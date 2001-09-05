Magneto-Resistive and Spin Valve Heads - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124666276, 9780080510637

Magneto-Resistive and Spin Valve Heads

2nd Edition

Fundamentals and Applications

Authors: John Mallinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080510637
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124666276
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th September 2001
Page Count: 184
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
12700.00
10795.00
153.64
130.59
155.00
131.75
95.00
80.75
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
12700.00
10795.00
135.00
114.75
110.00
93.50
88.00
74.80
145.00
123.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. B, H, and M Fields
    2. The Writing Process
    3. The Reading Process
    4. The Anisotropic Magneto-Resistive Effect
    5. The Giant Magneto-Resistive Effect
    6. Vertical Biasing Techniques
    7. Horizontal Biasing Techniques
    8. Hunt's Unshielded Horizontal and Vertical Anisotropic Magneto-Resistive Heads
    9. Single-Element Shielded Vertical Magneto-Resistive Heads
    10. Simple Spin Valve Giant Magneto-Resistive Heads
    11. Enhanced Spin Valves
    12. Synthetic Antiferro- and Ferrimagnets
    13. Antiferromagnet Upsets
    14. Flux-Guide and Yoke-Type Magneto-Resistive Heads
    15. Double-Element Magneto-Resistive Heads
    16. Comparison of Shielded Magneto-Resistive Head and Inductive Head Outputs
    17. Simplified Design of a Shielded Anisotropic Magneto-Resistive Head
    18. Simplified Design of a Shielded Giant Magneto-Resistive Head
    19. Read Amplifiers and Signal-to-Noise Ratios
    20. Colossal Magneto-Resistance and Electron Spin Tunneling Heads
    21. Electrostatic Discharge Phenomena

    Appendix: Cgs-emu and MKS-SI (Rationalized) Units
    Recommended Bibliography on Magnetic Recording

Description

This book is aims to be a comprehensive source on the physics and engineering of magneto-resistive heads. Most of the material is presented in a nonmathematical manner to make it more digestible for researchers, students, developers, and engineers.

In addition to revising and updating material available in the first edition, Mallinson has added nine new chapters dealing with various aspects concerning spin valves, the electron spin tunneling effect, the electrostatic discharge effects, read amplifiers, and signal-to-noise ratios, making this a completely up-to-date reference.

The previous edition of Magneto-Resistive Heads was the first volume in the new Academic Press series in Electromagnetism edited by Professor Isaak Mayergoyz, who is a well-recognized expert in the field.

Readership

Electrical engineering students and individuals working in the recording and information storage industries

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080510637
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124666276

Reviews

"This book is particularly valuable for its discussions. With his very good feeling (or better formulated: experience), John Mallinson consistently finds a good balance between evaluating or presenting equations and discussing relationships, methods and schemes for different applications. In addition, this book is very readable and never dull, and, therefore, highly recommmendable!" --READ-WRITE 96-27

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

John Mallinson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mallinson Magnetics, Inc., California, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.