investigations.
Hubert Preissl Serial Volume Editor
University of Tubingen, Germany