Magnetoencephalography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123668691, 9780080918938

Magnetoencephalography, Volume 68

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Hubert Preissl
eBook ISBN: 9780080918938
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123668691
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th November 2005
Page Count: 288

Unavailable

This product is currently not available for sale.
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Fetal MEG: Viewing the developing brain in utero Magnetoencephalography in studies of infants and children Let's talk together: Memory traces revealed by cooperative activation in the cerebral cortex Human communication investigated with magnetoencephalography: Speech, music and gestures Combining magnetoencephalography and functional magnetic resonance imaging Beamformer analysis of MEG data Functional connectivity analysis in magnetoencephalography Human visual processing as revealed by magnetoencephalography A review of clinical applications of magnetoencephalography

Description

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) is the only neuroimaging method that provides high spatial and temporal information of human brain activation. In addition, MEG is completely non-invasive and allows recordings with minimal preparation time. This makes it suitable to investigate even fetuses in utero. This volume in the International Review of Neurobiology series addresses the most relevant research areas and shows how MEG could be used for investigations over the whole life span in humans.

Readership

Neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuroradiologists and other neuroscientists who are interested in MEG techniques used for investigations.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918938
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123668691

About the Serial Volume Editors

Hubert Preissl Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tubingen, Germany

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.