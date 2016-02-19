Magnetism V5 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125753050, 9780323151269

Magnetism V5

1st Edition

Editors: Harry Suhl
eBook ISBN: 9780323151269
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Magnetism, Volume V: Magnetic Properties of Metallic Alloys deals with the magnetic properties of metallic alloys and covers topics ranging from conditions favoring the localization of effective moments to the s-d model and the Kondo effect, along with perturbative, scattering, and Green's function theories of the s-d model. Asymptotically exact methods used in addressing the Kondo problem are also described.

Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with a review of experimental results and phenomenology concerning the formation of local magnetic moments in metals, followed by a Hartree-Fock description of local states. The intensive activity that followed Kondo's discovery of a serious divergence in the perturbative calculation of certain physical properties of magnetic alloys is described in detail. The parallel problems encountered when the matrix is superconducting are discussed from a theoretical viewpoint. The remaining chapters examine the coexistence of superconductivity and magnetism; magnetic hyperfine-interaction studies of the s-d model and the Kondo effect; functional integral methods for the problem of magnetic impurities; and magnetic moment effects in superconductors.

This book will be of interest to students and practitioners in solid state physics.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume V

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Part I. Conditions Favoring Localization of Effective Moments

1. Formation of Local Magnetic Moments in Metals: Experimental Results and Phenomenology

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Observables in the Local Moment Problem

III. General Features Revealed by Experiment

IV. Solid Solutions of 3d Elements in Simple Hosts

V. Transition Metals Containing 3d Solutes

VI. Local Moment Formation in Rare Earth Metals

References

2. Formation of Local Magnetic Moments: Hartree-Fock Theory

I. Introduction

II. Friedel's Approach: Resonance Scattering and Virtual Bound States

III. Anderson's Approach

IV. Discussion of the Hartree-Fock Solutions

V. The Antiferromagnetic Coupling Between Localized and Conduction Electrons

VI. Transition Impurities in Transition Metals

VII. Conclusions

References

3. Spin Fluctuations Around Impurities: Magnetic and Nonmagnetic Cases

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Local Spin Fluctuations Associated with Paramagnetic Impurities in Metals: Mean Field Description

III. Renormalized Theories of Local Spin Fluctuations: Nonmagnetic and Magnetic Cases

IV. The Effect of Local Spin Fluctuations on the Properties of Dilute Alloys

References

Part II. The s-d Model

4. The s-d Model and the Kondo Effect: Thermal and Transport Properties

I. Introduction

II. Thermal and Transport Properties

III. Interactions

IV. Review Articles

References

5. The s-d Model and the Kondo Effect: Magnetic Hyperfine-Interaction Studies

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Magnetic Hyperfine Interactions in Dilute Alloys

III. Impurity Magnetization Studies

IV. Dynamic Response Studies

V. Concluding Remarks

References

6. Perturbative, Scattering, and Green's Function Theories of the s-d Model

I. Introduction

II. Hamiltonian and Green's Functions

III. Dispersion Theory

IV. Equation of Motion Method

V. Properties of the Solution

VI. Thermal Properties

VII. Electrical Conductivity

VIII. Magnetic Field Effects

Appendix A. Diagrammatic Methods

Appendix B. Electronic Susceptibility

References

7. Asymptotically Exact Methods in the Kondo Problem

I. Introduction

II. The Kondo Problem: A Discrete Path-Integral Approach

III. Eliminating the Fermi Gas

IV. The Method of Schotte and Schotte

V. Summing Up Over the Paths

VI. Finite Temperatures

VII. Numerical Results

VIII. The Scaling Method

IX. The Kondo Temperature

X. Physical Implications

XI. "Renormalization Group" Methods in the Kondo Problem

References

8. Functional Integral Methods in the Magnetic Impurity Problem

References

9. The Ground State of the s-d Model

I. Introduction

II. Perturbaion Theoretic Approach for the Singlet Ground State

III. Bound State for the Anisotropic Exchange Interaction

IV. Charge, Spin Polarization, and Spin Correlation Densities

V. Bound State in the Presence of Magnetic Field

VI. Local Electron Distributions and Magnetoresistance

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Part III. Magnetic Moment Effects in Superconductors

10. Paramagnetic Impurities in Superconductors

I. Introduction

II. Long-Lived Local Moments in Superconductors

III. The Effect of Nonmagnetic Resonant States on Superconductivity

IV. The Effect of Localized Spin Fluctuations on Superconductivity

V. Magnetic-Nonmagnetic Transitions of Impurities in Superconductors

References

11. Recent Work on Ferromagnetic Superconductors

I. Introduction

II. Magnetic Ordering in a Superconductor. The Low-Concentration Limit

III. Coexistence in More Concentrated Systems. The Case of Ce1-xGdxRu2

IV. Superconductor in a Molecular Field. Compensation of the Exchange Field by an External Field

V. Final Remarks

References

12. Recent Theoretical Work on Magnetic Impurities in Superconductors

I. Introduction

II. Model and Greek's Functions

III. Nagoaka Approximation

IV. Solution of Hammann's Equation

V. Results at Low Impurity Concentration

VI. Treatment of Finite Impurity Concentrations

VII. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151269

About the Editor

Harry Suhl

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.