Magnetism V5

Magnetism, Volume V: Magnetic Properties of Metallic Alloys deals with the magnetic properties of metallic alloys and covers topics ranging from conditions favoring the localization of effective moments to the s-d model and the Kondo effect, along with perturbative, scattering, and Green's function theories of the s-d model. Asymptotically exact methods used in addressing the Kondo problem are also described.
Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with a review of experimental results and phenomenology concerning the formation of local magnetic moments in metals, followed by a Hartree-Fock description of local states. The intensive activity that followed Kondo's discovery of a serious divergence in the perturbative calculation of certain physical properties of magnetic alloys is described in detail. The parallel problems encountered when the matrix is superconducting are discussed from a theoretical viewpoint. The remaining chapters examine the coexistence of superconductivity and magnetism; magnetic hyperfine-interaction studies of the s-d model and the Kondo effect; functional integral methods for the problem of magnetic impurities; and magnetic moment effects in superconductors.
This book will be of interest to students and practitioners in solid state physics.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume V
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Part I. Conditions Favoring Localization of Effective Moments
1. Formation of Local Magnetic Moments in Metals: Experimental Results and Phenomenology
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Observables in the Local Moment Problem
III. General Features Revealed by Experiment
IV. Solid Solutions of 3d Elements in Simple Hosts
V. Transition Metals Containing 3d Solutes
VI. Local Moment Formation in Rare Earth Metals
References
2. Formation of Local Magnetic Moments: Hartree-Fock Theory
I. Introduction
II. Friedel's Approach: Resonance Scattering and Virtual Bound States
III. Anderson's Approach
IV. Discussion of the Hartree-Fock Solutions
V. The Antiferromagnetic Coupling Between Localized and Conduction Electrons
VI. Transition Impurities in Transition Metals
VII. Conclusions
References
3. Spin Fluctuations Around Impurities: Magnetic and Nonmagnetic Cases
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Local Spin Fluctuations Associated with Paramagnetic Impurities in Metals: Mean Field Description
III. Renormalized Theories of Local Spin Fluctuations: Nonmagnetic and Magnetic Cases
IV. The Effect of Local Spin Fluctuations on the Properties of Dilute Alloys
References
Part II. The s-d Model
4. The s-d Model and the Kondo Effect: Thermal and Transport Properties
I. Introduction
II. Thermal and Transport Properties
III. Interactions
IV. Review Articles
References
5. The s-d Model and the Kondo Effect: Magnetic Hyperfine-Interaction Studies
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Magnetic Hyperfine Interactions in Dilute Alloys
III. Impurity Magnetization Studies
IV. Dynamic Response Studies
V. Concluding Remarks
References
6. Perturbative, Scattering, and Green's Function Theories of the s-d Model
I. Introduction
II. Hamiltonian and Green's Functions
III. Dispersion Theory
IV. Equation of Motion Method
V. Properties of the Solution
VI. Thermal Properties
VII. Electrical Conductivity
VIII. Magnetic Field Effects
Appendix A. Diagrammatic Methods
Appendix B. Electronic Susceptibility
References
7. Asymptotically Exact Methods in the Kondo Problem
I. Introduction
II. The Kondo Problem: A Discrete Path-Integral Approach
III. Eliminating the Fermi Gas
IV. The Method of Schotte and Schotte
V. Summing Up Over the Paths
VI. Finite Temperatures
VII. Numerical Results
VIII. The Scaling Method
IX. The Kondo Temperature
X. Physical Implications
XI. "Renormalization Group" Methods in the Kondo Problem
References
8. Functional Integral Methods in the Magnetic Impurity Problem
References
9. The Ground State of the s-d Model
I. Introduction
II. Perturbaion Theoretic Approach for the Singlet Ground State
III. Bound State for the Anisotropic Exchange Interaction
IV. Charge, Spin Polarization, and Spin Correlation Densities
V. Bound State in the Presence of Magnetic Field
VI. Local Electron Distributions and Magnetoresistance
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Part III. Magnetic Moment Effects in Superconductors
10. Paramagnetic Impurities in Superconductors
I. Introduction
II. Long-Lived Local Moments in Superconductors
III. The Effect of Nonmagnetic Resonant States on Superconductivity
IV. The Effect of Localized Spin Fluctuations on Superconductivity
V. Magnetic-Nonmagnetic Transitions of Impurities in Superconductors
References
11. Recent Work on Ferromagnetic Superconductors
I. Introduction
II. Magnetic Ordering in a Superconductor. The Low-Concentration Limit
III. Coexistence in More Concentrated Systems. The Case of Ce1-xGdxRu2
IV. Superconductor in a Molecular Field. Compensation of the Exchange Field by an External Field
V. Final Remarks
References
12. Recent Theoretical Work on Magnetic Impurities in Superconductors
I. Introduction
II. Model and Greek's Functions
III. Nagoaka Approximation
IV. Solution of Hammann's Equation
V. Results at Low Impurity Concentration
VI. Treatment of Finite Impurity Concentrations
VII. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- 416
- English
- © Academic Press 1973
- 1st January 1973
- Academic Press
- 9780323151269