Magnetoencephalography, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 30-2

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Magnetoencephalography (MEG), and is edited by Drs. Roland Lee and Mingxiong Huang. Articles will include: MEG signal processing, forward modeling, MEG inverse source imaging, and Coherence analysis; Magnetoencephalography for pre-surgical functional mapping; Magnetoencephalography for mild TBI and PTSD; Magnetoencephalography for autism; Magnetoencephalography for schizophrenia; Magnetoencephalography for Alzheimer's disease; Pediatric Magnetoencephalography; The MEG Measurement Techniques; MEG and Language/Linguistics; MEG for Epilepsy; Integration of MEG results into the patient workup – Merging multiple modalities; and more!