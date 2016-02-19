Magnetism and Magnetic Materials: 1965 Digest: A Survey of the Technical Literature of the Preceding Year focuses on the processes, methodologies, reactions, technologies, and advancements in magnetism and magnetic materials. The selection first offers information on general theoretical problems, including spin-wave dispersion, exchange integral, magnetic ordering, soluble models, magnetic phase transitions, and conduction electron spin polarization. The text then ponders on neutron diffraction, spin configurations, and magnetic transitions and properties of transition metals and their alloys. Topics include neutron scattering theory and equipment; spin configurations and magnetic transitions; magnetic behavior; rare earth alloys and compounds; and other alloys and compounds. The publication takes a look at the properties of magnetically dilute alloys and rare earth metals and their alloys. Discussions focus on rare earth intermetallic compounds, transition metals in noble metals, and other dilute alloys. The text then examines the technical properties of soft magnetic materials, magnetically hard materials, thin films, and nuclear magnetism. The selection is a valuable source of data for readers interested in magnetism and magnetic materials.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

1. Books and Conference Proceedings

A. Books

B. Conference Proceedings

2. General Theoretical Problems

A. Magnetic Ordering

B. The Exchange Integral

C. Magnetic Anisotropy

D. Soluble Models

E. Cluster Expansions; Alloys

F. Spin-Wave Dispersion

G. Spin-Wave Interactions: Intrinsic

H. Spin-Wave Interactions: Extrinsic

I. Relaxation Effects

J. Thermodynamic Properties of Ferromagnets and Antiferromagnets

K. Magnetic Phase Transitions

L. Band Theory of Ferromagnetism

M. Conduction Electron Spin Polarization

N. Localized Moments and Their Interactions

O. Miscellaneous

3. Neutron Diffraction, Spin Configurations, and Magnetic Transitions

A. Spin Configurations and Magnetic Transitions, Theoretical and General

B. Spin Configurations and Magnetic Transitions, Experimental

C. Neutron Scattering, Theory

D. Neutron Scattering, Experiment

E. Techniques

F. Miscellaneous

4. Properties of Transition Metals and Their Alloys

A. Theory

B. Magnetic Behavior

C. Chromium and Chromium Alloys

D. Iron-Aluminum Alloys

E. Other Alloys and Compounds

F. Rare Earth Alloys and Compounds

5. Properties of Rare Earth Metals and Their Alloys

A. General

B. Rare Earth, Yttrium and Scandium Metals

C. Rare Earth Alloys

D. Rare Earth Intermetallic Compounds

6. Properties of Magnetically Dilute Alloys

A. General

B. Transition Metals in Noble Metals

C. Other Dilute Alloys

7. Properties of Non-Metals

A. General Theory

B. Spinels

C. Garnets

D. Hexagonal and Tetragonal Compounds

E. Compounds with ABOs Composition

F. Rocksalt Structure

G. Hydrated Salts

H. Miscellaneous Compounds

8. Technical Properties of Soft Magnetic Materials

A. Introduction

B. Polarization Mechanisms

C. Soft Ferromagnetic and Ferrimagnetic Properties

D. Effect of Structure and Composition on Magnetic Properties

E. Dependence of Magnetic Properties on Irradiation and Processing Variables

F. Non-Magnetic Properties of Magnetic Materials

9. Magnetically Hard Materials

A. General

B. Fine Particles

C. Hard Ferrites

D. Alnico Alloys

E. Miscellaneous Alloys

10. Thin Films

A. Introduction

B. Magnetization

C. Induced Anisotropy

D. Anisotropy Dispersion

E. Ripple

F. Coupled Films

G. Switching

H. Preparation and Magnetic Properties

I. Magnetostriction and Stress

J. Structure

K. Epitaxial Films

L. Magnetoresistance

M. Ferromagnetic Resonance

N. Measurements and Instrumentation

O. Device Applications

11. Magnetic Domains

A. Theoretical Investigations

B. Experimental Investigations

C. Antiferromagnetic Domains

12. Magnetic Materials: Chemistry, Structure, and Crystal Growth

A. Introduction

B. Spinels

C. Garnets

D. Other Systems

13. Nuclear Magnetism

A. Introduction

B. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

C. Mössbauer Effect

D. Other Methods

14. Resonance and Relaxation

A. Relaxation in YIG with Rare Earth Impurities

B. Anisotropic Materials

C. Polycrystalline Materials

D. Parallel Pumping Experiments

E. High Power and Nonlinear Effects

F. Metals, Thin Films,and Microwave Properties

G. General Theory

H. General Experiments

15. Magnetoelastic Phenomena

A. Static Magnetostriction

B. Piezomagnetism

C. Magnetoelastic Waves and Oscillations

D. Parametric Processes

E. Elastic and Acoustic Properties of Magnetic Materials

16. Optical Effects

A. Spectroscopy

B. Dispersive Effects

17. Thermal and Transport Phenomena

A. Thermal Conductivity

B. Electrical Conductivity

C. Hall Effect and Magnetoresistance

D. Specific Heats

E. Thermoelectric and Thermomagnetic Effects

F. Miscellaneous

18. Superconductivity

A. Superconductors Containing Magnetic Impurities

B. Coexistence of Ferromagnetism and Superconductivity

19. Laboratory Techniques and Instrumentation

A. Introduction

B. Applied Superconductivity

C. High Magnetic Field Generation with Normal Conductors

D. Magnetic Field Measurement and Control

E. Preparation and Properties of Materials

