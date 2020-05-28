Magnetoencephalography, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323709408

Magnetoencephalography, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Editors: Roland Lee Mingxiong Huang
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323709408
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2020
Page Count: 240
This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Magnetoencephalography (MEG), and is edited by Drs. Roland Lee and Mingxiong Huang. Articles will include: MEG signal processing, forward modeling, MEG inverse source imaging, and Coherence analysis; Magnetoencephalography for pre-surgical functional mapping; Magnetoencephalography for mild TBI and PTSD; Magnetoencephalography for autism; Magnetoencephalography for schizophrenia; Magnetoencephalography for Alzheimer's disease; Pediatric Magnetoencephalography; The MEG Measurement Techniques; MEG and Language/Linguistics; MEG for Epilepsy; Integration of MEG results into the patient workup – Merging multiple modalities; and more!

Roland Lee Editor

Mingxiong Huang Editor

