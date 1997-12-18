Magnetic Ultra Thin Films, Multilayers and Surfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444205032, 9780080928920

Magnetic Ultra Thin Films, Multilayers and Surfaces, Volume 62

1st Edition

Authors: F. Petroff M.A.M. Gijs
eBook ISBN: 9780080928920
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444205032
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th December 1997
Table of Contents

The contents of this book are organized into seven sections: A. Nanowires, Nanoparticles, Nanostructuring. B. Ultrathin Films and Surfaces, Characterization. C. Giant Magnetoresistance. D. Coupling, Tunneling. E. Growth, Structure, Magnetism. F. Growth, Structure, Magnetoresistance. G. Coupling, Magnetic processes, magneto-optics.

Description

The Symposium on Magnetic Ultrathin Films, Multilayers and Surfaces, hosted by the European Materials Research Society, was held at the Palais de la Musique et des Congré in Strasbourg, France on June 4-7, 1996. Its central theme was the relationship of magnetic properties and device performance to structure at the nano and micrometer length scale. Research on the magnetism of surfaces, ultrathin films and multilayers has increased dramatically during recent years. This development was triggered by the discovery of coupling between ferromagnetic layers across nonmagnetic spacer layers and of the giant magnetoresistance effect in systems of reduced dimension using various micro and nanofabrication techniques has become a subject of special interest. It is certainly the promising application potential of these effects in new magnetic recording device geometries which causes this intensive research, which is done both by companies and at universities and research institutes.

A selection of invited and contributed papers presented at the Symposium and accepted for publication is contained in this volume. The contents of these proceedings are organized into seven sections.

A. Nanowires, Nanoparticles, Nanostructuring

B. Ultrathin Films and Surfaces, Characterization

C. Giant Magnetoresistance

D. Coupling, Tunneling

E. Growth, Structure, Magnetism

F. Growth, Structure, Magnetoresistance

G. Coupling, Magnetic processes, Magneto-optics.

The first four sections contain invited and oral contributed papers in the listed research domains, while the last three sections contain the contributions presented during three large poster sessions.

English
© Elsevier Science 1997
Elsevier Science
9780080928920
9780444205032

About the Authors

F. Petroff Author

UM Thomson-CNRS, Orsay Cedex, France

M.A.M. Gijs Author

Philips Research Laboratories, Eindhoven, The Netherlands

