Magnetoencephalography, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 30-2
1st Edition
Editors: Roland Lee Mingxiong Huang
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323709408
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2020
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Magnetoencephalography (MEG), and is edited by Drs. Roland Lee and Mingxiong Huang. Articles will include: MEG signal processing, forward modeling, MEG inverse source imaging, and Coherence analysis; Magnetoencephalography for pre-surgical functional mapping; Magnetoencephalography for mild TBI and PTSD; Magnetoencephalography for autism; Magnetoencephalography for schizophrenia; Magnetoencephalography for Alzheimer's disease; Pediatric Magnetoencephalography; The MEG Measurement Techniques; MEG and Language/Linguistics; MEG for Epilepsy; Integration of MEG results into the patient workup – Merging multiple modalities; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323709408
About the Editors
Roland Lee Editor
Mingxiong Huang Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.