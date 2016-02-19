Magnetism in Crystalline Materials covers the applications of the theory of groups of cambiant symmetry and the physical properties of magnetically ordered crystalline solids. This book is divided into eight chapters; the first of which discusses the macroscopic properties of magnetic crystals. The structures of magnetically ordered crystals are then explained; this topic is followed by discussions on the theory of corepresentations; magnetic phase transitions; and the tensor properties of magnetic crystals. This text also looks into topics on electrons, lattice vibrations, and spin waves. This selection will be valuable to physicists and to others interested in the magnetism of crystalline materials.

1 Macroscopic Properties of Magnetic Crystals

1.1 The Origins of Magnetism: Atoms, Ions, Solids

1.2 The Magnetic Properties of Solids

1.2.1 Diamagnetism

1.2.2 Paramagnetism

1.2.3 Ferromagnetism

1.2.4 Ferrimagnetism and Antiferromagnetism

1.3 The Symmetry of Magnetic Crystals: I, Heesch-Shubnikov Groups

1.4 The Symmetry of Magnetic Crystals: II, Generalized Symmetry

2 The Structures of Magnetically Ordered Crystals

2.1 The Experimental Determination of Magnetic Structures

2.2 The Structures of some Magnetic Crystals

2.2.1 Transition Metals

2.2.2 Lanthanide Metals

2.2.3 MnF2, FeF2, CoF2, and NiF2

2.2.4 MnO, FeO, CoO, and NiO

2.2.5 EuO, EuS, and EuSe

2.2.6 Er2O3 and Yb2O3

2.2.7 Ferrimagnetic Oxides

2.3 The Brillouin Zones of Magnetic Crystals

2.4 Magnetocrystalline Anisotropy and Magnetostriction

2.5 The Symmetry of a Magnetic Crystal in an External Magnetic Field

3 The Theory of Corepresentations

3.1 Representations of the Classical Point Groups and Space Groups

3.2 Anti-unitary Operations and the Corepresentations of Non-unitary Groups

3.3 The Irreducible Corepresentations of Heesch-Shubnikov Point Groups and Space Groups

3.4 The Kronecker Products of the Corepresentations of Non-unitary Groups

4 Magnetic Phase Transitions

4.1 The Transition to the Magnetically Ordered State

4.2 Landau's Theory of Continuous Phase Transitions

4.3 Critical Fluctuations and Critical-point Exponents

5 The Tensor Properties of Magnetic Crystals

5.1 Tensor Properties of Non-magnetic Crystals

5.2 Equilibrium Tensor Properties of Magnetic Crystals

5.3 Pyromagnetism, Piezomagnetism, and the Magnetoelectric Effect

5.4 Magnetocrystalline Anisotropy and Magnetostriction

5.5 Transport Properties - Onsager's Theorem

6 Electrons

6.1 Exchange Interactions and the Origin of Magnetic Ordering

6.2 The Energies of Localized Electrons

6.3 The Construction of Wave Functions for Localized Electrons in Magnetic Crystals

6.4 Itinerant Electrons in Magnetic Crystals

6.5 Symmetry Properties and Degeneracies in the Electronic Band Structure of a Magnetic Crystalline Material

7 Lattice Vibrations

7.1 The Calculation of Phonon Dispersion Relations

7.2 The Experimental Determination of Phonon Frequencies

7.3 Group Theory and the Normal Modes of a Magnetic Crystal

7.4 Phonon Interactions, Selection Rules

7.5 Spontaneous Currents and Superconductivity

8 Spin Waves

8.1 The Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves in Magnetic Crystals — A Macroscopic Treatment of Spin Waves

8.2 Magnetic Resonance in Magnetically Ordered Materials

8.3 Quantum Theory of Spin Waves in Ferromagnets

8.4 Spin Waves in Antiferromagnetic and Ferrimagnetic Materials

8.5 The Experimental Determination of Magnon Frequencies

8.6 The Symmetry Properties and Degeneracies of Spin Wave Dispersion Relations

8.7 Magnon Interactions: I

8.7.1 Magnetoelastic Waves and Magnon-phonon Interactions

8.7.2 Magnetic Polarons. Magnon-magnon Interactions

8.7.3 Transport Properties

8.8 Magnon Interactions: II

8.8.1 Inelastic Scattering of Neutrons

8.8.2 Infrared Absorption

8.8.3 Magnon Sidebands

8.8.4 Raman Scattering

