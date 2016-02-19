Magnetism V5

Magnetism, Volume V: Magnetic Properties of Metallic Alloys deals with the magnetic properties of metallic alloys and covers topics ranging from conditions favoring the localization of effective moments to the s-d model and the Kondo effect, along with perturbative, scattering, and Green's function theories of the s-d model. Asymptotically exact methods used in addressing the Kondo problem are also described.

Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with a review of experimental results and phenomenology concerning the formation of local magnetic moments in metals, followed by a Hartree-Fock description of local states. The intensive activity that followed Kondo's discovery of a serious divergence in the perturbative calculation of certain physical properties of magnetic alloys is described in detail. The parallel problems encountered when the matrix is superconducting are discussed from a theoretical viewpoint. The remaining chapters examine the coexistence of superconductivity and magnetism; magnetic hyperfine-interaction studies of the s-d model and the Kondo effect; functional integral methods for the problem of magnetic impurities; and magnetic moment effects in superconductors.

This book will be of interest to students and practitioners in solid state physics.